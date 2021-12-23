All-Racine County Girls Swimming: Burlington Co-op dominates first team again

For the fourth straight year, the Burlington Co-op high school girls swimming has taken the majority of spots on the All-Racine County first team.

It’s no coincidence that Megan Schultz has also been on the first team for those four years.

The Union Grove High School senior has been an integral part of the Co-op, which also includes swimmers from Burlington, Waterford, Catholic Central and East Troy, for each of those years. Schultz earned four places on the first team for the second straight season and repeats as the Athlete of the Year.

Joining Schultz with four first-team spots is Co-op teammate Averi Larsen, a sophomore from Waterford. Individually, Schultz (100-yard breaststroke) and Larsen (100 freestyle) each set a team record and together, they were part of the record-setting 200-yard freestyle relay.

After filling in all 11 swimming events on last year’s first team, Burlington Co-op has swimmers in 10 events. Breaking through this fall was Case junior Natalia Badillo in the 100 backstroke.

In diving, the Eagles continued their lock on first-team selections with junior Layla Genevich earning the honor for the second straight season.

One item of note: This fall, Zoe D’Alessandro became the first swimmer from the Prairie/St. Catherine’s combined team, PSC Aquatics, to qualify for state and to earn All-County honors (second team). She had the second-best breaststroke time in the county behind Schultz and set a team record of 1:09.78 during the Division 2 state meet at Waukesha South.

Here are capsule looks at the members of the first team:

Megan Schultz

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Union Grove)

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard medley relay 1:52.68; 100 butterfly 1:00.53; 200 freestyle relay 1:39.71; 100 breaststroke 1:05.79.

NOTABLE: All-County Athlete of the Year for second straight year … Schultz has qualified for the WIAA State Meet since her sophomore year, this season in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 100 breaststroke … Schultz finished 12th at state in the breaststroke (1:06.01) in her third appearance in the event … at the sectional meet, Schultz broke her own 100 breaststroke record for the fourth straight year and helped the 200 freestyle relay break the 11-year-old team record of 1:40.79 … the 200 medley relay had its best time at the state meet at Waukesha South … Schultz was a four-time team MVP and was team captain the past two years … Schultz will swim for NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Mankato and is undecided on her major.

QUOTABLE: “The team is going to miss her leadership next year,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She plans to continue to swim in college and her new team is getting an incredible young lady. She has been a joy to coach for the past four years.”

Sofia Badillo

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 100-yard backstroke 1:00.26

NOTABLE: Badillo had her best time of the season at the sectional meet, but missed qualifying for state by 0.08 seconds based on other Division 1 sectional times around the state … Badillo earned three spots on the All-County second team … Badillo was first-team All-Southeast Conference in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly (1:01.28) and third-team All-SEC in the 200 medley relay (2:02.13, backstroke leg, 27.75-second split) and 400 freestyle relay (4:00.75, anchor leg, 58.19 split) … set a Franklin pool record in the 100 backstroke (1:02.39) … set a Case record for varsity high points for a junior (322) … Badillo moved into seventh place all-time for the Eagles in the 200 individual medley (2:17.65) and 100 butterfly … Badillo was first-team All-County on the 200 medley relay as a freshman, but opted out of the 2021 WIAA Alternate Fall season last spring because of the pandemic.

QUOTABLE: “Sofia meant a lot to the team this year since she missed last season,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “Sofia was disheartened in her performance in the 100 backstroke at sectionals, as was I. But with the dedication to off-season dry-land training and swimming year-round, I believe Sofia has the potential to bounce back and take her swimming to another level next season.”

Emilia Dahms

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Waterford)

CLASS: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard freestyle relay 1:39.71, 400 freestyle relay 3:51.98

NOTABLE: Second time on the All-County first team … Qualified for state in relays for the second straight year … Dahms swam on the Demons’ record-breaking 200 freestyle relay.

QUOTABLE: “Emilia is a flexible swimmer and provided depth to our line-up all season,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She is a hard worker and a fun girl to coach. She provided depth to our relay teams all season.”

Layla Genevich

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: Diving, 11 dives 356.90 points, six dives 196.65

NOTABLE: Genevich repeats as the first-team diver, earning her best 11-dive score at the Pirate Invitational in Port Washington and her six-dive best in a dual meet against Kenosha Bradford … like her teammate Sofia Badillo, Genevich was challenged by not having a home pool to train in.

QUOTABLE: “The last two seasons proved to be tough ones for Layla and my team due to COVID-19,” Case diving coach Dave Arvai said. “However, I feel that given the hurdles presented to her, Layla finished her season strong. She will need to dedicate herself during the offseason in order to make that next step for her senior year. (With the opening of the Racine Aquatic Center), I am hopeful that Layla will dedicate herself to year-round diving.”

Katie Goetzke

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Waterford)

CLASS: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard freestyle 2:04.50, 500 freestyle 5:36.70, 400 freestyle relay 3:51.98

NOTABLE: Goetzke repeats on the All-County first team in the 500 freestyle … Goetzke won the 500 freestyle at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet for the second straight year … all of her best times came at the sectional meet … Goetzke was an alternate for the Demons’ relays at the state meet.

QUOTABLE: “Katie is a leader in our distance lanes and provides leadership to the team’s younger distance swimmers,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She had an incredible season.”

Claire Keeker

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Catholic Central)

CLASS: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard medley relay 1:52.68, 200 freestyle relay 1:39.71

NOTABLE: Second straight year on All-County first team in the two relays … Keeker made her second trip to the state meet in the relays … Keeker was on the record-setting 200 medley relay.

QUOTABLE: “Claire provided depth to the lineup this season,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She has grown as a swimmer this past season and will continue to provide much-needed depth to the team next year.”

Averi Larsen

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Waterford)

CLASS: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard medley relay 1:52.68, 200 individual medley 2:12.50, 100 freestyle :52.76, 200 freestyle relay 1:39.71

NOTABLE: First-team All-County for the second straight year … matched teammate Megan Schultz with four first-team All-County spots … at the sectional meet, Larsen broke the team record of 53.79 in the 100 freestyle set in 2010 by Serena Wanasek, one of the most decorated swimmers in team history, and also helped the 200 freestyle relay break the team record from the same year … Larsen qualified for state in the 100 freestyle, 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay, her second straight trip to state … the 200 medley relay had its best time at state.

QUOTABLE: “Averi is a very versatile swimmer and has a great work ethic,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She is a leader in and out of the water. I can’t wait to see what she is going to do next season.”

Maya Schaefer

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (East Troy)

CLASS: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard medley relay 1:52.68, 400 freestyle relay 3:51.98

NOTABLE: Schaefer made her first trip to the state meet this season on the record-setting 200 medley relay … Schafer was a team captain this season.

QUOTABLE: “Maya provided depth to our relay teams and was a very versatile swimmer for the team,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She provides leadership in and out of the pool.”

Andrea Smith

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (East Troy).

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 400-yard freestyle relay 3:51.98

NOTABLE: Smith was an alternate for the relays at state and provided depth to the relays this season.

QUOTABLE: “Andrea provided leadership in and out of the pool this season and showed great time management by swimming and playing golf this fall,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “Her work ethic is incredible and no matter which sports she plays in college they will be lucky to have her.”

