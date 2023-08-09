The 2021-22 All-Racine County girls high school golf first team is a full house:

Three players from Union Grove, two from Prairie.

Led by Norah Roberts, the first four-time girls All-Racine County athlete in any sport and the second athlete ever, the Broncos had the No. 1, 3 and 4 spots, by scoring average, on the first team. Senior Allie McBryde was third and junior Lexi Manteufel was fourth.

Roberts broke her own county record for scoring average, lowering it to 35.8 this year from 36.5 last year. She was a four-time state qualifier, three times with her team, and she shot six sub-par 18-hole rounds last fall.

The second-best average was by Prairie senior Sophia Lawler, a three-time WIAA State Tournament medalist, and Hawks junior Kadyn Peery comes in at No. 5.

Roberts and Lawler had another distinction in common — they were recognized as the female Racine County Scholar Athletes for their respective schools by the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.

All five first-team players are outstanding students — each achieved high honors on the Golf Coaches of Wisconsin All-State Academic team and helped their teams earn GCAW Academic All-State honorable mention honors in Division 1 and 2, respectively.

Prairie also had two players on the second team and Union Grove had one, with players from Case and Burlington rounding out the second team.

Here are looks at the first-team All-County selections:

Norah Roberts

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Averaged 35.8 strokes for nine holes, breaking her own county record of 36.3 set in the 2021 season when she was named the Golf Coaches of Wisconsin State Player of the Year; Roberts earned GCAW All-State first-team honors for the third straight year; she was the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year for the third straight year and is a four-time All-SLC first-team selection; her best round was a 6-under-par 65 in the first round of the BCH Classic at Fairways of Woodside; she followed that with a 68 at Wanaki Golf Course to win the BCH Classic; she shot 67 three times, all tournament-winning scores (Pirate Invitational at Thornberry Creek, Parker Invitational at Janesville Riverside, WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional at Ives Grove); she led the Broncos to their fourth regional title in the five years; she also shot a 68 to win the Taylor Clark Memorial Invitational at Brighton Dale Links; Roberts shot a 75 to lead Union Grove to the Racine County Invitational by 53 strokes; she tied Kylie Walker of Westosha Central for first (74) in the SLC Tournament and was second on a tiebreaker; she helped Union Grove finish second at the Janesville Parker Sectional and earn its second straight WIAA Division 1 State Tournament berth; she finished eighth at state with 73-80—153 and led the Broncos to third place (660), their highest state finish; Roberts was Union Grove’s senior class valedictorian; she will continue her academic and golf career this fall at NCAA Division I North Dakota State.

QUOTABLE: “Her scoring was only a small part of how she helped our team,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “She was a tremendous leader who pushed and motivated the other girls on the team to get better. We had our best season in school history and a third-place finish at state, in a large part because of her leadership. Her four years here have been incredible. She played in four state tournaments, had three top-10 finishes and she holds every school record imaginable. She is one of the hardest workers around and ended her career as one of the best players in the state.”

Sophia Lawler

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Averaged 39.0 strokes, lowering it from 40.5 as a junior and 43.0 as a sophomore; she was a third-team selection on the Golf Coaches of Wisconsin All-State team; Lawler is a three-time medalist in the WIAA Division 2 State Championships, tying for third as a sophomore, fifth as a junior and third as a senior (81-74—155), and helping her team to three straight top-three team finishes; her best rounds of the season were 74s at Janesville Riverside Golf Club in the Janesville Parker Invitational and in the second round at state; in that round at state, she made a birdie putt to force a team playoff for the Hawks with Prescott, which won the playoff; at Prairie, she was on the Honor committee and the vice president of student government; Lawler will attend and play golf for Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, where she received the highest academic scholarship the school offers and direct admittance into its nursing program.

QUOTABLE: "Sophia has been instrumental in the success of the Prairie girls golf program the past four years,” Hawks coach Carrie Massey said. “She has been an excellent leader and captain for the younger players. I know she will do well at Lewis and continue to be successful in the classroom, on the course and in life.”

Lexi Manteufel

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Averaged 39.6 strokes, lowering her average of 42.7 last year by three strokes; earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and Golf Coaches of Wisconsin All-State golf honorable mention; shot her high school-best rounds (74) at the Brookfield Central Invitational at University Ridge, helping the Broncos to the team title, and at the Parker Invitational at Janesville Riverside; she shot a 76 at Fairways of Woodside in the first round of the BCH Classic and had three rounds of 79 during the season; Manteufel shot a 1-over-par 37 during a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Ives Grove; at the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, she shot 80-82—162 to finish 22nd.

QUOTABLE: "Lexi has made big improvements over her three years in the golf program,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “She had an incredible season — she showed that she can compete with the best of the best in this state. She hasn’t played much summer golf in the past, which is where a lot of golfers get attention, and is still ranked as the 16th best player in her class. I’m really excited to see how she does next year, as I think she is going to continue to get better and better.”

Allie McBryde

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Averaged 41.0 strokes this season, down from 43.2 in her junior year; she was an All-SLC second team selection and earned Golf Coaches of Wisconsin All-State honorable mention; McBryde had her best round of 77 in the Pirate Invitational at Thornberry Creek, but her best performance came in the WIAA Division 1 Parker Sectional, where she shot a 79 at Janesville Riverside to finish second and help the Broncos to their second straight WIAA State Tournament berth; in Southern Lakes Conference play, McBryde shot a 37 against Elkhorn and a 39 against Burlington; she shot 87-84—171 at state; she will attend and play golf for UW-La Crosse this fall.

QUOTABLE: "Allie came into high school with very little golf experience,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “She was a softball player who also went out for golf. This changed over the years and she has turned herself into a top-25 golfer in her class. This past offseason, she really invested the time to work on her golf game and the improvement she made was tremendous. She had an outstanding season this year. She has a lot of potential and a great work ethic, so I’m anxious to see the improvement she will make.”

Kadyn Peery

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Averaged 43.6 strokes this season, down from 45.1 as a sophomore, when she earned second-team All-County honors and earned ; her best round of the season (81) came in the second round at the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament, where she shot 88-81—169 to finish 10th overall; she finished in the top 20 in each of her first two seasons; she earned Golf Coaches of Wisconsin All-State honorable mention.

QUOTABLE: "Kadyn has been making steady progress in her golf and is another important piece of the success for the Prairie School girls golf team,” Hawks coach Carrie Massey said.

Academic All-State

In addition to the five first-team members, the following county golfers also earned Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (*-high honors):

BURLINGTON: *Kendall Kafar, *Madison Kretschmer, *Macie Plitzuweit, *Kayla Warner, Abigail Weiler. The Demons also earned GCAW Academic All-State Team honorable mention honors.

CASE: Leah Hansen, *Josephine Harris, *Kaelyn Ketchum, Alyssa Ludwig, *Leslie Million.

HORLICK: *Maren DeSonia, *Violet DeSonia, *Natalie Shawhan.

PARK: *Grace Betker, *Isabella Wentorf, *Shelby Jenkins.

PRAIRIE: *Aishani Dhar, *Addison Lalonde.

UNION GROVE: *Larah Hood-Brennan, Ashley Weber.

WATERFORD: *Brianna Flock, Sydney Norgal.

Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they had a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or above. It is limited to players who competed in 75% of their teams' matches. There were 441 girls from 109 state schools honored and their average GPA was 3.837.