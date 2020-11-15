 Skip to main content
All-Racine County Girls Golf list
PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Norah Roberts, Union Grove

FIRST TEAM

Norah Roberts, sophomore, Union Grove, 38.5

Sophia Schoenfeld, senior, Waterford, 42.6

Veronica Parco, senior, Union Grove, 42.6

Sophia Lawler, sophomore, Prairie, 43.0

Ali Torhorst, junior, Union Grove, 44.7

SECOND TEAM

Ella Million, junior, Case, 46.2

Emily Eitel, senior, Prairie, 47.0

Lexi Manteufel, freshman, Union Grove, 48.0

Kadyn Peery, freshman, Prairie, 48.3

Allie McBryde, sophomore, Union Grove, 48.5

HONORABLE MENTION

Burlington — Kendall Kafar, freshman and Mckenzie Plitzuweit, junior. Case — Corina Davis and Brynn Emmons, seniors. Horlick — Sasha Schick, junior. Park — Alexis Betker and Elisabeth Greulich, seniors. Prairie — Sarah Fosbinder, senior and Maddie Maraccini, junior. St. Catherine’s — Olivia Moriarity, senior and Anika Peterson, sophomore. Waterford — Camille Horton and Morgan Moericke, seniors.

