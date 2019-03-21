Caroline Strande and Chelby Koker grew up in Racine within three miles of each other, but didn’t get acquainted until the eighth grade.
Koker has lived her entire life near Racine Lutheran High School, but decided to enroll at Shoreland Lutheran in Somers in 2015 because her sister, Caylee, was a senior there. One year later, she served as a guide for Strande when Strande toured the school before deciding on Racine Lutheran.
They’ll both be playing collegiately in Illinois, Koker starting this fall at Northern Illinois and Strande starting in 2020 at Bradley.
And now there is one other bond with these two rivals: They’re both top-15 selections on the Associated Press All-State girls basketball team. Koker, the fifth-leading scorer in state history among girls, is second team while Strande, Lutheran’s all-time leading scorer, earned third-team honors.
Strande is the first girls basketball player for Racine Lutheran to be selected among the top 20 players on an Associated Press All-State team.
Horlick junior forward Olivia Pitrof was an honorable mention selection. The team was selected Wednesday via teleconference call between nine sportswriters representing all regions of the state. The Journal Times was represented on the board.
The 5-foot-11 Strande has taken Lutheran to new heights during her three years at the school with successive records of 16-9, 16-7 and 21-3. Prior to that, Lutheran had not had a winning record since the 2008-09 season.
Strande took her game to another level this season. She averaged 29.4 points — fourth highest in the state in all divisions — 10.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
“I’m thankful,” Strande said. “It’s incredible to be the first from Racine Lutheran to get that in girls basketball.”
As talented as Strande was already, she reached the level she was at this season through tireless dedication.
“I’m stronger, I can jump higher and I worked on my 3-point shooting, so that’s improved drastically,” she said.
That was evident when Racine Lutheran swept Shoreland Lutheran twice during the regular season.
In Racine Lutheran’s 83-64 victory at Racine Dec. 8, Strande had 36 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. The 5-6 Koker had 35 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block.
Racine Lutheran won the rematch 76-59 Feb. 16 at Somers. In that game, Strande had 33 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals. And Koker had 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and a steal.
What did they especially respect about each other’s game?
“She’s good at driving to the basket and she’s really good at finishing with contact,” Koker said. “It’s always fun playing against other Division I players. I like competition, so it’s just fun to go back and forth.”
Said Strande about Koker: “She’s an outstanding 3-point shooter and drawing contact to get to the line. She’s also unselfish and she’s a great passer.”
Koker averaged 32.4 points — second highest among all divisions in the state — along with 9.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals. The Lady Pacers had successive records of 17-8, 12-12, 14-10 and 21-3 in Koker’s four years as a starter.
She finished her career with 2,448 points — the fifth most among girls in state history. How difficult was it for Koker to constantly be the focus of opposing teams during her career?
“It could get frustrating, but I just think my teammates did a good job of knowing the the defense would be looking for me,” said Koker, who is ranked fourth in her class and plans to pursue physical therapy in college. “Just setting me up off of screens and making opportunities, they did a good job of helping me.”
The 5-foot-11 Pitrof averaged 20.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.0 assists. She had 36 points and 16 rebounds in a 73-72 loss to Case Dec. 18.
- Shemera Williams, a 5-9 senior for the Milwaukee Academy of Science, was named the AP Player of the Year in Wisconsin. Williams led the state in scoring for the third straight season, averaging 32.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 8.5 and 4.5 steals a game.
She is joined on the first team by McKenna Warnock, a 6-2 senior from Monona Grove, Sydnee Roby, a 6-3 senior from Milwaukee King, Sydney Hilliard, a 6-0 senior from Monroe, and Lexi Donarski, a 5-10 junior from La Crosse Aquinas.
Williams and Warnock were unanimous selections.
The coach of the year is Tim Chase of three-time Division 2 champion Beaver Dam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.