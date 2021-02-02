Boys basketball: Case-Horlick boys basketball game a win-win

It is very rare, if not impossible, for two teams to win on the basketball court in the same game.
But the impossible was made possible Tuesday night, at least in the eyes of Jacob Berce and Jason Treutelaar.
For the first time in one year, one week and two days — thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic — the coaches’ respective Case and Horlick high school boys basketball teams met on the court.
But both coaches were just glad to be back on a court. There were no fans in attendancein the Southeast Conference game at Case, another casualty of the pandemic, but the teams created plenty of their own energy.
For the record, Case beat Horlick 69-57 in their first meeting since Jan. 24, 2020, but the game itself was inconsequential compared to the feeling of playing the game.
In fact, the coaches used virtually the same language to express their thoughts.
“It was awesome,” Berce said. “This was much more than win or loss for the kids. They were able to play and compete and it was nice to play the game at Case. Jason and I are both are grateful for the opportunity.”
“It was a true victory for the fact we were able to get the kids out there again and play and get back to some basketball action,” Treutelaar said. “It was just a lot of fun to be back on the court. It was awesome to be able to see that.”
The game itself was close, even though Horlick was playing its first game of the season and Case (1-3 overall and SEC) was playing its fourth.
It was tied 31-31 at halftime and remained close for the first 14 minutes of the second half, then the Eagles got a spark.
With Case ahead 55-54 with about four minutes left in regulation, Eagles senior guard JaQuori Cottingham grabbed the rebound of a teammate’s missed free throw and was fouled while making the putback. The subsequent free throw made it 58-54 and Case closed out the game with a 14-3 run.
“It was definitely a close game, but we broke it open,” Berce said. “We had a couple offensive rebounds and a three-point play, and our lead went from one point to 10.”
Junior 6-foot-8 forward Amari Jedkins finished with 17 points for Case and he was matched by first-year varsity player Adrian “Kobe” Bryant, a sophomore guard. Junior guard Terryon Brumby had 16 points and Cottingham finished with nine.
Senior guard Jeno Stacy and junior forward Darrien Long each had 11 points to lead the Rebels. Treutelaar was pleased with the overall flow of the game, if not the final outcome.
“The 12-point margin was not indicative of the game,” Treutelaar said. “We were able to get some looks in transition and I was happy with the effort. I thought we were able to use our bench to do a lot of good things.”
TREMPER 74, PARK 37: The Panthers, who have only been permitted to have no-contact practices since reporting Jan. 19, predictably struggled in their season-opening Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
“We started out pretty good with a lot of energy, but we just couldn’t get anything going,” Park coach Tray Allen said. “The first three possessions, we missed three layups, we got steals and missed wide-open shots and then they went the other way and got a bucket.
“Instead of being up 8-0, we were down by eight. That ended up being the key to the game — we were sloppy and had a lot of turnovers and just missed puppies. You could tell guys were winded.”
Deshawn Maull, a 6-foot-3 senior who transferred from Minnesota last spring, led Park with 12 points. Jorryn Franklin and Caleb Cornelius each had eight points.
Tremper (4-1 overall and SEC) had three players in double figures, led by Will Starks’ 20 points.
ST. CATHERINE’S 76, ST. JOSEPH 48: Three days after its 43-game winning streak was snapped in overtime by Greendale Martin Luther, the Angels returned to their winning ways in a Metro Classic Conference game in Kenosha.
Jameer Barker went 5 for 12 from 3-point range and scored 28 points. And Kamari McGee became the 11th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
The Angels (19-1, 12-1 MCC), who remained No. 1 in Division 3 in this week’s Associated Press state poll despite Saturday’s loss, went 28 for 50 from the floor, including 13 for 27 from 3-point range.
“We shot pretty well from the perimeter, which was nice,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “The thing I’m most happy about is most of our buckets were coming off of assists. We were doing a good job of keeping the game simple — jump-stopping, using pass fakes and making the extra pass.
“We just had a natural flow.”
The Angels played their fourth straight game without All-State guard Tyrese Hunter, who suffered an ankle injury Jan. 23 against Westosha Central, but others picked up the slack.
Barker went 10 for 19 from the floor and added six rebounds, three assists and a steal. McGee, a UW-Green Bay recruit, went 7 for 11 from the floor and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“He’s second to none,” Bennett said. “These last few games with Tyrese out, he has been able to show that he is fully capable of running the team. He’s just a complete basketball player.”
Also excelling was senior Vic Thomas, who has been starting in place of Hunter. Thomas had four points and seven assists.
Andrew Alia led St. Joseph (9-4, 7-5) with 18 points.
MUKWONAGO 69, BURLINGTON 65: Despite a career-high 27 points from Dane Kornely, the Demons struggled in the second half and lost a nonconference game at Burlington.
Burlington (14-4), which had won nine of its last 10 games, including five in a row, led 31-24 at halftime and led by as many as 11 points, saw the lead disappear in the second half. The Demons fell behind by the same margin and battled back to within three points in the final seconds, but a 3-point shot just before the buzzer was off target.
“Dane played great,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “(The Indians) are a good team and they fought back. We just couldn’t get a couple stops at the end that we needed.
“The guys are disappointed, but we’ll take something out of it.”
JR Lukenbill had 13 points and Joey Berezowitz 10 for the Demons.
Mukwonago (8-12) had four players in double figures.