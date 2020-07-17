Boys basketball: Catholic Central hires Smith as coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At first glance, Steve Smith has a seemingly impossible job as new coach of the Catholic Central High School boys basketball team.

He has graduated all five of his starters and almost every one of his reserves. As he said, "We lost 98% of our minutes."

Making matters even more challenging is the Hilltoppers play in the Metro Classic Conference, one of the most rugged conferences in the state. Even though this veteran team went 16-9 last season, it lost by such scores as 87-40 to St. Catherine's and 68-26 to Whitefish Bay Dominican.

And then there's the reality that there wasn't a great deal of success last season by Catholic Central's lower-level teams.

So how will the 58-year-old Smith, a longtime assistant at Catholic Central who replaces Kyle Scott, convince his players to buy into the idea that this team can be competitive? He already knows how he's going to address this issue when that time comes.

"The uniqueness of Catholic Central is that it's the only Division 5 squad in that conference," Smith said. "So when we get to that playoffs, we've stepped down in the level of competition. And I really believe those kinds of games (against MCC competition), if you do it right and you prep for it correctly, they can help you.