All-Southeast Conference: Case's Thompson, Horlick's Pitrof earn Player of Year honors SUN

Racine high school basketball teams earned high honors this season on the All-Southeast Conference teams.
Case junior JaKobe Thompson was named the SEC Boys' Player of the Year and Horlick senior Olivia Pitrof was the Girls' co-Player of the Year.
Here are the breakdowns of the All-SEC teams:
Boys basketball
Case has been rewarded for its Southeast Conference championship with four spots on the All-SEC teams.
Joining Thompson on the All-SEC first team were seniors Jake Gross and Jyon Young of Kenosha Tremper and juniors Carter Capstran of Franklin and Jasin Sinani of Oak Creek.
Case sophomore Terryon Brumby was named to the second team and senior Jay Jay Rankins-James and sophomore Amari Jedkins were named to the third team.
Receiving honorable mention were seniors Nick Fugiasco, Logan Schmidtmann and JayVian Farr of Case, senior Patrick Wade and sophomore Darrien Long of Horlick, and seniors Terry Gamble, Stevie Henderson and Isaiah Weber of Park.
Park received the Sportsmanship Award.
Girls basketball
Case, which finished third in the SEC, had three players on the All-SEC teams, while Horlick had two and Park had one.
Pitrof sharing the SEC Player of the Year award with Franklin junior Olivia Rangel.
Pitrof was joined on the first team by Case senior Ariyah Brooks, Rangel, Oak Creek junior Sara Kasar and Kenosha Bradford freshman Nevaeh Thomas.
Earning second-team honors were juniors Bree Jones of Case and Alexis Betker of Park, and earning third-team honors were Horlick senior Alexandria Cannon and Case sophomore Sydni Hill.
Honorable mention went to sophomore Mariah Espinoza of Case, sophomore Kambria Harrell and junior Nickkia Nelson of Horlick, and seniors Adele Senzig and Deja Price of Park.
Boys swimming
Case had four honorees and Park had two spots on the All-SEC teams.
Sophomore diver Azaan McCray of Case, who finished fourth at the WIAA State Championships in February, was the first-team diver and he was joined on the first team by junior teammate Joe Skantz in the 100-yard freestyle.
Skantz also had two second-team honors, in the 50 freestyle and as a member of the Eagles’ 200 freestyle relay with senior Tim Riegelman, junior Charles Ray and sophomore Bryce Helland.
Park junior Josh Abel had two third-team honors, in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Earning honorable mention were seniors Christian Fleury of Case, Ben Adams of Horlick and Drake Ludvigsen of Park.
