Back on the brink: 2 years after COVID abruptly ended their season, Case Eagles are knocking on door again

MOUNT PLEASANT — On Monday afternoon, it was business as usual for the Case High School boys basketball team.

The Eagles were back at practice after winning their first two playoff games by 14 and 24 points, preparing to face Franklin (21-5) Thursday night in a 7 p.m. WIAA Division 1 Sectional Semifinal in Kettle Moraine.

By all accounts, it was just a normal day of practice, but after what Case endured one year earlier, Jake Berce doesn’t take those for granted.

Two years earlier, Berce had led the Eagles to a sectional championship in his third season as coach. They had won their first three playoff games by an average of 20 points and were about to face Kenosha Tremper, which they had defeated 98-76 earlier in the season. A trip to state was seemingly just 36 minutes away.

Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament. Nine Case seniors had their final chance to reach state ended.

“It still kind of pains me now,” Berce said. “We were really excited about potentially having that experience in Madison.”

Despite having to replace six of their top nine leading scorers, the Eagles entered the 2020-21 season ranked fourth in preseason polls.

Any hopes of another special season were quickly squashed for two reasons.

First, the Racine Unified School District’s COVID policies restricted its schools, including Case, from having any practice within six feet of another person. This restricted the Eagles to only having shootarounds for the entire season.

The second and more impactful hit that Case took was the loss of 2020 Southeast Conference Player of the Year JaKobe Thompson. Entering what would have been his senior season, Thompson decided to transfer to a prep school in Los Angeles.

As a result, the Eagles finished 4-9 in their abbreviated season and lost to Indian Trail in the regional semifinal.

“When your SEC Player of the Year transfers out, you’re going to take a step down,” Berce said. “And then on top of that, we couldn’t practice.”

Despite all the setbacks Case endured in 2021, it now finds itself approaching where it left off in 2020. The Eagles won a share of the SEC, have the current SEC Player of the Year and are now one win away from returning to the sectional finals.

Just two contributors from the 2020 team remain, current SEC Player of the Year Terryon Brumby and fellow senior Amari Jedkins. Both were sophomores in 2020 but combined to average 22.4 points per game.

Berce’s 2020 team, which finished 21-4, had 10 players in the rotation. Now, his team is 20-6 but only has six players currently playing regular minutes.

“Both teams are around the same spot defensively,” Berce said. “Both teams could shoot the ball well but were also streaky.”

Brumby and Jedkins were significant contributors in 2020, but not at the level they reached this season.

Jedkins averaged eight points and seven rebounds per game in 2020 and currently is averaging 17 points and nine rebounds per game. He also was recently named to the first team All-SEC.

In 2020, Brumby was Case’s second-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game. Now, he is averaging 18.6 points per game along with four assists and four steals per game.

“They’re both better leaders and they’re more experienced now,” Berce said. “They’re stronger and also just smarter.”

But the Eagles haven’t been able to rebuild so quickly solely because of two players. Senior point guard Adrian Bryant went from playing on Case’s junior varsity team in 2020 to becoming a second team All-SEC selection now.

Bryant also is Case’s best shooter, making more than 40 percent of his 146 3-point attempts this season. After not making a three in the Eagles 75-61 win over Indian Trail last Friday night, Bryant responded by making six of his nine attempts from deep to help his team pull away from Janesville Parker the following night.

Termarion Brumby, Terryon’s brother, was another breakout player for the Eagles in his first season playing at the varsity level. The sophomore guard is averaging eight points per game and was selected to the third team All-SEC.

Junior forward Cam Werner may have been Case’s only starter to not earn All-SEC honors, but his strength as a rim protector and post presence has been a huge factor in the team’s success. Primarily a volleyball player, Werner’s skills translated well onto the basketball court. He averages just under five blocks per game and has unofficially had six games with six or more blocks this season.

Werner also averages six points and six rebounds per game.

Rounding out the rotation is senior guard Jack Schmidtmann, who wasn’t on the varsity team in 2020 but is still familiar with the group. Jack’s older brother, Logan, was a senior on that team and would occasionally talk about that experience.

“I think we’re rolling right now,” Schmidtmann said. “We’ve got a good team right now.”

Given the remarkable turnaround, it’s no surprise that Berce was also named the SEC’s Coach of the Year. He is only in his fifth season as a head coach, but has been around Case much longer as a former student and assistant coach.

In Berce’s time there as both an assistant and head coach, the Eagles have been a frequent participant in WIAA sectionals, but have yet to break through to Madison.

Case did not reach the state tournament when Berce was a player in the early 2000s, but his younger brother Alex was a member of the last Case team to reach Madison in 2005. Since Berce returned to Case in 2010 as a coach, the Eagles have reached sectionals six times. Three of those runs were cut short by losses either by one possession or in overtime.

With the experience and talent the team currently has, there is a chance this could be the Case team that finally breaks through. Other coaches in the SEC believe the Eagles are good enough to reach the state semifinals, including Indian Trail’s Robert VanDyke.

“One through five, they cause matchup problems,” VanDyke said. “They’re good off the dribble and they’re really good in the half-court. With their length and athleticism, you know, it’s kind of a pick-your-poison situation. And Brumby is a special kid.”

Given the Eagles’ high ceiling, Berce has tried to prepare his players for this run with a challenging schedule. Five of Case’s six losses have come against teams that finished the regular season ranked in the state and the Eagles have played seven games against ranked opponents.

Two of those losses were against Franklin, which is the next opponent for the Eagles. Case had chances to tie or take the lead in the final minute of both losses but were unable to pull out either win.

After losing 55-50 to the Sabers on the road in December, the Eagles had a chance to win the SEC outright in the rematch their regular season finale. Instead, a last second shot from Bryant didn’t fall and Case settled for a split of the title with a 59-57 loss.

Despite the discouraging defeat, Berce believes the loss could be a good omen for his team. Back in 2020 the Eagles ended their regular season with a 99-64 loss at Sussex Hamilton, a team that featured McDonald’s All-American Patrick Baldwin Jr.

“It focused us then for that run,” Berce said. “Losing the last game of the season really helped us refocus a team.”

“We’re fired up and more motivated,” Bryant said. “We’ve got to get the job done this time.”

The winner of Thursday’s sectional semifinal will face either Waukesha South or Mukwonago on Saturday. Regardless of how it ends the 2021-22 iteration of the Eagles will be remembered as the group that returned the program to its norm, a conference champion and a contender.

