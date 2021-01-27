Boys basketball: Case finally opens season, loses close one to Bradford

The Case High School boys have been waiting more than 10 months for this.
For the first time since seeing their WIAA State Tournament hopes dashed by the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles were on a court playing basketball.
The outcome — for the record, Kenosha Bradford scored late for a 68-66 Southeast Conference victory Wednesday at Kenosha — was not as important as just getting back to competition.
“We are all grateful to get out and play and compete,” Case coach Jake Berce said.
The last time the Eagles played before Wednesday was on March 12 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal, where they beat Bradford 66-48. The sectional championship against Kenosha Tremper, scheduled for two days later, was then cancelled, as were sectional finals across the state as the season came to an abrupt end.
Racine Unified schools were among the last ones in the state to begin their seasons, and practices began last week.
Because no contact was allowed in practice, there was quite a difference being in a game situation for the first time, Berce said.
“We were sloppy and had a lot of turnovers,” Berce said. “We struggled with rebounding and defensively, in the first half we were awful and it looked like we had not practiced in a long time.
“But in the second half, we got to it and our intensity increased.”
To their credit, Case kept it close as the Red Devils (1-4 overall and SEC) led 43-37 at halftime. Terryon Brumby helped with 11 of his team-high 18 points in the first half.
In the second half, after battling back, getting pushed back and rallying again, the Eagles tied the game at 66-66. However, they couldn’t get over the hump.
“I was expecting a grinder and I wish we could have won,” but we didn’t finish the game right,” Berce said. “We turned the ball over and missed some scoring opportunities.
“But I’m proud of the boys effort — it was great.”
Adrian Bryant, in his first start, scored 17 points and Amari Jedkins had 14 points for Case.
Jalen Carlino led Bradford with 25 points.
ST. CATHERINE’S 56, RACINE LUTHERAN 34: Jameer Barker scored 24 points and the Angels extended their winning streak to 43 games with a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Crusaders. The game, which St. Catherine’s hosted, was played at the Gallo Center in Caledonia.
St. Catherine’s (18-0, 11-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, played with seven players for the second straight game. Several are quarantined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And All-State guard Tyrese Hunter didn’t play his second straight game because of an ankle injury he suffered last Saturday during a nonconference game against Westosha Central.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “It was a slow-paced game, but we’re happy we got through it with seven guys.”
Barker also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. And Kamari McGee, who almost had a triple-double against Shoreland Lutheran Monday night, finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block for the Angels, who led 23-16 at halftime.
“It’s really hard to shoot at Gallo,” Bennett said. “The roof is low and neither team shot very well, so it was kind of a defensive slugout for the first half. And then in the second half, the big difference was Jameer Barker got going. He started slashing and finishing in the paint, which was really big. He got to the free-throw line.”
Lutheran (8-5, 7-4 MCC), which had only eight players available, again opened up in a zone, with results that pleased coach Jeff Christensen.
“I thought we did a good job with our zone in the first half,” he said. “We kept it close for a long time, but when we went to man, they were able to break us down a little bit and extended the lead.”
Scooter Molbeck led Lutheran with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Gavin Zawicki added 11 points, but the Crusaders struggled to generate much offense.
“They are just so good defensively,” Christensen said. “I thought we competed well and did the best we could. They’re just a good team.”
PRAIRIE 66, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 30: The Hawks, ranked third in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, gradually built momentum in a Metro Classic Conference game Wednesday at Burlington.
Antuan Nesbitt led Prairie (13-2, 8-2 MCC) with 15 points, Kody Krekling had 14 and Asanjai Hunter scored 10.
“We started off slow, but our defensive intensity picked up nicely, which led to some easy baskets to get us going,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.
Cal Miles led Catholic Central (13-2, 8-2 MCC) with nine points. He also had the challenge of guarding Nesbitt.
“Cal did a good job on him when it was in the halfcourt, but Nesbitt gets a lot of his points in transition,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “He probably had three dunks on us. He’s a tough kid to guard. He’s athletic, but he can play big and with strength.”
While the Hilltoppers slipped to 1-12 overall and 0-11 in the MCC, Atanasoff saw an improved team. In the first meeting between the two schools — at Prairie on Dec. 8 — the Hawks rolled to a 69-17 victory.
“Steve is doing a nice job and they are certainly improved from the first time around,” Atanasoff said of the first-year coach.
Neal McCourt added eight points for the Hilltoppers.
“It was a tie game with eight minutes left in the first half and then Prairie started pressuring us and we turned the ball over way too much,” Smith said. “They probably had for the game 22 or 24 points off of turnovers.”
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 76, UNION GROVE 52: The Broncos had a tough test against Southern Lakes Conference leader Westosha Central and made their task even more difficult with 21 turnovers in Union Grove.
“We had 13 turnovers in the first half and they turned them into transition baskets,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “That’s where they got the separation. We would move the ball, but then we would travel or make a bad pass and they would take it, get a layup or a transition ‘3.’ ”
The Broncos (7-11, 5-8 SLC) reduced their turnovers to eight in the second half against a strong man-to-man defense, but the Falcons (12-3, 11-1 SLC) continued to pull away.
Tyson Skalecki led Union Grove with 13 points, Maguire Delagrave had 10 and Alex Johnson had nine points and eight rebounds.
Jack Rose, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who averages 19.4 points per game, led Westosha Central with 22 points.