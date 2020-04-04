All-Southeast Conference: Case's Thompson, Horlick's Pitrof earn Player of Year honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Racine high school basketball teams earned high honors this season on the All-Southeast Conference teams.

Case junior JaKobe Thompson was named the SEC Boys’ Player of the Year and Horlick senior Olivia Pitrof was the Girls’ co-Player of the Year.

Here are the breakdowns of the All-SEC teams:

Boys basketball

Case has been rewarded for its Southeast Conference championship with four spots on the All-SEC teams.

Joining Thompson on the All-SEC first team were seniors Jake Gross and Jyon Young of Kenosha Tremper and juniors Carter Capstran of Franklin and Jasin Sinani of Oak Creek.

Case sophomore Terryon Brumby was named to the second team and senior Jay Jay Rankins-James and sophomore Amari Jedkins were named to the third team.

Receiving honorable mention were seniors Nick Fugiasco, Logan Schmidtmann and JayVian Farr of Case, senior Patrick Wade and sophomore Darrien Long of Horlick, and seniors Terry Gamble, Stevie Henderson and Isaiah Weber of Park.

Park received the Sportsmanship Award.

Girls basketball