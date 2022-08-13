All-Racine County Boys Track and Field: Maffet, Williams lead diverse first team

It was quite a year for high school boys track and field in Racine County.

Three worthy nominees for Athlete of the Year. Two champions at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships, a two-time medalist and a strong representation at the state meet.

Rising above it all was junior Carter Maffet of Waterford, who won a close vote over seniors Emmanuel Johnson of Park and TJ Williams of Horlick.

Maffet won the 110-meter high hurdles at state and set three Waterford school records this season, and he still has one more year to go.

Waterford had the most athletes on the first team with six. Case had five and Horlick and Prairie had four each.

Here are looks at the members of the All-County boys track and field first team:

Carter Maffet

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 110-meter high hurdles, 14.58 seconds; 4x100 relay, 43.42

NOTABLE: Repeat first-team selection in the 110 high hurdles; WIAA State Division 1 champion in the 110 hurdles, completing an unbeaten season in the event; he also qualified for state in the 200 meters and 4x100 relay; missed reaching the finals of the 200 meters by 0.05 seconds and was 12th; the 4x100 relay, with Maffet running the second leg, finished 18th at state; won regional and sectional titles in all three running events; voted Southern Lakes Conference Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year; at the SLC Meet, he won the 110 hurdles, 200 meters and 4x100 relay, and was second in the long jump; earned second-team All-County honors in the 200 and long jump; finished the season with three school records, dating back to 1986 (200 meters, 22.32; old record 22.34 by Pablo Guardiola), 1995 (4x100 relay, old record 43.94) and 2003 (110 hurdles, old record 14.84 by Ryan Massman); Nominated for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Awards Show.

QUOTABLE: “We are extremely lucky and appreciative to have an athlete of Carter's ability in our program at Waterford High School,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “I'm constantly in awe every time I watch him run and am extremely excited to have the opportunity to see it continue into next season.”

TJ Williams

SCHOOL: Horlick

GRADE: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 100 meters, 10.76, 200 meters, 22.00; 4x400 relay, 3:28.20 (49.1 split, anchor leg).

NOTABLE: Primarily a baseball player (he was first-team All-County in baseball), Williams ranks in the top two in the 100 and 200 meters all-time at Horlick; he’s the first Horlick double medalist at state since 2005; Rebels coach Josh Slamka called Williams “probably the best all-around sprinter in Horlick's 94-year history;” Williams ran his best time of the season in the 100 during the preliminaries at state; at the WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional, his 49.1 relay anchor leg brought Horlick’s 4x400 relay from fourth place to first to get the relay to state; Williams balanced two sports and academics and kept a high academic standing; he has received a scholarship to play baseball for Heartland Community College in Normal, Ill.

QUOTABLE: “He had scholarship offers to run track in college, but he is going to see how far he can go with baseball, and I wish him all the luck in the world,” Slamka said. “He is truly an amazing person. He always set the best example for sportsmanship, leadership, and all around character.”

Sebby Babu

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 400 meters, 51.16; 4x800 relay, 8:26.09.

NOTABLE: His 400 meter time came in the Division 3 preliminaries at state and he qualified for the final, where he finished in 51.19, just 0.04 seconds from a medal; set a record in the 400 at the Racine County Meet (51.68); won Metro Classic Conference titles in the 400 and as the anchor of the 4x800 relay; the relay’s best time came in a second-place finish in the WIAA Division 3 Cambridge Sectional; Babu was Prairie’s Prom King last fall; he will attend Indiana University.

QUOTABLE: “Sebby was able to break the school record in the middle of the season, which gave him the confidence to get his time down even further,” Prairie coach Kathleen Rooney said. “Sebby was consistent with closing strong in every and every 4x400 and 4x800 relay race.”

