All-Racine County Girls Swimming capsules: Burlington Co-op, Case dominate first team

The Demons had the biggest contingent, filling up eight of the 12 events, including two relays. Seven swimmers were enough to fill those events, led by junior Hania Dahms with four first-team appearances and sophomore Megan Schultz, who was nominated for All-County Athlete of the Year, with three.

Natalia Badillo

NOTABLE: Voted team MVP by her peers; Badillo swam the butterfly leg of the medley relay that qualified for state and set a city and Case record at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, breaking the previous city and school records set in 1983; Badillo also set school records in the individual medley and 100 breaststroke (1:07.05) and helped the 100 medley relay and 200 butterfly relay set school records; Badillo had her best times of her life and the season at the WIAA Division 1 State Championships in Madison, setting the school records in the IM and breaststroke to move up from the 24th seed in each event to 20th in the breaststroke and 23rd in the IM; Badillo is just 0.09 seconds away from breaking the city breaststroke record held since 1990 by three-time All-County Swimmer of the Year Leann Lousier of Horlick; in addition to her school records, Badillo moved into fourth place all-time in the 100 backstroke and fifth all-time in the 100 butterfly; first-team All-Southeast Conference in the medley relay, breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.