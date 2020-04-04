All-Southern Lakes Conference: Waterford's Rohner, Burlington's Ehlen earn Player of Year honors

Burlington finished third in the SLC, but had two first-team All-SLC selections in senior forward Dylan Runkel and junior guard Joey Berezowitz. Runkel earned first-team honors for the second straight year; Berezowitz was a second-team pick last year.

Rounding out the first team were senior forward Nick Brown and junior guard Jordan Johnson of Elkhorn, and sophomore guard Jack Rose of Westosha Central. The two teams shared the SLC title.

A pair of Waterford senior guards, Hunter Karpinski and Cameron Glembin, earned second-team honors.

Receiving honorable mention were senior Sam Rampulla of Union Grove and juniors Dane Kornely of Burlington and Trevor Hancock of Waterford.

Wrestling

Ehlen, a senior who won the WIAA Division 1 title at 145 pounds, was the Wrestler of the Year and was one of seven Demons selected to the All-SLC first team.

The senior, was joined on the first team by senior teammates Cody Welker (152 pounds), Jake Skrundz (170) and Qwade Gehring, and junior teammates Jaden Bird (113), Grant Koenen (120) and Zach Wallace (195). Burlington won the SLC Championship this season.