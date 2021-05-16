Bowling: Zagar finds groove, wins Men's Division of Racine County Classic

After a so-so day Wednesday in the Racine County Bowling Classic, Ryan Zagar got in the correct mindset Saturday.
The Racine resident won seven of his eight matches in the Men’s Division Saturday to finish in the top spot after 16 games, then beat Billy Harris of Kenosha 267-172 in the final stepladder match to win his first Classic title at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Zagar, 27, is the first new Men’s winner of the tournament, which began in 2017. Ben Betchkal, who did not bowl in the tournament this year, won the first three titles. Last year’s tournament was a casualty of the pandemic.
Zagar started fast with a 248 game and moved up from sixth after the first round to the top spot at 3,757 points, including 390 bonus points (30 for each match victory).
The key to the victory, Zagar said, was keeping it simple.
“You have to focus on the things you can do and execute what you’re supposed to do,” Zagar said. “After your opponent gets on the lane, you have no control. I knew I needed a big night and I knew I had to win matches.
“I put myself in position to make a really good shots and the pins cooperated, I did what I could tonight.”
Zagar’s only open frame came in the position round match against Matt Hibbard, but he finished with five straight strikes to win 229-208 and earn the top seed in the stepladder.
Harris had a fantastic run as well, moving up from ninth place after the first round to a tie for fourth after the final game of match play. Harris won six matches Saturday, then had to face Zach Woelfel in a two-frame rolloff to break the tie for the fourth seed. Harris, who earlier flirted with a perfect game during his comeback run, was perfect in the rolloff (60-38) to earn the final spot in the stepladder.
Harris, 40, opened with eight straight strikes in his first stepladder match and beat Tyler Hirth 269-229. Against Hibbard in the semifinal, both bowlers left big splits in the fourth frame — Harris had a 7-10, Hibbard a 6-7-10 — but Harris threw more strikes and won 240-193.
In the final, Harris, who admitted he “ran out of gas,” missed a 10-pin in the first frame, then had a 4-8-10 split on in the second. Zagar had strikes in eight of his first nine frames.
“That took a lot of the pressure off,” Zagar said of Harris’ rough start.
Harris said the comeback was “draining,” but it was worth it.
“I didn’t think I was going to do what I did,” Harris said. “I had a big hill to climb and I almost made it.”
Both bowlers will bowling in the finals of the Kenosha News Match Game Tournament this week.
Zach Vasey, a two-handed bowler who led the field after the first round of match play, developed a blister on his right hand Saturday and finished seventh.
Harris had one consolation, however, as he won the High 5 Gear points race. The County Classic is one of a three tournament series begun this year. The other two tournament were the Lakefront Brewery Doubles Clash at Castle Lanes in March and the Home Instead Senior Care/Lieungh’s on Lathrop Trios Shootout at The Lanes on 20 in April.
