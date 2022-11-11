All-Racine County Boys Tennis: Shaub is second freshman to be Singles Player of the Year

After never having one as an All-County Player of the Year, freshmen are 2-for-2 in 2021 and 2022 in boys tennis.

Union Grove High School freshman Nolan Shaub is this year’s All-County Singles Player of the Year, one season after Waterford’s Andrew Vescio was the first freshman to win the honor.

The All-County Doubles Team of the Year is the duo of Calvin Sharpe, a junior and Jonathan Orth, a freshman, making it two ninth-graders with the top honor in the county.

Shaub, who reached the second round of the WIAA State Individual Tournament, was not as much surprised as he was humbled by the honor, which is voted on by the county’s coaches.

“I was hoping that I would win the award because I felt that I had accomplished quite a bit during the season while winning many key matches,” said Shaub, who had a record of 19-3. “It’s quite humbling and a very rewarding feeling. All of the hard work and training that I put in is paying off.

“I am happy with what I accomplished during my freshman year and have taken a big step in my high school experience. The support of my parents (Bill and Suzie) has meant the world to me as well.”

Don’t be fooled by his freshman status — this kid can play. Two of his three losses were in three sets against opponents who ended up being seeded in the top 16 at state.

Even before Shaub got to high school, he was an accomplished player. He began hitting balls with his dad when he was 6 years old and a year later, at 7, he was playing in United States Tennis Association tournaments.

In the years since, he has played in many high-level USTA tournaments throughout the Midwest, winning Level 1, 2, and 3 tournaments and picking up around 90 trophies.

He has trained at several tennis centers and is now at his “tennis home” at Four Lakes Athletic Club in Elkhorn, where he trains year-round.

“Tennis seemed to come very naturally to me while I also have a great passion for the game,” Shaub said. “I work very hard on my game during match play and drills.

“I would like to improve my sectional and state results in the years to come.”

He had an impressive freshman season, losing just one match prior to the WIAA tournament series. That loss came on April 12 to senior Max Botey of Kenosha Tremper, and it was as close as it could be, with Botey pulling out a 5-7, 6-4, 11-9 victory. Botey was seeded 16th at state in Division 1 singles.

Shaub’s second loss was at the Division 1 Brookfield Central Sectional, where he lost to sophomore Surya Arvind of Brookfield Central 6-4, 6-1. Arvind was the ninth seed at state.

At the state tournament, Shaub won his first singles match, beating Brett Daniels of De Pere, who had to retire from the match because of an injury. In the second round, Shaub lost to junior Chatton Haws of Cedarburg, the seventh seed, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 10-5.

Shaub said he had some jitters at the state tournament, but those nerves seemed to dissipate once he got on the court.

“When I went to state, I was pretty nervous with the whole crowd and all,” Shaub said. “But once the matches began, I became more comfortable and focused on playing my game. I had a really tight match in the second round … I felt that I was in control most of the match, but a few important points didn’t go my way. which decided it.

“State was a great experience, but I plan on continuing the hard work and making a much deeper run in Madison each of the next three years.”

Broncos coach Turner Albrecht was impressed with what Shaub was able to accomplish, and is expected to accomplish in the next three years and beyond.

“He had a tremendous freshman year,” Albrecht said. “He had a few tough losses that were all winnable. He knows what he’s good at and knows what he needs to work on. Nolan is a little undersized, luckily he found his way into the weight room and started strength and conditioning at the high school.

“I’m excited to see him and the (McDougal) twins lead, compete and push each other and the rest of the guys next season.”