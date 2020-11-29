Art Kabelowsky: WIAA should cut ties with FOX Sports

“(T)he WIAA strictly prohibits the sponsorship, advertising, selling, encouraging, promoting or condoning of tobacco products, lottery/gambling, alcoholic beverages, mood-altering substances, lewd subject matter, activities that are illegal for minors to engage in. …”

To carry a WIAA tournament event on something called “Bally’s Sports Wisconsin” would seem to violate at least the spirit of that policy before the first pitch.

Reached by email last weekend with a link to a Madison.com story announcing the deal, WIAA director of communications Todd Clark wrote in an email on Sunday:

“This is the first we’re hearing of this, and we don’t have any of the details other than what is shared in the story; so it would be premature to comment without more of the details and discussing with all those involved.”

Without question, the WIAA faces a decision — one that could cost it even more money in this second school year of no high-ticket-sales state tournaments and many low-ticket-sales “culminating events.”

The WIAA must decide what’s more important, the money and exposure that comes from having its tournaments (and its required public-service announcements) carried on FOX Sports Wisconsin, or its stance against promotion of gambling.

Of course, in a normal world the answer would be obvious. Even today, it should be. The WIAA should start looking for another outlet and break ties with FOX Sports Wisconsin, no later than the day the network officially takes the Bally’s name.

Art Kabelowsky is a sports reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0