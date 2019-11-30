All-Racine County football: Waterford places six first-team players

Football is alive and well at Waterford High School.
Waterford, which is just a stone’s throw from Muskego, the two-time defending WIAA Division 1 champion, has an identity of its own. The Wolverines, who went 9-2 and won at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship for the seventh time in nine seasons, has placed sixth first-team players on the All-Racine County football team.
Leading the way is senior running back Tanner Keller, the two-time Offensive Player of the Year in the SLC.
Among the other standouts on this senior-dominated team are Raishein Thomas, a sack specialist for Park who plans to enroll at Northern Illinois after this semester, Burlington tight end Dylan Runkel, who will play for Western Illinois and maybe the first female to earn first-team honors.
She is Burlington kicker Cora Anderson, who will be playing soccer for Iowa State in college.
Here are profiles on first-team players, as voted on by the Racine County coaches:
Dalton Damon
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Quarterback
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Two-time first team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Two time WFCA All Region honors. Threw for 1357 yards and 14 touchdowns. Rushed for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns.
QUOTABLE: “Dalton has had a great career in a Demons uniform,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “He accounted for over 4500 yards and 55 touchdowns in his career. Dalton competed at the highest level. He was reliable. He was tough. He played well in both the pass and run game.”
Tyler Tenner
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Senior
POSITIONS: Running back, linebacker.
NOTABLE: Two-year All-Metro Classic Conference. Set career state rushing record. All-District 6 and was named small schools Offensive Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Scored four touchdowns on defense. Had 27 tackles and five sacks, three interceptions. Also had 15 tackles, three forced fumbles and three tackles for loss in state quarterfinals.
QUOTABLE: Offense: “Tyler was a special player with his vision, balance and his toughness on the field,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “He was a hard kid to bring down because of his low center of gravity and his strength. He had a attitude to many things on the field great, whether it was running, catching passes or blocking for the other backs. He is one of the strongest running backs I have coached.” Defense: “Tyler made things happen on defense with his blitzing and reading his keys,” Smith said. “He has a special way of finding the ball and is one of the hardest-working kids I have coached.”
Tanner Keller
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Running back
NOTABLE: Finished his high school career with 4,632 yards rushing and 70 TDs. He rushed for 1,601 yards this year on only 145 carries for an average of 11 yards per carry. Was the Southern Lakes Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a junior and senior.
QUOTABLE: “He is the best running back to ever come out of Waterford, a great team leader, pass receiver, kick and punt returner, and blocker in addition to running the football,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said.
Dylan Runkel
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Receiver
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First team All-Southern Lakes Conference. WFCA All Region Honors. Had 24 catches for 499 yards and 8 touchdowns through on the season.
QUOTABLE: “Dylan made a position change this season from offensive line to receiver,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “We used his size and athleticism on the edge in both the pass and run game. He is a complete player who will be playing scholarship football next year at Western Illinois. Dylan has a bright future ahead of him on the football field.”
Trey Kelley
SCHOOL: Park
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Wide Receiver
NOTABLE: Led Racine County and the Southeast Conference in receiving yards with 683 yards on 43 catches over nine games. Was first-team All-Southeast Conference.
QUOTABLE: “A 4.0 student, Kelley was Ricky Canady’s go-to man throughout the season,” Park coach Danny Hernandez said. “Kelley was at his best catching balls on deep crossing routes over the middle of the field. Trey can play any position on offense, runs solid routes, and has extremely reliable hands. As his speed and strength improve, he has the potential to be a scholarship football player. “
David Doerflinger
SCHOOL: Catholic Central
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Tight end
NOTABLE: One of Catholic Central’s co-captains, Doerflinger was first-team All-Metro Classic Conference at both tight end and defensive back. He also was All-Region 6 and honorable mention Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State at defensive back. He had 27 catches for 482 yards and four touchdowns.
QUOTABLE: “David loves the game of football,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “His passion for the game and drive to be his best are outstanding. David has unbelievable ball skills. He possibly has the best hands of anyone I have coached. David has made tremendous catches on both sides of the ball and makes them look routine. He is an above-average blocker who gets good movement off the ball on initial contact.”
