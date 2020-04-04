All-Southern Lakes Conference: Waterford's Rohner, Burlington's Ehlen earn Player of Year honors

Racine County players were well-represented on the All-Southern Lakes Conference girls and boys basketball teams.
Five girls, led by SLC Player of the Year Katie Rohner of Waterford, and four boys were on their respective All-SLC first and second teams.
In wrestling, Max Ehlen was voted the ALL-SLC Wrestler of the Year.
Girls basketball
Rohner, Waterford’s all-time leading scorer, repeated as the SLC Player of the Year and earned first-team honors for the third straight year; she was a second-team selection as a freshman.
Also earning first-team honors from the county was junior guard Angela Slattery of SLC co-champion Union Grove.
The other first-team members were junior forward Macie Todd of SLC co-champion Lake Geneva Badger, Elkhorn senior forward Haley Remington and Delavan-Darien sophomore forward McKenna Williams.
Three county players made the second team — senior forwards Cora Anderson of Burlington and Annie Benavides of Waterford, and freshman guard Sophia Rampulla of Union Grove.
Receiving honorable mention were seniors Claire Walby of Burlington and Megan Barber of Union Grove, and junior Meghan Schmidt of Waterford.
Boys basketball
Burlington finished third in the SLC, but had two first-team All-SLC selections in senior forward Dylan Runkel and junior guard Joey Berezowitz. Runkel earned first-team honors for the second straight year; Berezowitz was a second-team pick last year.
Rounding out the first team were senior forward Nick Brown and junior guard Jordan Johnson of Elkhorn, and sophomore guard Jack Rose of Westosha Central. The two teams shared the SLC title.
A pair of Waterford senior guards, Hunter Karpinski and Cameron Glembin, earned second-team honors.
Receiving honorable mention were senior Sam Rampulla of Union Grove and juniors Dane Kornely of Burlington and Trevor Hancock of Waterford.
Wrestling
Ehlen, a senior who won the WIAA Division 1 title at 145 pounds, was the Wrestler of the Year and was one of seven Demons selected to the All-SLC first team.
The senior, was joined on the first team by senior teammates Cody Welker (152 pounds), Jake Skrundz (170) and Qwade Gehring, and junior teammates Jaden Bird (113), Grant Koenen (120) and Zach Wallace (195). Burlington won the SLC Championship this season.
Waterford had three wrestlers on the first team — juniors Lucas Johnson (106), Hayden Halter (126) and Joshua Cherba (138).
Earning second-team honors from Racine County were sophomore Zeke Tiedt (220) of Burlington, junior Cade Willis (132), sophomore Gianni Scacco (182) and junior Gavin Hood (195) of Union Grove, and senior Lucas Winski (145), junior Will French (152) and senior Zach Kaminski (170) of Waterford.
Honorable mention went to seniors Ben Stevenson (132) of Burlington and Jacob Cherba (182) of Waterford, and sophomore Cooper Willis (120) of Union Grove.
Swimming
GIRLS: Senior Samantha Reesman of Burlington Co-op received honorable mention on the All-SLC girls swimming team.
Junior Ella Houwers of Whitewater, the WIAA Division 2 champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and three-time state medalist, was the Swimmer of the Year.
BOYS: Senior Zach Olstinske of Burlington Co-op received honorable mention on the All-SLC boys swimming team.
Senior Hunter Johnson of Elkhorn, who led the Elks’ 200-yard freestyle relay to the WIAA Division 2 title and won three other state medals, was the Swimmer of the Year.
Gymnastics
Sophomore Annie Murphy of the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay co-op team was voted the SLC Gymnast of the Year and was one of seven athletes from Wilmot Co-op, Burlington/Badger or Waterford to earn All-SLC honors.
Murphy’s junior teammates Jadyn Pye and Malia Bronson were on the first team, as were junior Ava Trent and junior Kylie Kramer from Burlington/Badger.
Earning second-team honors were Waterford sophomores Skyler Bart and Isabelle Sheeley.
Honorable mention went to juniors Hannah Clark of Wilmot Co-op and Emily Williams of Waterford, and freshman Lauren Milligan of Burlington/Badger.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!