Boys basketball: Case's Fugiasco excelling as player and person

MOUNT PLEASANT — It was a little after 9:30 a.m. on a September morning to remember when Nicholas James Fugiasco entered this world at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.
Lisa Fugiasco was worn out after the birth of her first child, but rest would not come easily that morning. Pandemonium was about to break loose in the hospital as the horrific events coming out of New York continued to wallop the world.
“The staff came running into the delivery room and they threw on the TV,” Lisa said. “They were saying, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God! Did you see what happened?’ I said, ‘Obviously not. I’ve been a little busy.’ “
The second of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center had just collapsed following the terrorist attacks on that morning in 2001. It was one of the blackest days in world history, but while Lisa was certainly concerned, she wasn’t curious. So she switched off the TV and savored the time with the new baby boy she just had just welcomed with husband Jerry.
That’s how she was determined to remember that morning.
“I kept it off the whole time,” she said. “I didn’t want to take away from the birth of Nicholas. I didn’t want to be sorrowful and upset over what had happened, so I just left the TV off.”
More than 18 years have passed since that morning and Nicholas is now a 6-foot-3 senior forward for the Case High School basketball team. He’s having a breakthrough season on a team that is tied for seventh in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll and has won 14 straight games since Jan. 7 going into Thursday’s regular-season finale at Sussex Hamilton.
“I think Nick is a player that coaches refer to as a, ‘glue guy,’ “ said Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar. “Their team simply plays better basketball with him and his energy on the floor and I really think his teammates like playing with him.”
But Fugiasco is impressive for so many other reasons. He maintains a 3.5 grade-point average with two of his classes in Case’s challenging International Baccalaureate program.
He returned to play football as a senior after suffering a fourth concussion at the end of his sophomore season and led the Eagles to their first playoff berth in 22 years as a wide receiver and punter.
And he’s a polite, responsible young man, a high-character guy.
It was a few months ago when Fugiasco dropped in at Gyros Express in Racine, where he has been working with teammate Isaiah Wright since last October. Fugiasco happened to be off that day, but a sense of responsibility kicked in when he saw all the customers waiting in line.
“He stopped in to say hello to us,” Wright said. “When he saw that we were busy, he got right to work with us and it was unpaid. That’s the type of guy he is. He’s going to do anything for anyone else.”
Just as he does for Lisa and little sister Lindsay.
“He always holds my hand when we go out because I have vertigo and I get dizzy. He doesn’t want me to trip and fall,” Lisa said. “He’s always very concerned about me and makes sure that I’m OK.
“And he helps out his sister a lot. He talks to her and gives her advice. He absolutely adores his sister and they have a great relationship.”
That’s what Fugiasco is all about. First and foremost, he’s a family guy.
“I’ll always take care of my family,” he said. “If something comes up like a family emergency, I’ll always try to be there. If they need me do anything for them, I’ll always be happy to do it.”
You have free articles remaining.
While he happened to be born in the midst of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, Fugiasco has never had more that a passing interest in what happened that day. He’s never seen footage of planes flying into the Twin Towers and has chosen to respect what happened on that day on his own terms.
“I’ll always try to be aware of the situation,” he said.
But then, Lisa Fugiasco wanted this to be a day to celebrate and not mourn for her family. And her son has led a life that deserves to be celebrated.
“That day is more of a celebration because he’s one of my best friends and that’s the day he came into this world,” Wright said. “We obviously respect the day and are solemn about it, but that day is to be celebrated because he has been a blessing.”
Fugiasco certainly has been a blessing for Case’s powerful basketball team. He is averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals per per game. And in a nine-game stretch from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4, all of which Case won, he averaged 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.
He has been more more assertive on the court this season, but that was by design.
“I knew this was going to be my last go-around for basketball.” said Fugiasco, who is considering trying to play football for UW-La Crosse this fall. “So I got with the seniors and told them this might be the last time we ever play basketball in our lifetime.
“So we all got together and said, ‘Let’s make this run. Let’s do it.’ “
The bulk of the scoring has been handled by JaKobe Thompson and Terryon Brumby. The 6-8 Amardi Jedkins is the man in the middle. JayVian Farr is the floor leader.
And then there is Fugiasco, who simply does what is needed and does it all well.
“He has become a viable scoring option if needed and he is strong on the boards,” Treutelaar said. “I think, defensively, he has improved as well. He knows the help-side responsibilities and he can get the ball out on a defensive rebound quickly to start the transition, which Case does so well.
“As an opposing coach, you have to realize if he’s left open, he can knock down the shot or attack the basket. When we played Case in January (the Eagles won 80-65 on Jan. 24), he really hurt us with his offensive rebounds and his offensive movement off the ball against our zone.”
Case closes out its season Thursday with a nonconference road game against Sussex Hamilton and 6-9 junior guard forward Patrick Baldwin. Baldwin is projected by some to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft after as soon as one year of college.
How would Fugiasco feel if he is assigned Baldwin that night?
“The competitive spirit in me would say, ‘Let’s go, let’s bring it on,’ “ he said. “Obviously, he’s a great player and we have a lot of work to do.’ “
That’s the spirit that has helped make the Eagles what they are this season.
“He’s knows this is his senior year, his shot,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “I think he realizes that this is it right now and he’s just playing at a level he hasn’t played at before.”
Added Farr: “He’s just someone you love to be around. He’s someone who is energetic and he lights up the room when he’s around. Even when he’s down, he tries to pick the next man up. He’s just someone you cherish.”
Going on 19 years ago, Lisa Fugiasco was determined to find happiness in a tragic day. Since then, her son has lived a life that puts a smile on her face when she remembers 9-11.