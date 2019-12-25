All-Racine County Girls Swimming capsules: Burlington Co-op, Case dominate first team

This was the year of the Burlington Co-op and Case high school girls swimming teams.
All 12 events on the All-Racine County first team were comprised of either Burlington Co-op or Case swimmers and divers.
The Demons had the biggest contingent, filling up eight of the 12 events, including two relays. Seven swimmers were enough to fill those events, led by junior Hania Dahms with four first-team appearances and sophomore Megan Schultz, who was nominated for All-County Athlete of the Year, with three.
Case was led by record-setting junior Natalia Badillo, who broke a city record and four school records, and was voted the Athlete of the Year.
Here are capsule looks at the All-County first-team selections:
Natalia Badillo
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard medley relay, 1:50.32; 200 individual medley, 2:12.34.
NOTABLE: Voted team MVP by her peers; Badillo swam the butterfly leg of the medley relay that qualified for state and set a city and Case record at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, breaking the previous city and school records set in 1983; Badillo also set school records in the individual medley and 100 breaststroke (1:07.05) and helped the 100 medley relay and 200 butterfly relay set school records; Badillo had her best times of her life and the season at the WIAA Division 1 State Championships in Madison, setting the school records in the IM and breaststroke to move up from the 24th seed in each event to 20th in the breaststroke and 23rd in the IM; Badillo is just 0.09 seconds away from breaking the city breaststroke record held since 1990 by three-time All-County Swimmer of the Year Leann Lousier of Horlick; in addition to her school records, Badillo moved into fourth place all-time in the 100 backstroke and fifth all-time in the 100 butterfly; first-team All-Southeast Conference in the medley relay, breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
QUOTABLE: “Natalia is always prepared to swim fast as she brings an energy and liveliness to practice every day,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “Her attitude is infectious and influences other team members as she will be a great role model and leader her senior year.”
Megan Schultz
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Union Grove)
GRADE: Sophomore
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard freestyle, 1:56.98; 100 breaststroke, 1:06.64; 400 freestyle relay, 3:40.50.
NOTABLE: Schultz was voted the team’s Most Valuable Athlete by her peers for the second straight year; all three of her All-County times came at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, winning the 200 freestyle and swimming the anchor leg of the winning 400 freestyle relay; the relay finished 19th at the WIAA State Meet; the breaststroke time is a team record; Schultz won all three of her All-County events at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet.
QUOTABLE: Megan was an integral part of the 400 free relay,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “Her contribution to the team has been unbelievable. She provided great leading in the pool and out. She has an incredible work ethic and is a fun girl to coach.”
Sara Bollendorf
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard medley relay, 1:50.32; 100 butterfly, 1:01.47.
NOTABLE: Bollendorf swam the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay that qualified for state and set a city and Case record at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional; her butterfly time came at the sectional and was a lifetime best; helped the 100 medley relay and 200 butterfly relay set school records; Bollendorf moved into third all-time at Case in the 100 breaststroke and seventh all-time in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly; first-team All-Southeast Conference in the medley relay and 400 freestyle relay; voted Best Breaststroke Swimmer by her peers; holds a 3.743 grade-point average and is an Academic All-State and All-SEC selection; Bollendorf plans on attending Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton and will study for a degree in welding.
QUOTABLE: “Sara had a great senior year and finished her high school career as a first-time state qualifier on the 200 medley relay and lifetime-bests in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “Sara matured greatly from her freshman year to her senior year with a very hard work ethic. She will be hard to replace and was a joy to coach.”
Maya Frodl
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 200-yard medley relay, 1:50.32.
NOTABLE: Frodl swam the anchor (freestyle) leg of the 200 medley relay that qualified for state and set a city and Case record at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional; helped the 100 medley relay and 200 butterfly relay set school records; first-team All-Southeast Conference in the medley relay and 400 freestyle relay; overcame elbow injury suffered in mid-September to help the medley relay qualify for state and set the city record; voted Best Freestyle Swimmer by her peers; Frodl has a 4.532 grade-point average and is an Academic All-American, All-State, All-SEC and Racine Unified All-Academic team selection; Frodl is still deciding on a college and is considering majoring in pre-medicine or pre-physical therapy.
