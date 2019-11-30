All-Racine County football: Tenner used uncompromising work ethic to become state's all-time leading rusher

"I believe his prowess on offense has often overshadowed his ability on the defensive side of the ball," Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. "He is an impact and disruptive defensive player.

"Offensively, he is special. He has great balance and vision to go along with his tremendous speed. He was tough to tackle one on one. We played them in week 9, so the teams we played in the playoffs both got to see our film against them. Both opposing coaches commented to me about how impressive Tyler was. They were particularly impressed with his ability to 'cut on a dime' and how he was a complete back."

Tenner's father, Cory, was a first-team AP All-State running back for Park in 1998. How does he compare himself with his son?

"He's just bigger, stronger and faster than what I was," said Cory, part of the first father-son duo ever to be named All-Racine County Player of the Year. "He has cutting abililty like I did, he can break tackles like I could, but he's just a bigger back than what I was."

Nevertheless, Tenner's football future is in limbo at the moment.