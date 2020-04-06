Boys basketball: 1974-75 Horlick Rebels came oh so close to winning state title

What a week it was leading up to just the third state tournament appearance in Horlick’s history, following Art Ritt’s 1930 team and Belden’s 1963 Rebels. It was a time when students supported their teams with so much more enthusiasm than what is seen today and Wittke recalls rowdy students packing the fieldhouse to see the Rebels off to Madison the morning of March 18.

Even an elderly Ritt and Nick DeMark, a Horlick star from the 1930s who played at Wisconsin, were on hand to wish the Rebels well.

“At that time, we used to pack the fieldhouse and for a lot of the city games, there would be standing-room only,” Wittke said. “You’ve got to remember — 700 kids (in each class), no cellphones, no technology, no jobs, no nothing. That was the big thing on Friday and Saturday nights.”

Their magical journey continued one night later with an easy 61-47 victory over Reedsburg. It marked the first time in school history that the Rebels had won a game at the state tournament, moving an ecstatic Belden to say, “We did our job on the rebounds, we went out and hustled like we haven’t all season and we won ourselves a ball game!”