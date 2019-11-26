All-Southeast Conference: Case leads football selections

Honorable mention went to Chris Oliver, KC Redell, Jay Shelmidine and Ian Tremmel (Case), Carter Alton, James Beardsley, Bruce Cosey and Melvin Davis (Horlick) and Terry Gamble, Mike Gilbertson, Ladanian Johnson and Anthony Nielsen (Park).

The SEC Players of the Year were both from Franklin: Sophomore quarterback Myles Burkett on offense and senior defensive end Gavin Meyer on defense.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Three players from Case were named to the All-SEC team.

Senior libero Lauren Willing and junior middle hitter Neenah Stinson were selected to the first team and senior middle hitter Jillian Humphreys was named to the second team.

In addition to the three players, Eagles coach Willie Maryland III was voted the SEC Coach of the Year.

Earning honorable mention were Natalie Harris and Erica Heffel (Case), Katelyn Rooney and Kelsey Jacobs (Horlick) and Genesis Thompkins and Keep Williams, Park.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Two players from Horlick and one from Case were named to the All-SEC team.