Trevor Pye
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Offensive line
NOTABLE: Pye, a three-year starter, earned the most votes among offensive linemen on the All-Southern Lakes Conference team the last two seasons.
QUOTABLE: “He was one of the top offensive lineman I’ve coached at Waterford,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “He has great size, strength, and quickness, which allowed him to create running lanes for our backfield and protect the quarterback.”
Gavin Sheriff
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Offensive Line
NOTABLE: A two-year starter at left guard, Sheriff blocked for an offense that rushed for 1,300 yards. He was injured against Horlick (Sept. 20) and was sidelined until Case’s first playoff game in 22 years. Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors.
QUOTABLE: “Gavin was a mainstay on our offensive line,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “There was no doubt that he earned his job even after his injury. He was a guy that was hard to replace. Gavin has one of the strongest upper bodies I have coached. He benches over 300 pounds.”
Brett Deschler
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Right offensive tackle
NOTABLE: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: “Brett did a great job playing our right tackle this season,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “At only about 210 pounds, he used his aggressiveness and speed to become one of the best offensive lineman on a team that had almost 4,000 yards of offense and won its second straight SLC championship. He was excellent at protecting our quarterback’s blindside and did a great job of sealing the edge to get our running backs outside.”
Luke Walesa
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Offensive Line
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Anchored the offensive line that led the team to 34 -plus points a game, 3,015 rushing yards, and 1,473 passing yards.
QUOTABLE: “Luke was the leader of our offensive line,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “He made our line calls this season. He mentored two sophomore guards on either side of him. He blocked well at both the first and second levels of the defense.”
David Voss
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Offensive line
NOTABLE: Was first-team All-Metro Classic Conference as a junior and senior. Was first-team All-Region 6. Was a four-year starter on offense.
QUOTABLE: “David was our leader on the line,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “He has quick feet and has that low center of gravity that helped him to open holes and move people off the line. He took a lot of pride in being a true team leader with the rest of the line.”
You have free articles remaining.
Cora Anderson
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Kicker
NOTABLE: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Honorable mention WFCA All Region. Made 44 of 48 extra-point kicks. Kicked a field goal.
QUOTABLE: “Cora had a productive career for our program,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “She was a three-year starter for us. She made 109 PATs and 3 field goals during her career. We knew that if the snap and hold were on, the ball was going through the uprights. She has a bright soccer career ahead of her at Iowa State.”
Raishein Thomas
SCHOOL: Park
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Defensive End
NOTABLE: Honorable Mention WFCA All State defensive end. Three-time first-team All-Southeast Conference and All-Racine County defensive end. Totaled 33 career sacks and 13 as a senior to go along with 21 tackles for loss and 93 tackles from the defensive end position.
QUOTABLE: “An All-State performer, Thomas leaves his mark as one of the premier defensive players to ever wear the orange and blue,” Park coach Danny Hernandez said. “An early enrollee at Division I Northern Illinois, Thomas helped lead Park to one of the more respected defenses in the area. I cannot put into words what he meant for our program and for our school. He’s a kid with unlimited potential at the next level.”
Nathan Zawicki
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Defensive end
NOTABLE: Was first-team All-Metro Classic Conference and first-team All-Region 6. Had 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
QUOTABLE: “Nathan is very quick off the ball and uses his length to keep blockers off of him,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “He also played tight end. He gives great effort on every play and keeps pressure on opposing offenses.”
Jacob Maydak
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Defensive end
NOTABLE: Led the Southern Lakes Conference in sacks with seven. Was first-team All-SLC. Also had 31 solo tackles and 32 assists. Twelve of his tackles were for loss.
QUOTABLE: “Jacob had a fantastic year playing our right side defensive end.” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “As an undersized defensive end, he was extremely physical on the line of scrimmage against the run and athletic enough to pressure the quarterback on pass attempts, which he did consistently all year long.”
