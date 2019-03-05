The Burlington High School boys bowling team was in catch-up mode for much of the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships last weekend.
Lucky for the Demons they are a persistent and resilient bunch.
Burlington rallied past five teams in the final round of the Baker format semifinals, then won four straight games in the stepladder finals to win the Division I state championship at Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay.
Also at state, the Burlington girls team finished fifth in Division II.
Bowling is a club sport in Wisconsin and is not sanctioned by the WIAA.
The boys were in fourth place after the first five games of the semifinals with 1,041, but fell to 10th place after 10 games at 1,986.
They needed a big rally — and they got one. The Demons averaged 217.2 over their last five games for 1,086, the second-highest pinfall of the final round, to move back up to fifth at 3,072.
That was just eight pins ahead of Kenosha Bradford, which shot 1,031 in the final five games for 3,064.
Burlington’s fight wasn’t done yet, however, since they would have to win four games as the fifth seed to take the championship.
The Demons got on a roll and beat Fond du Lac 403-380 in the first stepladder match, Menomonee Falls/Kettle Moraine/Wisconsin Lutheran 366-322 in the second match and Oak Creek 422-387 in the semifinal match.
In the title match, they faced No. 1 seed Sun Prairie, which totaled 3,344 in the semifinals.
Burlington lost the first game 214-210, but rallied to win game two 201-190 and the championship match 411-404.
The members of the team are Landon Bieneman, Joey Piccolo, Russell Glessing, Nicklaus Glessing, Trey Albrecht, Tristian Albrecht and Camden Ludwig. Their coaches are Jeff Albrecht and George Fennell.
The girls team was third after the first round of the semifinals (879), and fifth after the second (1,682) and third (2,475) rounds to earn the fifth seed, but lost to fourth seed Monona Grove 355-305 in the first stepladder match.
Monona Grove went on to finish second to top seed Beaver Dam.
The girls team members are Ashton Campbell, Brianna Ludwig, Hanna DeRosier, Amber Vogt, Amber Wenman and Chloe Nicikowski. Their coach is Marcus Ludwig.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.