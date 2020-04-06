Boys basketball: 1974-75 Horlick Rebels came oh so close to winning state title

It had been 12 years since Horlick guard Gary Pinnow’s legendary 15-foot jump shot arched through the net in overtime in the old University of Wisconsin Field House, enabling the Rebels to stun seemingly unbeatable Milwaukee North in a state quarterfinal.
It would be another 10 years before a supremely athletic local legend named Robert Berryhill would lead undefeated Horlick into the state championship game at the same venue, only to lose an overtime heartbreaker to Milwaukee Washington.
Tucked in between those two Horlick teams is a jewel that is nevertheless largely forgotten 45 years later. We’re talking about the 1974-75 Rebels, who came much closer to a state championship than many people might realize all these years later.
We take you back to March 1975, the same month Racine Lutheran upstaged a long-haired, floppy-socked state legend named Mickey Crowe to win its first state championship. That same day, John McGuire’s basketball machine at St. Catherine’s settled for its third straight runner-up finish.
And right around when our hearts were being warmed by the return of Hank Aaron to Milwaukee and were being broken by the first reports of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wanting out of the same city, Jack Belden’s Rebels were making a serious run at a state championship.
How much has this team been forgotten in the wake of time?
“I would say quite a bit,” said State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Caledonia, who was the star forward on that team. “We weren’t probably real flashy. We just had a lot of really good players. We were a really close-knit group of guys.”
It started with Wittke, who was listed at 6-foot-7 that year, but says, “that might have been with my shoes on.” He was the only returning starter from a 1973-74 team that had lost to Park in its first regional game.
The only other player who saw significant playing time the year before was 6-5 center Mike Nunn, who had been a top reserve. What was notable about the 1974-75 Rebels is they had unusual height, with guards Dan DeRose and the late Richard Schmitz, both 6-5, and 6-2 forward Drew Hardville also stepping into prominent roles.
Other standouts included 5-8 Sam Farris, maybe the Rebels’ best outside shooter, and 6-0 guard Keith Driver.
With such a young team, it took time for the Rebels to get things figured out. After getting routed by Case 72-56 at Horlick’s fieldhouse Dec. 20, 1974, the Rebels slipped to 4-3 and there was little to foreshadow what was to come.
“We started out real slow and were trying to find our way,” Wittke said. “The majority of guys on the floor had never played on Friday nights like that, so it took a little while for us to hit our stride.
“I know early on, we played Case and they really handed our head to us. They really ran us out of the gym and I think that kind of turned things around for us because it woke us up to the fact that we just couldn’t show up.”
Gradually, the Rebels gained momentum, winning 14 of their final 17 games, which included a three-game sweep of ancient city rival Park. Wittke, an offensive tackle who turned down an athletic scholarship to play football at Northwestern (he chose to play basketball for UW-Eau Claire), was the muscle inside, averaging 15.8 points and 14 rebounds a game.
Leading the outside attack was Farris, an exceptional long-range shooter who averaged 15 points in an era long before the 3-point shot.
Running the show was 54-year-old Jack Belden, for whom Horlick’s fieldhouse was dedicated in 1983. The gentlemanly Belden was showing the first signs of Parkinson’s Disease, which he would die from in October 1986, but Wittke remembers him as the man who maximized the Rebels’ potential that season.
“He knew what kind of talent he had and he just guided the ship to where it needed to go,” Wittke said. “He wasn’t afraid to schedule good competition and he wasn’t afraid to have us scrimmage good teams. I can remember us scrimmaging Milwaukee Lincoln when they had some of the best teams.
“He never made the team or the game about him. It was always about the guys who played. He never took credit for anything.”
By the time Horlick rolled into the regionals with a 13-5 record, Belden had his players at peak efficiency. The Rebels easily advanced with victories of 88-61 over Muskego and 61-49 over Park in the regional tournament at Horlick.
And then they caught a huge break.
Undefeated South Milwaukee, the state’s top-ranked team which featured future NBA center Kurt Nimphius, suffered a stunning 69-67 overtime loss to Cudahy in a regional semifinal. To survive the sectional tournament at Case, Horlick would almost certainly have had to deal with South Milwaukee, which went 25-0 and defeated an Eau Claire Memorial team coached by Dick Bennett 45-43 for the state championship the next season.
