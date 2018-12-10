The Union Grove High School boys basketball team was searching for its first win of the season Monday night against nonconference opponent Whitewater.
And they found exactly what they were looking for.
The Broncos (1-4) dominated the first half, outscoring the Whippets 37-10 and going on to win 64-32 at Union Grove.
“We got out in transition tonight,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “We wanted to limit their opportunities in the paint because they have two really effective big men.”
Collin Long had a big night for the Broncos, scoring a team-high 16 points. Nate Koch and Hayden Domagalski were right behind Long with 12 and eight points, respectively.
As a team, the Broncos had nine steals and four blocks, setting up many fast-break opportunities.
“Our athleticism certainly helped us out tonight,” Pettit said. “I was proud of our effort and it was nice to get our first win of the season tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.