All-State football: Lutheran running back Tenner earns first-team honors

How does Cory Tenner, who has been a co-offensive coordinator for Lutheran, feel about his son matching his All-State status?

“It’s real cool, honestly, because you don’t plan for accomplishments like this,” he said. “When you’ve got kids, your focus is that they go to school and do as good as they can. When they play sports, you just support them in whatever they’re in. Honestly, that’s all I’ve done.”

Did Cory see signs of Tyler at a younger age aspiring to be a football player?

Absolutely.

“This has been in Tyler ever since he started to play football,” Cory said. “There were times when he would set up cones in the back yard and create his own drills. He was drawing up his own plays. He’s always loved football and he’s always put everything he has into the game.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ultimate indication of that is Tyler Tenner has finished his high school career with a state-record 6,932 rushing yards. That work ethic is how Lutheran coach Scott Smith is going to remember Tenner, who was second-team AP All-State as a junior.