Trever Buchanan

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 800 meters, 2:07.51; 1,600, 4:35.73

NOTABLE: Buchanan, the reigning All-County Cross Country Runner of the Year, was one of five athletes in multiple first-team events; his 800 time was the winning time in the event at the Racine County Invitational and his 1,600 time came at the Sun Prairie Sectional, where he finished fourth and just missed a trip to state; Buchanan won the 1,600 at the Mukwonago Regional (first place, 4:45.15); took second in the 3,200 at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet (10:39.20), earning second-team All-County honors.

QUOTABLE: “Trever is an outstanding young distance athlete for us,” Wolverines coach Jody Johnsrud said. “He is a quiet athlete who leads by example and would do anything I ask him to do without complaint. He still has two more years to get stronger and I know we are going to see a lot of exciting things happen for Trever.”

Carter Sura

SCHOOL: Park

GRADE: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 3200 meters, 10:04.20

NOTABLE: First time on All-County track first team; Sura is a three-time first-team All-County cross country selection; Sura won the 3,200 at the Racine County Invitational (10:50.13); had his best time at the WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional to advance to state, where he finished 22nd in 10:04.49; Sura is an Honor Roll student and will be attending UW-Madison in the fall.

QUOTABLE: “Carter was not a fan of the 3,200 meter run early in the season, but we saw it as his best option at getting to the state meet,” Park coach Freddy Garcia said. “He quickly learned the race during the outdoor season and at sectionals, Carter executed a perfect race plan to qualify for state.”

Reggie Hubbard

SCHOOL: Horlick

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 300 meter intermediate hurdles, 40.71; 4x400 relay, 3:28.20

NOTABLE: Hubbard went to the WIAA State Meet in three events; at the WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional, he won the 300 hurdles (40.71), helped the 4x400 relay win (3:28.20), and was second in the 110 high hurdles (personal-best 15.35); at state, the relay finished 19th and he finished 17th in the 300 hurdles and 23rd in the 110 hurdles; Hubbard won the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and in the 4x400 relay at the Southeast Conference Championships; won 300 hurdles and in the 4x400 relay at the Racine County Invitational.

QUOTABLE: “Reggie was everywhere for us this season, running the high and low hurdles, plus running our mile relay and doing the high jump,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “Doing technical work with the jumps and hurdles, plus working on general fitness and speed, is a lot to handle, but Reggie thrives on competition. This season, just like last, Reggie started dropping time in the 300s when it mattered at the end of the year. He was dominant at conference, regionals and sectionals.”

4x100 relay

SCHOOL: Waterford

RELAY MEMBERS, TIME: Noah White, freshman; Carter Maffet, junior; Sutton Keller, sophomore; Jack McCormick, senior; 43.42

NOTABLE: The relay excelled at the end of the season, winning titles in the Southern Lakes Conference Championships (then school-record 43.76), the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Regional (then school record 43.43) and Sun Prairie Sectional (43.65); the relay was 18th at the WIAA State Meet, but lowered the school record to 43.42; the relay also won at the Racine County Invitational; McCormick also won the 100 meters at the regional and he was fourth at the sectional.

QUOTABLE: On McCormick: “Jack was coming off of a serious back injury that had kept him out of sports for the past two years, so his participation this year was a welcome surprise,” Wolverines coach Jody Johnsrud said. “I wanted to see him have a great senior season, and it turned out Jack had an outstanding season way beyond what I expected.”

On Keller: “Sutton has an outstanding attitude and work ethic as a sophomore,” Johnsrud said. “This was his first season out for track. He has always been extremely positive and you can see the passion he has for competition.”

On White: “Noah was a great surprise as a freshman this season,” Johnsrud said. “It is extremely rare for a freshman sprinter to be able to compete at the varsity level. Noah not only was able to do that, but he excelled at it.”

4x200 relay

SCHOOL: Case

RELAY MEMBERS, TIME: Auston Buckli, senior; Ben Kortendick, sophomore; Lincoln Myer, freshman; Amarrion Bridges, senior; 1:33.65

NOTABLE: The relay had its best time at the WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional; Bridges and Buckli were team captains for the Eagles; Bridges, who was also a first-team All-County cornerback in football and will attend Drake University, had a best relay split of 22.52; Buckli’s best relay split was 21.54; Kortendick, who is also a second-team All-County triple jumper, had a best relay split of 22.89; Myer’s best relay split was 21.87.