Michael Wittke
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Defensive line
NOTABLE: A two-way player, Wittke saw more time on the defensive line as the season progressed. He appeared in all 10 games at offensive left tackle and seven games in the defensive line. Wittke averaged a sack in each game he played. Was named first-team All-Southeast Conference at interior defensive line.
QUOTABLE: “Michael proved to be one of our top linemen,” Case coach Nick Aldrich said. “It was no question that we had to play him both ways, which is something we rarely do. He committed himself for four years in the weight room. Michael has had the hard work that he has done in each off season pay off on the field in his senior season.”
Dominic Miller
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Linebacker
NOTABLE: Was a three-year starter and Waterford’s only two-way player. Had 57 tackles, one interception for a touchdown. Was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: “He was the best defensive player on our team and was the most athletic player on the field,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “He was able to defend the run and pass and was a major reason our starting defense only gave up six touchdowns all season.”
Christopher Fish
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Linebacker
NOTABLE: A three-year starter, Fish had 47 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss and four sacks. Was Linebacker of the Year in the Southeast Conference and was named WFCA All-Region 6.
QUOTABLE: “He was an absolute force at linebacker,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “He was a guy that teams schemed to run away from. He also played both ways at fullback. He was an old-school type of player. Chris played angry on the field and is nice as can be off the field.”
Brian Sharp
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Inside linebacker
NOTABLE: Was team captain, WFCA All-State honorable mention, WFCA All-Region, Metro Classic Defensive Player of the Year, two-time first-team All-MCC inside linebacker. In 2018, he had 136 Total Tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery. As a senior, he had 104 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception.
QUOTABLE: “Brian is everything ‘Angel Strong’ stands for,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He was a vocal leader as well as a leader by example. Brian played at an elite level. Playing every play like it was his last, he showed great passion and a relentless pursuit to the ball. With great power and agility, Brian destroyed and slipped blockers en route to the ball carrier. He had a several hellacious hits on the quarterback that were game changers.”
Nick Goldammer
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Defensive Back
NOTABLE: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference
QUOTABLE: “Nick had one of the most solid seasons of anyone that has played in our secondary since I’ve coached at Waterford,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “This season he had three interceptions and also 37 tackles, which means he played both the run and pass exceptionally well. He always covered the opposing team’s best wide receiver and didn’t give up a big play for yardage all season.”
JayVian Farr
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Defensive Back
NOTABLE: Had three three interceptions and eight passes defensed. This three-year starter had some of the best coverage skills in the Southeast Conference, according to Case coach Bryan Shredl. He has the career record at Case for interceptions. Farr, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, was named first-team All-SEC.
QUOTABLE: “JayVian is a guy who you could tell was a natural leader the minute he came to Case for his first workout as a freshman,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “He has worked hard in the classroom and on the field to become the player he is. JayVian is a meticulous young man and is a technician of his craft.”
Ladanian Johnson
SCHOOL: Park
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Cornerback
NOTABLE: Totaled 18 tackles and seven pass breakups. Was honorable mention All-Southeast Conference.
QUOTABLE: “In our system, we ask our corners to play no-eyes (don’t look for the ball) bump-and-run man coverage,” Park coach Danny Hernandez said. “It’s a challenging spot because if you’re doing your job right, no one is noticing you. And that sums up Ladanian’s season. He has the physical skills and mindset to play the aggressive style of coverage and was always lined up versus the other team’s No. 1 receiver. He gave up seven receptions on the entire season. A special kid with a special work ethic, he will have the opportunity to either wrestle or play football at the next level.”
Anthony Schiro
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Punter
NOTABLE: Two-time Metro Classic Conference, two-time Racine All-County punter. Was voted St. Catherine’s MVP on special teams after averaging 41.7 yard per punt, Had one touchback and one inside the 20-yard line.
QUOTABLE: “Anthony knows we don’t punt much, but when his number is called, we can always can count on a big punt backing up our opponents,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “Anthony’s pride and work ethnic on his craft is a major factor in his punting success. Anthony brought a bright positive vibe to the practice field that inspired his teammates daily.”