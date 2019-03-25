Marquise Milton kept smiling even when his team lost 11 of its first 14 games.
He kept smiling even when he routinely saw an assortment of defenses designed to contain him, including that dreaded box-and-one.
And he was certainly smiling when he learned about his latest honor.
The senior guard for Horlick was named a second-team selection on the Associated Press All-State boys basketball team, which was announced Monday. Racine County players joining him were honorable mention picks Larry Canady and Nobal Days of Park, both seniors, and St. Catherine’s sophomore Tyrese Hunter.
The team was selected Thursday by a board of nine sportswriters representing all regions of the state. The Journal Times was represented on the board.
“One time, somebody told me, ‘You should always smile on the court because what’s the reason for having a frown on your face?,’ “ Milton said. “He said, ‘You’re out there playing the sport you love. So if you have a turnover or anything, don’t ever frown because that could throw you off your game.’ “
And that’s what he did, even when things got rough.
It was a challenging season for Milton after the graduation of Marcus Caldwell, Joe Garcia and Derrick Seay, who were productive scorers on the 2017-18 team. The players surrounding him this season were more known for their defense, meaning Milton was a marked man game after game.
And yet he produced at an amazing clip. He was the leading scorer in the state among Division 1 players with an average of 26.6 points per game.. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals.
All that production came from a gangly 5-foot-11 kid.
“It was an amazing accomplishment,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said of Milton’s second-team recognition. “I hope that people can understand exactly what it means to be one of the top-10 ballplayers in the state when so many good high school basketball players are going all different places.
“For him to be able to achieve something like that for the school and for himself is quite incredible.”
And even as that assortment of defenses designed to contain Milton tested him, he continued to produce eye-popping numbers.
Maybe his signature performance came Feb. 1 in a 96-82 victory over Case in Horlick’s John R. Belden Fieldhouse. He scored a school-record 53 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and went 18 for 23 from the free-throw line.
“The number that is forgotten there is 19 rebounds,” Treutelaar said. “So it’s not like he was just doing it one way. He was collecting the ball and taking it the full length of the court and just doing amazing things.
“He kept the energy level up, he played every minute of the game and we needed him out there.”
But the Rebels never needed Milton more than March 2, when he scored 24 of his 35 points in the second half of a 74-67 WIAA Division 1 regional championship victory over Madison East. East entered that game 22-1 and the top-ranked Division I team in the state while Horlick was 10-13.
“At halftime, I was just like, ‘Let’s keep the energy up and we can pull out a ‘W,’ “ said Milton, who becomes Horlick’s first All-State player since Deantae Woods earned fourth-team honors in 2015.
With 2,021 career points, Milton is Horlick’s career-scoring leader — 238 more than previous record holder Joel Burns, who graduated in 1993. He’s also the second-leading scorer in county history behind 2018 Prairie graduate JC Butler (2,090).
The 6-2 Canady, the runner-up to Milton for Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year, finished as Park’s all-time leading scorer with 1,499 points. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal a game.
Days, a 6-9 senior center who committed to Tulane last November, averaged 10.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 blocks per game.
Hunter, a 6-0 sophomore who fell three votes short of making the fourth team, averaged 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals for St. Catherine’s, which lost in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal to eventual state champion Greendale Martin Luther.
