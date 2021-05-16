Bowling: Zagar finds groove, wins Men's Division of Racine County Classic

Harris had a fantastic run as well, moving up from ninth place after the first round to a tie for fourth after the final game of match play. Harris won six matches Saturday, then had to face Zach Woelfel in a two-frame rolloff to break the tie for the fourth seed. Harris, who earlier flirted with a perfect game during his comeback run, was perfect in the rolloff (60-38) to earn the final spot in the stepladder.

Harris, 40, opened with eight straight strikes in his first stepladder match and beat Tyler Hirth 269-229. Against Hibbard in the semifinal, both bowlers left big splits in the fourth frame — Harris had a 7-10, Hibbard a 6-7-10 — but Harris threw more strikes and won 240-193.

In the final, Harris, who admitted he “ran out of gas,” missed a 10-pin in the first frame, then had a 4-8-10 split on in the second. Zagar had strikes in eight of his first nine frames.

“That took a lot of the pressure off,” Zagar said of Harris’ rough start.

Harris said the comeback was “draining,” but it was worth it.

“I didn’t think I was going to do what I did,” Harris said. “I had a big hill to climb and I almost made it.”

Both bowlers will bowling in the finals of the Kenosha News Match Game Tournament this week.