When Union Grove High School golfer Norah Roberts made her choice last fall to sign a national letter of intent to play golf for North Dakota State University, Broncos coach Eric Swanson sent this tweet on Oct. 11:

“Norah Roberts — 4 State Tournaments, 3 Top 10 finishes, 3 Conference POY honors in a conference with a lot of talent, State POY last year, and an insane 35.8 average this year. She owns about every school record there is. NDSU is getting a great player.”

In just 253 characters, Swanson summed up the career of Roberts, who became the first girls athlete in Racine County to be named an All-County Player/Athlete of the Year for four straight years.

The only other athlete to achieve the feat was Case boys diver Azaan McCray, who interestingly accomplished the feat just six months before Roberts did.

We will elaborate a bit more on Roberts’ career. For the third straight year, she earned GCAW All-State first-team honors and Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year honors, and was a four-time All-SLC first-team selection.

On the course, she has been a record-setter both individually and with her team. In fact, it would take less space to list the records she and her teammates didn’t set.

But here’s Roberts’ top achievements of her senior season:

She broke her own school record in her first round of the season last August with a 6-under-par 65 in the first round of the BCH Classic at the Fairways of Woodside. She followed that with a 68 at Wanaki Golf Course to win the tournament by five shots.

She shot 67 three times, all tournament-winning scores, in the Pirate Invitational at Thornberry Creek, Parker Invitational at Janesville Riverside and the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional at Ives Grove. In the latter, she led the Broncos to their fourth regional title in the last five years. She also shot a 68 to win the Taylor Clark Memorial Invitational at Brighton Dale Links.

Roberts shot a 75 to lead Union Grove to the Racine County Invitational title by 53 strokes, tied Kylie Walker of Westosha Central for first (74) in the SLC Tournament (she was second on a tiebreaker) and helped Union Grove finish second at the Janesville Parker Sectional and earn its second straight WIAA Division 1 State Tournament berth.

At state, she finished out of the medals for the first time by taking eighth place (73-80—153), but she led the Broncos to third place (660), their highest-ever state finish.

Swanson has been talking about Roberts since she was a freshman and has said just about everything about his player who comes along once in a coaching career.

He summed up her career succinctly:

“It’s hard to put into words what a special player Norah is,” he said. “Coming off a year where she was Player of the Year, there was a lot of pressure on her. For her to perform at the high level she did, averaging an incredible 35.8, was impressive.

“She will truly be missed next year.”

The Journal Times sent Roberts questions by email and these were her responses.

JOURNAL TIMES: You are officially the first girl, and just the second-ever county athlete, to be a four-time All-County Player/Athlete of the Year. Being Player of the Year is certainly no surprise, but is being a four-time honoree a surprise to you?

NORAH ROBERTS: “Being a four-time honoree for County Player of the Year is something that I’ve worked each year to achieve, but not necessarily something I was super focused on my freshman year.

“At the start of my high school career, I was more concerned with putting my best effort in and I wasn’t overly concerned with becoming County Player of the Year. However, I was able to achieve this which is something I can be proud of.”

JT: You have done just about everything in golf over your four years and your final season was incredible. Please talk about your senior season, including your personal highlights of the season.

ROBERTS: “My senior season was so much fun, but unfortunately it went by very quickly and was over before I knew it. I started out the season knowing that the end goal was to win the State Tournament, so I worked hard and tried to keep improving as the season continued. There was also the idea of breaking the records I had set the year before, which motivated me each tournament to shoot the best score I could.

“Overall, playing my senior year wasn’t much different than any other year except that I was more experienced and knew a lot of the girls throughout the state better. Due to this, I can say my senior year was more memorable than past years because of the relationships I had built with competitors throughout the state.

“I don’t think it truly hit me until the last day of the State Tournament that my high school golf career was over, because up until that point it was very much business as usual. However, playing in what was my last round of high school golf it was hard not to be thinking about how I would never be back at University Ridge, wearing Broncos colors, playing in the state tournament.

“My personal highlight from my senior year was winning Regionals at Ives Grove. As a team we were able to beat our conference rivals Westosha Central, and I shot 67, which was the lowest round I ever shot at Ives.”

JT: You said after the 2021 season that your goal was to win state and unfortunately, it didn’t happen. How would you describe your feelings about it now compared to last fall when it happened?

ROBERTS: “I came close to winning state both my sophomore and junior years, so going into it this year I knew it was a possibility to win. It is definitely disappointing to have the finish I had at state my senior year, however, I can’t be too beat up about it.

“I know there are a lot of accomplishments to be proud of throughout my four years. I’m not going to let one tournament take anything away from all of the great memories I have of high school golf.”

JT: When you look back at your four years at Union Grove — all of the honors and accolades you have received, the records you have set and the teammates you have played with along the way — is there anything that stands out above all the rest?

ROBERTS: “One-hundred percent, the thing that stands out most about my four years at Union Grove are the people that I have played with and the atmosphere that we created as a team. I was extremely lucky to have great teammates throughout all of high school golf. The experience that I had as a golfer at Union Grove would have been entirely different without all of them.

“I know that in 20 years, when I’m looking back on high school golf, the thing I’ll remember most won’t be the shot I hit on the fifth hole (at the conference tournament), but it will be the girls on the team and all of the memories we made.”

JT: Please talk about the role coach Swanson has had in your success. I know you have other coaches to help keep your game in top form, but what has he meant to you over the last four years?

ROBERTS: “Swany has meant a lot to me throughout my four years at Union Grove. He has been a great coach and a person that everyone on the team can count on to make the season enjoyable. I have to give him a lot of credit for always being in a good mood, especially since I’m sure we didn’t always make that easy for him.

“I know I speak for all of the girls in the program when I say that Swany is what makes being on the golf team at Union Grove so special, because with him practice and meets are always fun and something to look forward to.”

JT: Please reflect on your legacy at Union Grove. What would you like future Broncos golfers to say, and know, about everything you and your team have achieved, and how you did it, over the last four years?

ROBERTS: “The legacy that I have been a part of creating at Union Grove is one that I am very proud of. Throughout my career we set new records, and continuously broke them. The legacy that we left behind is a testament to how much we all loved being a part of the team at Union Grove, and we were always reaching for our goals.

“I think the best part about setting records as a team, and individually, is the realization that some day they will be broken. In fact, I hope someone breaks the records that we’ve all been a part of setting for the past four years.”