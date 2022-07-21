All-Racine County girls soccer: Waterford's Gordon is class of the county

WATERFORD — One would have had to be there to believe it. And even then, only the most devoted soccer purists likely would have appreciated the artistry of Taylor Gordon's goal.

It was April 5 and the Waterford High School girls soccer team was on the road for an early-season showdown against traditional power Union Grove. Taking an assist from Natalie Malkowski in the 51st minute, Gordon made a goal to tie the score at 1-1 and that's how the game ended.

Going on four months later, Union Grove coach Sean Jung is still in awe of that goal by Gordon, who was voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year by the county's coaches.

"If you're not a student of soccer and you haven't been around the game for a long time, if you saw her goal, you wouldn't really be as impressed with it as I was and a lot of other people were," Jung said. "We were in really good position and we had a player forced out wide.

"She served a dangerous ball into the middle and Taylor timed her run perfectly toward the near post and the ball was coming toward her at the near post. She was able to turn her foot around the ball and get pace on it, which was most impressive, and keep it on goal and scored.

"It was just such a hard ball to even make good contact with, let alone score. That was one of the more impressive first-touch goals I've been in a long time."

That was just the start of a season to remember for Gordon, a junior who had already lined up a commitment to play for the University of Wisconsin starting in the fall of 2023. By the time it was over, Waterford was 12-3-2 and Gordon was first-team All-State by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.

Oh, and did we mention that she played much of the season with a broken bone in her right foot that will be in a cast until July 26?