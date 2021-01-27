Boys basketball: Case finally opens season, loses close one to Bradford

“It wasn’t the prettiest game,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “It was a slow-paced game, but we’re happy we got through it with seven guys.”

Barker also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. And Kamari McGee, who almost had a triple-double against Shoreland Lutheran Monday night, finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block for the Angels, who led 23-16 at halftime.

“It’s really hard to shoot at Gallo,” Bennett said. “The roof is low and neither team shot very well, so it was kind of a defensive slugout for the first half. And then in the second half, the big difference was Jameer Barker got going. He started slashing and finishing in the paint, which was really big. He got to the free-throw line.”

Lutheran (8-5, 7-4 MCC), which had only eight players available, again opened up in a zone, with results that pleased coach Jeff Christensen.

“I thought we did a good job with our zone in the first half,” he said. “We kept it close for a long time, but when we went to man, they were able to break us down a little bit and extended the lead.”

Scooter Molbeck led Lutheran with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Gavin Zawicki added 11 points, but the Crusaders struggled to generate much offense.