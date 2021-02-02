Boys basketball: Case-Horlick boys basketball game a win-win

It is very rare, if not impossible, for two teams to win on the basketball court in the same game.

But the impossible was made possible Tuesday night, at least in the eyes of Jacob Berce and Jason Treutelaar.

For the first time in one year, one week and two days — thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic — the coaches’ respective Case and Horlick high school boys basketball teams met on the court.

But both coaches were just glad to be back on a court. There were no fans in attendancein the Southeast Conference game at Case, another casualty of the pandemic, but the teams created plenty of their own energy.

For the record, Case beat Horlick 69-57 in their first meeting since Jan. 24, 2020, but the game itself was inconsequential compared to the feeling of playing the game.

In fact, the coaches used virtually the same language to express their thoughts.

“It was awesome,” Berce said. “This was much more than win or loss for the kids. They were able to play and compete and it was nice to play the game at Case. Jason and I are both are grateful for the opportunity.”