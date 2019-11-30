All-Racine County football: Waterford places six first-team players

POSITION: Defensive Back

NOTABLE: Had three three interceptions and eight passes defensed. This three-year starter had some of the best coverage skills in the Southeast Conference, according to Case coach Bryan Shredl. He has the career record at Case for interceptions. Farr, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, was named first-team All-SEC.

QUOTABLE: “JayVian is a guy who you could tell was a natural leader the minute he came to Case for his first workout as a freshman,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “He has worked hard in the classroom and on the field to become the player he is. JayVian is a meticulous young man and is a technician of his craft.”

Ladanian Johnson

SCHOOL: Park

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Cornerback

NOTABLE: Totaled 18 tackles and seven pass breakups. Was honorable mention All-Southeast Conference.