QUOTABLE: On Bridges: “Amarrion is the kind of athlete every coach wants a team full of,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “Not only is he a great athlete, he works hard and is a great leader. His leadership propels a team beyond its talent.”

On Buckli: “Auston in a way was the foundation of our team,” Gallagher said. “He was in all three sprint relays and was one of the top two performers in each relay.”

On Kortendick: “Ben is one of the best athletes in our school, but it's not inherent talent,” Gallagher said. “He earns that title because he will outwork every other athlete out there.”

On Myer: “Lincoln is an extremely talented individual,” Gallagher said. “As a freshman, he was our fastest athlete in both the 100 and 200 dash. He did while playing baseball at the same time.”

4x400 relay

SCHOOL: Horlick

RELAY MEMBERS, TIME: Ayden Graham, senior; Jorge Sarabia, senior; Reggie Hubbard Jr., junior; TJ Williams, senior; 3:28.20

NOTABLE: The relay had its best time at the WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional; Graham was a multi-faceted athlete for the Rebels, also competing in the open 200 meters, 4x200 relay, long jump, triple jump and other events as needed, Horlick coach Josh Slamka said; Sarabia was not a regular member of the 4x400 relay until late in the season after fellow senior Tyler Rush suffered a quadriceps injury; Sarabia switched from the open 800 meters to the relay even though Slamka said he could have qualified for the sectionals in the 800.

QUOTABLE: On Graham: “Ayden was our busiest athlete this season, which is saying a lot with all of the multi-event kids we had,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “He regularly had to be active and ready for the duration of meets, often six or more hours. Although Ayden didn't particularly enjoy the 400, he thrived on the competition and did an amazing job.”

On Sarabia: “When we needed him the most, at regionals and sectionals, he stepped up in an incredible way,” Slamka said. “Jorge is a distance runner and the 400 was not something he had run at the varsity level. He unselfishly sacrificed his main event to fill in for Tyler and this was the best example of the sportsmanship Jorge showed all four years for us.”

4x800 relay

SCHOOL: Prairie

RELAY MEMBERS, TIME: Jack Lopez, senior; Nolan Boerner, junior; Jayce Jaramillo, senior; Sebby Babu, senior; 8:26.09

NOTABLE: The relay had its best time during its second-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 Cambridge Sectional that qualified the quartet for the WIAA State Meet, where the relay finished 13th; the relay won the Metro Classic Conference title; the same four runners were second-team All-County in the 4x400 relay; Lopez, who was second-team All-County in the 400, missed last year’s track season after having surgery on both of his legs as a junior; Jaramillo ran cross country as a freshman and was out for track for the first time as a senior; he also played soccer, basketball and baseball over four years for the Hawks and competed in state championships for soccer, basketball and track.

QUOTABLE: On Lopez: “Jack was on the track team his freshman year and was seeded third in the 400 meters at sectionals,” Prairie coach Kathleen Rooney said. “His sophomore year was canceled by COVID and he was injured as a junior. In his senior year, he made a major comeback and his determination to get to state his senior year exceeded any athlete I’ve coached.”

On Boerner: “Nolan was the second leg of the relays,” Rooney said. “He also ran the open 400 and 800 meters this season and was the head captain as a junior. He will be a strong contender in the 800 next year.”

On Jaramillo: “Jayce was a huge contributor to the relays,” Rooney said. “Jayce was a versatile athlete.”

