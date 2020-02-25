Boys basketball: Case's Fugiasco excelling as player and person

“He always holds my hand when we go out because I have vertigo and I get dizzy. He doesn’t want me to trip and fall,” Lisa said. “He’s always very concerned about me and makes sure that I’m OK.

“And he helps out his sister a lot. He talks to her and gives her advice. He absolutely adores his sister and they have a great relationship.”

That’s what Fugiasco is all about. First and foremost, he’s a family guy.

“I’ll always take care of my family,” he said. “If something comes up like a family emergency, I’ll always try to be there. If they need me do anything for them, I’ll always be happy to do it.”

While he happened to be born in the midst of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, Fugiasco has never had more that a passing interest in what happened that day. He’s never seen footage of planes flying into the Twin Towers and has chosen to respect what happened on that day on his own terms.

“I’ll always try to be aware of the situation,” he said.

But then, Lisa Fugiasco wanted this to be a day to celebrate and not mourn for her family. And her son has led a life that deserves to be celebrated.