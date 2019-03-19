Like so many coaches who step down, Jim Betker cited a desire to spend more time with his family as the reason.
In Betker's case, it goes even deeper than that.
The longtime Park High School boys basketball coach goes back to Dec. 20, 2016, when his father, Ron, died of cancer at the age of 78. Betker admittedly was not himself for the rest of that season and he began to appreciate more than ever how precious life truly is.
So with one of his five children already at Park and a second arriving this fall, Betker decided the time was right to retire as the Panthers' coach so he could watch them grow up.
"Two years ago when my dad died, it kind of changed everything and it puts everything in perspective," said the 48-year-old Betker, a 1988 Park graduate. "I had a great senior group this year and I wanted to make sure I could finish with these kids.
"I tore my bicep tendon, I was out for awhile (until the Christmas break) and it just makes you reflect on the importance of my family. My second daughter, Grace, will be at Park with my oldest daughter, Alexis, and my oldest son (Cameron) will be a seventh grader next year and he'll start playing middle school ball.
"It's busy and life's short."
Betker, the 12th head coach in the 90-year history of Park's program, got his start in 1994. He became as assistant to Jim Kerkvliet, Park's longtime girls coach, and was a member of the 1996-97 WIAA Division 1 championship team.
When Kerkvliet retired following the 1999-2000 season, Betker was hired as his replacement and went 57-54 with two Southeast Conference championships and two regional titles.
And then he took over the boys program in 2005 following the retirement of Doug Whiteley. Betker had his greatest success with that program, going 220-109 with five conference championships and seven regional titles.
The Panthers did not advance to what would have been their first state tournament appearance since 1960 under Betker, but they did reach the sectional championship four times — 2010, '12, '16 and '18. And as Betker noted, "They realigned state where they only take four teams (in Division 1). If that wouldn't have changed, a couple of these groups would have been up there (to Madison) because we have made it to the final eight.
Betker's most successful team was in 2009-10, when the Panthers went 25-1 and were ranked No. 1 in the state. Leading that team was guard Josh Cameron, who was a fourth-team Associated Press All-State guard that season and went on to play at the Division I level for Coastal Carolina.
Park advanced to the sectional championship before losing to Milwaukee Hamilton 88-66 in a sectional championship.
One of Betker's most memorable games came on March 8, 2012, when it rallied to defeat Hamilton 56-50 in a sectional semifinal at Oak Creek. The Panthers trailed 38-30 going into the fourth quarter, but then went on a 26-12 run.
One of Hamilton's players was Kevon Looney, who went on to play for UCLA and is now a member of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
But even during the less-successful seasons — three of his boys teams had losing records — Betker looks back with fondness.
"Every group was special in their own way," Betker said.
Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar, who matched wits annually with Betker during most of Treutelaar's career in Racine, routinely knew he was in for a battle during showdowns between the two schools.
"His players always competed hard for him, I know they had a lot of respect for him and I have a lot of respect for him, as well," Treutelaar said. "His teams were always ready to play, had a lot of energy, competed to the highest level in those games and he's going to be missed because he was a good guy and I enjoyed talking with him before games and afterward.
"I completely understand that he wants to spend time watching his daughter. That makes sense."
And now Betker is going to move on to another team — the five children he has with wife Ally.
"it's a lot of time and energy," Betker said of coaching. "After 25 years, it's tiring and I think it's time for me to take a step back."
Betker becomes the third Racine County boys basketball coach to retire in the last four seasons. Bob Letsch retired from St. Catherine's after 37 years in 2016 and Steve Jaskulske retired from Case after 15 years in 2017.