Emmanuel (EJ) Johnson

SCHOOL: Park

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, DISTANCE: High jump, 6 feet, 9 inches

NOTABLE: Johnson won the high jump at the WIAA State Meet in a jumpoff against Tyran Cook of Waukesha South; both missed at 6-10 and when the bar was lowered again to 6-9, Johnson cleared the bar and Cook missed; Johnson, who was second at state as a sophomore after clearing 6-6, ranks second on Park’s all-time high jump list, behind only Kaj Days, who went 6-10 in 2016; Johnson won the high jump at the Southeast Conference Meet (6-8) and at the WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional (6-4).

QUOTABLE: “EJ is a remarkable person and a very deserving state champion,” Park coach Freddy Garcia said. “He started off indoors as the top high jumper in the state, worked through sickness and injury through the middle of the season, then finished as the top high jumper at the state meet.”

Jacob Haughton

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Freshman

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, DISTANCE: Long jump, 21-2

NOTABLE: Haughton had his best performance at the Southeast Conference Championships to win the long jump, and he also ran on the second-place 4x100 relay; Haughton also played baseball for the Eagles.

QUOTABLE: “Jacob is an amazing athlete that has excelled at anything he tries,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “He is a four-sport athlete that is going to make a huge impact in all of them. He will be someone to follow closely the next three years.”

Tommy Teberg

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, DISTANCE: Triple jump, 40-3

NOTABLE: Teberg had his best triple jump performance at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships to win the event and set a personal best; he also won the 100 meters and was second in the 200 meters at the SLC Meet; Teberg won the triple jump at the Racine County Invitational; Teberg qualified for the WIAA State Championships in the 100 and 200 meters and missed the finals of the 100 meters by 0.01 seconds; earned second-team All-County honors in the 100;

QUOTABLE: “Tommy never quit,” Burlington coach Jason Bousman said. “It is the easiest cop-out in the world. Set a goal and don’t quit until you attain it. When you do attain it, set another goal, and don’t quit until you reach it. Tommy never quit and believed in the process.”

Phillip Northrop

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, DISTANCE: Pole vault, 12-0

NOTABLE: Had his best performance, also his high school best, at the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago to win the event and advance to the Sun Prairie Sectional, where he was seventh; Northrop went 11-6 to win the pole vault at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships.

QUOTABLE: “Phillip has represented our family for four years with outstanding leadership, respect, and pride,” Burlington coach Jason Bousman said. “Over the past four years, his dedication to our program has been a driving force for so many underclassmen to follow in his footsteps. He elevated your competitive edge and the attitudes of those around him and made the competition fun and the process extremely worthwhile.”

Abel Mulder

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, DISTANCE: Shot put, 51-½

NOTABLE: Mulder, also a second-team selection for the discus, had his first-team shot put performance at the WIAA Division 2 Martin Luther Regional to win by nearly nine feet, and he also won the discus at the regional; at the Waupun Sectional, he won the shot again (50-11) to advance to the WIAA State Meet; in La Crosse, he just missed earning a medal, finishing seventh (50-5¾); he won the shot and discus at the Metro Classic Conference Meet.

NOTABLE: “In his second year in track and field, he improved from last year’s best of 43-7½ through a fantastic work ethic,” Angels coach Tom Scheller said. “He was our team captain and our team’s Outstanding Athlete.”

Bryce Ruland

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, DISTANCE: 176-7

NOTABLE: Ruland started the outdoor track and field season with a bang by breaking the school record in the discus by nearly 21 feet with his first-team effort of 176-7 at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays; he won the discus at the Racine County Invitational (165-5), then finished the season by winning three straight meets with throws of 170 or more feet; he went 176-1 at the SLC Meet, 171-9 at the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Regional and 171-0 at the Sun Prairie Sectional to advance to the WIAA State Meet; at state, he fouled on his first three attempts and did not advance to the final; he was nominated for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Awards Show.

QUOTABLE: “Bryce came in as a freshman last year and was within five feet of breaking Waterford’s discus record at that time,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “Over the summer he grew a little bit stronger and he broke our school record. For an athlete as young as he is to compete in the throwing events at this level is almost unheard of. Not only is he a top tier athlete, but he's always the first to volunteer to help out with anything the team needs.”