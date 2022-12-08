AP All-State: Horlick's Fletcher heads list of county players on team

On the evening of Sept. 3, 2021, Blake Fletcher was rolling to his right as he looked for an open receiver at Horlick Field. As the quarterback was hit by an Oak Creek defender, he crumpled to the turf and did not get back on his feet.

The prognosis was a broken tibia in his left leg and Fletcher was destined to be in a cast for the rest of the season.

Let it be said the Horlick High School two-way sensation made up for lost time as a senior this season.

The latest and biggest honor came Thursday when the Associated Press All-State was released. Fletcher earned first-team honors as an inside linebacker on the team, which includes all teams in the state.

Earlier, Fletcher was named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State team.

He is joined by several Racine County players.

St. Catherine's senior Davion Thomas, who recently accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, made the second team at both wide receiver and defensive back.

Union Grove senior Noah Morris earned second-team honors as an interior defensive linemen.

Three other county players made honorable mention: Waterford junior running back Carson Bilitz, Burlington junior receiver Tommy Teberg and St. Catherine's senior defensive lineman Abel Mulder.

The team was selected this week by a board of eight sportswriters representing all regions of the state. The Journal Times was represented on the board.

As a sophomore in the spring of 2021, Fletcher was first-team on the Alternate Regular Season AP All-State team. Horlick did not play a traditional season during the fall of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, he is a All-State player in the traditional sense.

"I’m honored to receive such a distinct and prestigious award," said Fletcher, who has been ranked No. 1 academically in his class since his freshman year. "I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support and guidance from my coaches, family, and teachers. They’ve done so much for me over the last four years.

"Growing up, I always saw other Horlick players receiving All-State and Racine County Player of the year and I always dreamed of being there myself some day. To have received the award twice, is extremely humbling."

Park coach Morris Matsen has seen Fletcher enough to say that he is the real deal. While Fletcher was efficient on offense as the Rebels' quarterback, he was dominating on defense by leading Division 1 schools with an average of 9.2 tackles per game.

"He dominated on the offensive side and the defensive side," Matsen said. "I've been a huge fan since he was a freshman. I'll be a huge fan of him throughout his college career."

Fletcher is strongly interested in playing for Air Force. But new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell visited Horlick Dec. 2 to speak with Fletcher about possibly playing for the Badgers.

One county player who does plan on playing for Wisconsin is Thomas. After catching 18 touchdown passes and intercepting five passes for the Angels, who went 10-2 and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, Thomas earned second-team AP honors on both sides of the ball.

"Offensively, he was unguardable even when double covered," St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller said. He had great off-the-line technique. Davion worked extremely hard to perfect his craft as a route runner and blocker. he has excellent football IQ.

"Defensively, Davion was an extremely physical flat/force corner, with several big hit tackles for loss as well as a lockdown corner on the opponent's best receiver."

Moris was more known as a dominating offensive lineman as a junior, when Union Grove went 11-2 and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. But with fewer numbers in the program this season, Moris played far more defense than he did as a junior and earned second-team All-State honors on that side of the ball.

His signature game was Sept. 23 in a 35-0 victory over Beloit Memorial, when Moris had a school-record 23 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

“The biggest thing with Noah Moris is he’s going both ways and his output of production is absolutely crazy when you understand he is a two-way player putting out that much energy on both sides of the ball," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. "Offensively, he is taking kids five, 10 yards down the field. We got to the point in the season where we just didn’t care and we would flip Noah to the side we were running to. He was that dominant where people knew we were doing that, but were still able to have the run game that we did toward the end of the year.

"Defensively, we’ve had multiple coaches come up to us after the game and say their whole game plan was just to run away from Moris, including Brookfield Central’s coach (in the playoffs). He was up for Defensive Lineman of the Year in Wisconsin, so he was a top-five finalist for that. I feel he should have gotten first-team All-State, but being on a 3-7 team, that’s kind of hard to get, but I definitely felt he was deserving.”

Bilitz never came off the field for Waterford, excelling at running back, middle linebacker and special teams. He rushed for 1,104 yards and 14 touchdowns on 140 carries.

Teberg ranked fourth in the state with 69 receptions and second in yardage (1,186) and touchdowns (19).

Mulder, a four-year starter, anchored both the offensive and defensive lines for St. Catherine's. With Mulder dominating in the trenches, the Angels averaged 35.6 points per game while allowing am average of just 16.0.