All-Racine County Girls Golf list

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Norah Roberts, Union Grove
FIRST TEAM
Norah Roberts, sophomore, Union Grove, 38.5
Sophia Schoenfeld, senior, Waterford, 42.6
Veronica Parco, senior, Union Grove, 42.6
Sophia Lawler, sophomore, Prairie, 43.0
Ali Torhorst, junior, Union Grove, 44.7
SECOND TEAM
Ella Million, junior, Case, 46.2
Emily Eitel, senior, Prairie, 47.0
Lexi Manteufel, freshman, Union Grove, 48.0
Kadyn Peery, freshman, Prairie, 48.3
Allie McBryde, sophomore, Union Grove, 48.5
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington — Kendall Kafar, freshman and Mckenzie Plitzuweit, junior. Case — Corina Davis and Brynn Emmons, seniors. Horlick — Sasha Schick, junior. Park — Alexis Betker and Elisabeth Greulich, seniors. Prairie — Sarah Fosbinder, senior and Maddie Maraccini, junior. St. Catherine’s — Olivia Moriarity, senior and Anika Peterson, sophomore. Waterford — Camille Horton and Morgan Moericke, seniors.
