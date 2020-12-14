AP All-State Football: Muskego's Hunter Wohler repeats as Player of the Year

“It was kind of fun,” Sinz said. “Our coaching staff took it as a challenge. Sometimes we’d practice on a Tuesday and Wednesday against a certain opponent and go through all of our offensive and defensive game plan and then find out on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, ‘Oh, we’re not playing them guys now. We’re going to play somebody else.’

“So you’d just have to completely switch your mindset on what you were going to see and maybe even where the game was going to be, now with only one day to try to prepare. We could have never, ever accomplished that unless we had a team that was very experienced, very intelligent.”

When several Marawood Conference opponents weren’t able to play, Edgar picked up games against larger schools Onalaska, Portage and Shawano. All three of those teams played in Division 2 in the WIAA’s two-week postseason, while Edgar was a Division 6 school.

“They would have been willing to play anybody,” Sinz said of his team. “It didn’t make any difference if a team was Division 1, 2, 3, 4, they didn’t care. They weren’t overly concerned if we might lose one. They just wanted to play.”