Elsie Kmecak ran in just five high school cross country meets last fall, but that was all she needed to repeat as the All-Racine County Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

The Catholic Central senior wasn’t able to repeat as the WIAA state champion in Division 3, but she finished eighth to win a medal and received a near-unanimous vote to be selected as the Runner of the Year for the second straight year..

Kmecak couldn’t quite match her late-season run last year, which included victories in each of her final five races. She won three of the last five this year, including the Metro Classic Conference and Division 3 Kenosha St. Joseph Sectional titles leading up to state.

She actually ran a better time at state last fall than the year before, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 19:30 (she won in 19:48 last year), a school record.

The Girls Coach of the Year went to Mike Mikula of Union Grove, who helped the Broncos to their first berth at the WIAA State Championships in more than 40 years.

The All-County first team was an exclusive club for seniors (four) and sophomores (three), including Union Grove senior Riley Kayler, a four-time first-team selection. Five schools are represented (two runners each from Catholic Central and Union Grove, one each from Case, Waterford and Prairie.

Here are capsule looks at the seven first-team selections. The first team was determined by the runners’ times at their respective sectionals, which were all run at UW-Parkside.

Elsie Kmecak

SCHOOL: Catholic Central

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Kmecak, who has been running competitively just since her freshman year, saved her best for last. Even though she didn’t win another title, she finished in a season-best 19:30 at state to lower her own school record from 19:32 the previous season; she missed the first half of the season, but made up for lost time quickly in her first meet by taking second in the Big Foot Invitational (20:25); she followed that by winning the Prairie Invitational title for the third straight year (20:40), then the Metro Classic Conference title (20:05) and the sectional title (20:08); she was voted All-MCC first team; third straight year on All-County first team.

Riley Kayler

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Senior

NOTABLE: Kayler pulled off a rare feat by earning first-team All-County honors for the fourth straight year; she had a best time of 20:06 to finish sixth at the Wolverine Invitational at Waterford; her most important contribution, however, was being a senior leader for the Broncos as they qualified as a team for the WIAA State Championships for the first time in 40 years (they qualified in Class B in 1982); at state, Kayler finished 68th in 20:31 and the Broncos were 17th; Kayler finished second in 20:36 to lead Union Grove to the championship of the Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at Parkside; Kayler was second (20:30) to lead the Broncos to the Southern Lakes Conference team title at Fox River Park in Wilmot; Kayler had her second-best time of the season (20:10) to finish 45th in the Midwest Invitational in Janesville, a race that featured 53 teams and 258 runners; other top finishes were in the junior/senior race in the Racine County Invitational (first, 21:00), in the SLC Relays (second overall, 21:10), in the Bulldog Invitational (fifth, 21:18) and in the Angel Invitational (14th, 21:12).

Akira Hancock

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Sophomore

NOTABLE: Hancock capped an impressive sophomore season with a strong finish — she took third in the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional in 20:44 to punch her ticket to state, then had a season-best time of 20:33 at state to finish 72nd, just four places behind Kayler; Hancock was fifth in the Southern Lakes Conference Championships (20:48) and 11th in the Wolverine Invitational (20:42); she also was third overall at the Racine County Invitational (21:37) and second among freshmen and sophomores at the SLC Relays (21:22) and 18th in the Rebel Invitational at Parkside (21:51).

Ashley Lamers

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Sophomore

NOTABLE: Lamers, a two-time first-team All-County selection, had her best time of 20:24 at the 53-team Midwest Invitational to finish 66th in the 285-runner field; she was fourth in the Southern Lakes Conference Championships (20:46) and fifth in the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at Parkside (20:53) to help the Broncos win the titles of both races and advance to state for the first time in 40 years; Lamers was 119th in her second appearance at state (21:14); Lamers won the freshman-sophomore race at the Racine County Invitational at the Burlington School Forest (21:09), finished ninth in the Wolverine Invitational (20:34) and 21st in the Angel Invitational at Parkside (21:29).

Amelia Wiesner

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Senior

NOTABLE: Wiesner, a second-team All-County selection in 2021, made big strides in 2022, qualifying for the WIAA State Championships for the first time and finishing 125th in 21:20; she finished sixth in the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional in 20:56 to earn her place at state; she had her best time of the season, 20:46, to finish sixth in the Southeast Conference Championships at Grant Park in South Milwaukee; Wiesner also had a victory in a five-team meet at H.F. Johnson Park in 21:19; she was 11th in the Falcon Invitational (20:51), 11th in the Druckrey Invitational at Grant Park (21:15) and 25th in the Bill Greiten Eagle Invitational at Parkside (21:01).

Anastassya Murphy

SCHOOL: Catholic Central

CLASS: Senior

NOTABLE: Murphy is a repeat first-team All-County selection; like her teammate, Elsie Kmecak, Murphy had her best time of the season at the WIAA State Championships in Wisconsin Rapids, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 20:48 to finish 33rd; Murphy earned her trip to state by finishing fifth (20:57) in the Division 3 St. Joseph Sectional at Parkside; she was fourth in the Metro Classic Conference Championships at Parkside (21:13) and third in the Prairie Invitational at Johnson Park (21:12); other top finishes came in the Big Foot Invitational (third, 20:43), Racine County Invitational (fourth overall, 21:52) and 19th at the Angel Invitational (21:24).

Carly Lopez

SCHOOL: Prairie

CLASS: Sophomore

NOTABLE: Lopez moves up from the All-County second team to earn the final spot on the first team; she had a tough finish to her season as she was unable to finish the race in the WIAA Division 3 St. Joseph Sectional at Parkside; before that, Lopez set a girls’ 5,000-meter school record of 20:45 with a second-place finish in the Metro Classic Conference Championships at Parkside; she came close to the record at the Prairie Invitational at H.F. Johnson Park, where she was second in 20:50; other top finishes for Lopez came in the Tremper Dog Days Invitational (first in sophomore race, 22:42), the Lancer Invitational at Parkside (second, 22:34), the Falcon Invitational (eighth, 21:42).