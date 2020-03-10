Boys basketball: Case senior Rankins-James soaring to new heights WITH VIDEO

This was not at all the same kid who entered Case as a wild and misdirected freshman in August 2016. This was a kid who decided to take ownership of his life.

“I have to smile when I think of Jay Jay’s freshman year,” Jensen said. “Back then, he didn’t always handle frustration well and would act out in class sometimes. We didn’t always see eye to eye and if I felt I wasn’t getting through to him I would call for some help.

“I distinctly remember having to call a hall monitor over and exasperatingly say, ‘Straighten him out so he can come back to class!’ He just needed another person he related to to give him another perspective. Even though he gave me a hard time, it makes me appreciate his growth that much more.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sports proved to be a vital tool for Rankins-James. He excelled in football and basketball. And in what would prove to be one of the most meaningful decisions of his life, Rankins-James reluctantly tried out for the track team as a junior in 2019 after teammate JayVian Farr kept encouraging him. He went on to win the WIAA Division 1 state championship in the high jump last June in La Crosse.