“We had anticipated that we would have to play them,” Wittke said. “I’m not so sure we wouldn’t have beaten them anyway, but it was a break when a team you consider to be at the top doesn’t get in.”
Even with South Milwaukee ousted, though, the Rebels were in for a brutal sectional. They ended up winning the two games by a total of three points and Wittke stepped up in a big way each time.
First came Cudahy, which had stormed back from a 52-43 deficit at the end of the third quarter to tie Horlick 56-56 with 11 seconds remaining. After getting fouled by Mark Mixdorf, Wittke went to the free-throw line, only to miss his first attempt.
But he then made his second attempt and went on to preserve Horlick’s victory by blocking a last shot as fans in a packed Case fieldhouse erupted with delight.
Cudahy had done what other teams had started doing at that point of the season against Horlick — coming out with a 1-3-1 zone. Against man-to-man defenses, the Rebels had great success rotating their big post players in the block, but the zone presented a major challenge.
“They were really started to pack everything in in the lane and daring us to shoot outside,” Wittke said.
That’s what the Rebels saw the following night against Milwaukee Tech and another tense chess match of a game ensued. This time, Horlick had a 55-47 lead with 1:49 to play, but allowed Tech to pull to within 55-53 with 16 seconds remaining.
The ball bounced off Wittke’s foot, giving Tech an inbounds play at midcourt. Steve Repech’s shot from the side with five seconds left was off the mark and Nunn tried to grab the rebound and was tied up for jump ball.
Nunn forcefully tipped the ball downcourt, allowing Horlick to escape with another tight victory. Wittke, who had 14 points and 11 rebounds, jubilantly shouted to Belden in the locker room afterward, “Hey, coach, looks like you have a few more gray hairs!” To which Belden responded, “You keep doing it like this and I’ll be white by next week!”
What a week it was leading up to just the third state tournament appearance in Horlick’s history, following Art Ritt’s 1930 team and Belden’s 1963 Rebels. It was a time when students supported their teams with so much more enthusiasm than what is seen today and Wittke recalls rowdy students packing the fieldhouse to see the Rebels off to Madison the morning of March 18.
Even an elderly Ritt and Nick DeMark, a Horlick star from the 1930s who played at Wisconsin, were on hand to wish the Rebels well.
“At that time, we used to pack the fieldhouse and for a lot of the city games, there would be standing-room only,” Wittke said. “You’ve got to remember — 700 kids (in each class), no cellphones, no technology, no jobs, no nothing. That was the big thing on Friday and Saturday nights.”
Their magical journey continued one night later with an easy 61-47 victory over Reedsburg. It marked the first time in school history that the Rebels had won a game at the state tournament, moving an ecstatic Belden to say, “We did our job on the rebounds, we went out and hustled like we haven’t all season and we won ourselves a ball game!”
And then came Neenah which initially appeared as if it would blow Horlick off the court. The Rockets, led by guard Wayne Kreklow (who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 1981), came out with a press, burst out to an 18-2 lead and were up 42-17 in the second quarter.
“We had a flurry of turnovers, just couldn’t hit a shot and just really stumbled out of the gate,” Wittke said.
But, gradually, the Rebels clawed back and put themselves in an encouraging position near the end.
“We figured out the press and then we started to put one on ourselves,” Wittke said. “That kind of threw them a little bit because we could match their quickness in the frontcourt.
“We’re crawling back in it and the fans on our side are going crazy. We just needed one more play to put us over the top after being down by 20 and now they’re stunned.
“I think the score was 71-70 and they missed a shot. We got the outlet out to one of the guards and it was one of those times when it was just a miscommunication between two of our guards. Paul Perry (of Neenah) got between them, stole the ball and went in for a layup.”
Neenah went on to defeat Horlick 77-72 and then rolled to a 64-55 victory over Milwaukee Marshall the following night to win the state championship. Wittke believes Horlick would have handled Marshall.
It was a year the Rebels fell just short, but that doesn’t matter to Wittke 45 years later.
“Win, lose or draw, we gave it our best,” he said. “That’s why when I watch professional sports now, I can really understand when they say, ‘It was just one play here or one play there.’
“Let’s say we had 400 high school programs back then. Out of those 400, we were one of the last four standing.”