QUOTABLE: “She was unable to practice until she was cleared, but she overcame the injury to be able to train to the best of her ability,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “With determination, she was able to put her injury behind her and help qualify the medley relay to state. She was a great asset to the team.”
Sofia Badillo
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Freshman
FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 200-yard medley relay, 1:50.32.
NOTABLE: Badillo swam the backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay that qualified for state and set a city and Case record at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional; helped the 100 medley relay and 200 butterfly relay set school records; first-team All-Southeast Conference in the medley relay and 400 freestyle relay; voted Best Backstroke Swimmer by her peers; she is less than two seconds away from breaking the school and city records in the backstroke.
QUOTABLE: “Sofia is an example of a true racer,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “She gives 100% with every stroke to beat the clock and win her race. She trains hard and races harder. She has big goals ahead of her the next three years and it will be fun to watch her achieve them.”
Hania Dahms
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Waterford)
GRADE: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 50 freestyle, 25.20 seconds; 100 freestyle, 56.32; 200 freestyle relay, 1:45.28; 400 freestyle relay, 3:40.50.
NOTABLE: All four of Dahms’ All-County times came at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, swimming a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay; the relay finished 19th at the WIAA State Meet; she was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet and was third and fifth, respectively, at the sectional.
QUOTABLE: “She had a strong meet (at the sectional),” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “Hania has been a steady force on the team. She has been an important member of the relay team all season, providing the depth the team needed to have a great season.”
Taylor Kaplan
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Sophomore
FIRST-TEAM EVENT, SCORES: 11 dives, 338.65 points; 6 dives, 184.80 points.
NOTABLE: Kaplan’s 11-dive score came at the West Bend Diving Invitational, where she finished eighth, and her six-dive score came in a Southeast Conference dual meet against Franklin; both scores are 12th all-time at Case;
QUOTABLE: “Taylor has great lines on entries and an exceptional toe point,” Case diving coach Dave Arvai said. “About halfway through this season she realized that she had the potential to be a state qualifier and unfortunately, she fell short of a qualification. I feel that with added strength, and year-round dedication to the sport, she will have a great shot at a state berth during her junior year.”
Brianna Smith
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Waterford)
GRADE: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 500-yard freestyle, 5:19.25; 400 freestyle relay, 3:40.50.
NOTABLE: Smith’s time in the 500 freestyle came at the WIAA Division 1 State Championships and she swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional; she won the 500 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet; Smith is planning to attend UW-Oshkosh and continue her swimming career.
QUOTABLE: “Brianna has been a valuable asset to the team,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She was a leader for our distance events the past two years and her work ethic in the pool was incredible. She provided needed depth for our relays. Brianna had an amazing season.”
Morgan Dietzel
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Catholic Central)
GRADE: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 100-yard backstroke, 58.73; 400 freestyle relay, 3:40.50.
NOTABLE: Her backstroke time came at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet and that broke Dietzel’s own team record in the event; she moved up from being the 24th seed in the event at state and finished 20th; she swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional; Dietzel won the 100 backstroke and was on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet and she won the backstroke at the sectional.
QUOTABLE: “Morgan broke her own backstroke record twice this season and was an integral member of our relay team,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “Morgan had a wonderful season and provided great leadership in and out of the pool.”
Isabelle Craig
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Catholic Central)
GRADE: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:45.28.
NOTABLE: Craig was the team captain; she swam the third leg of the relay, which had its best time at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional.
QUOTABLE: “She provided depth to our relay teams,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “Izzy had her best season this year. She has provided the team depth in our freestyle events. She has been an important member to the team for the past four years and her leadership will be missed.”
Emilia Dahms
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Waterford)
GRADE: Freshman
FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:45.28.
NOTABLE: Dahms swam the second leg of the relay, which had its best time at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional.
QUOTABLE: “Emilia provided depth to our relay at conference and sectionals,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “Emilia grew as a freshman this year and improved steadily all season. She was a great addition to the team this season.”
Amanda Richards
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Waterford)
GRADE: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:45.28.
NOTABLE: Richards swam the lead leg of the relay, which had its best time at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional.
QUOTABLE: “Amanda finished the season strong, having her best meet of the season at sectional,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She is an all-around balanced swimmer that I can place anywhere in the lineup and she provided depth to the lineup.”