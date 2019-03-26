Led by Player of the Year Katie Rohner, the Waterford High School girls basketball team had three selections on the All-Southern Lakes Conference team.
Rohner, a junior guard, led the way for the Wolverines and was one of three Racine County players on the first team. She was joined on the first team by teammate Kat Fitzgerald, a senior center, and Angela Slattery of Union Grove, a sophomore guard.
Rounding out the first team were Lake Geneva Badger senior center Jada Moss and junior guards Haley Remington of Elkhorn and Julia Hickey of Wilmot.
Waterford junior center Annie Benavides was the only county selection to the second team.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Burlington was the only county team with an All-SLC selection, with junior forward Dylan Runkel earning first-team honors and sophomore guard Joey Berezowitz earning second-team honors.
Senior guard Jaeden Zackery of Westosha Central was the SLC Player of the Year.
WRESTLING: SLC champion Burlington and runner-up Waterford each had five selections on the All-SLC wrestling first team. Union Grove had one selection.
The Demons’ first-team selections were sophomore Jaden Bird (113 pounds), senior Zach Weiler (132), junior Cody Welker (145), junior Jake Skrundz (160) and sophomore Zach Wallace (182).
The Wolverines’ selections were sophomore Hayden Halter (120), senior Alex Guardiola (152), junior Zach Kaminski (170) and seniors Tony Mastrocola (195) and Boyd Biggs (220).
Freshman Cooper Willis (106) was the Broncos’ first-team honoree.
Senior Daniel Stilling of Elkhorn (138) was voted Wrestler of the Year.
GYMNASTICS: Senior Maddy Bronson of Burlington Co-op was named the Gymnast of the Year and was joined on the first team by her sophomore sister and teammate, Malia, and Waterford freshman Skyler Bart.
Second-team selections were junior Regan Cassidy of Burlington Co-op and seniors Emilee Thomas and Olivia Wegner, and sophomore Alexie Strasser of Waterford.
