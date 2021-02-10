Boys basketball: Case comes together against Tremper

It's been a slow start for the Case, Horlick, Park high school boys basketball teams after not starting their seasons until Jan. 19 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The three programs have combined to go 3-17 so far.
But Case showed some signs Wednesday night of coming around after coming within one victory of the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament last season.
Terryon Brumby scored 22 points and Amari Jedkins added 21 for the Eagles, who defeated Kenosha Bradford 87-74 in Kenosha. The victory ended a three-game losing streak for Case (3-6).
"We just finally started playing as a team and playing with intensity," Case coach Jacob Berce said. "Part of it is conditioning. I think the guys are finally starting to get their legs after being off for so long.
"I thought we'd be able to get back into it sooner, but after being off, the conditioning is coming back. They played with intensity the whole game rather than parts of the game."
Case, using an effective 1-3-1 zone defense, opened up a 38-21 lead shortly before halftime. But Tremper (6-3) went on an 11-3 run.
"But then we jumped on them in the second half and went up by 25 at one point. We were up 82-58 with like three minutes left.
Brumby and Jedkins, the two returning starters from last year's 21-4 team, had their best combined performance of the season.
"Amari was aggressive taking it to them rim — Terryon, as well," Berce said. "Our kickouts were good, too. We had a lot of good drives from kickouts and guys were hitting threes."
Adrian Bryant added 16 points for Case.
Will Starks led Tremper with 25 points.
BRADFORD 74, PARK 47: The Panthers started out in an early hole and never recovered in this Southeast Conference game in Kenosha.
"We got off to another slow start," Park coach Tray Allen said. "I think it was 13-0 before we scored our first basket. We just continue to dig ourselves into a hole early in games and we have to fight too hard to dig ourselves out."
Trailing 13-0 about four minutes into the game, Allen sent in Jorryn Franklin and Tyvon Cade. Both sparked the Panthers (0-5), with Franklin scoring a team-high 13 points and Cade adding 12.
"We tried to mix things up and we started a different lineup," Allen said. "When those two guys came in, they gave us a lot of energy and gave us a spark with a couple of baskets right away."
Caleb Cornelius added 10 points for Park.
Bradford improved to 6-6.