All-Racine County Boys Tennis: Prairie duo earns honor of Doubles Team of the Year

Freshmen doubled their pleasure — literally — in the 2022 high school boys’ tennis season.

Junior Calvin Sharpe and freshman Jonathan Orth of The Prairie School were selected as the All-Racine County Doubles Team of the Year.

Also this year, Union Grove freshman Nolan Shaub is the All-County Singles Player of the Year, one season after Waterford’s Andrew Vescio was the first freshman to win the honor.

Both Sharpe and Orth, who earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors, had slightly different reasons for what the award, which is voted on by the county’s coaches, means to them.

Sharpe: “It’s something that I can be very proud of, because it means we stood out from every other team,” “We certainly worked hard every day at practice and to see that show on the court and get recognition is what every doubles team wants.”

Orth: “It means a lot to earn such a prestigious honor. Through the trials and triumphs that came throughout the season, we remained committed to one another and to the goals we had set in place from the beginning.”

The Prairie duo earned a place in the WIAA Division 2 State Individual Tournament as special qualifiers, so even though they lost their first match at the previous week’s Brookfield Academy/USM Sectional, they were ranked highly enough among the state’s Division 2 doubles teams to earn the sixth seed at state.

At state, they beat Calvin Jansen and Nolan Bunnell of Antigo 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. But in the second round, Sharpe and Orth lost 6-2, 0-6, 11-9 to unseeded Joey Darrow and Jack Savage of University School of Milwaukee, who won the No. 2 singles title at the sectional. The USM duo went on to finish fifth.

This was Sharpe’s second trip to state — last year, his partner was senior Joseph Morales and they lost their first match.

Sharpe said the second time around was better, for several reasons.

“This year at state was definitely better,” Sharpe said. “We got to go to Madison (the indoor Nielsen Tennis Stadium) instead of playing outside at a tennis club (the 2021 Division 2 Tournament was played at the Sports Core in Kohler). The atmosphere was more intense and we were able to watch other players play more.

“The experience being at state and handling the pressure certainly helped though, since last year at state I played possibly my worst game ever. This year, I had my best service game ever.”

Orth said he felt comfortable despite being on the big stage in Madison.

“As far as being a freshman at state, I was never really intimidated by Nielsen,” Orth said. “I have a routine that I go through anytime I’m going to step on a field or court to compete — I take about five minutes and walk around the facility in which we are playing to just take some deep breaths of gratitude.

“I like to remind myself how lucky I am to be competing but also to ground myself and reassure myself that I’m not going out there for me. I am there to represent my school, my team and my community.”

Prairie coach Nich Schafer said their play in the spring could result in an even better seed next year.

“When Calvin and Jon stick to high percentage doubles and do their job within the doubles team, they know they can beat anyone in Division 2,” Schafer said. ”If they can do this as a duo in 2023, they have a good chance to be a high seed at state.”

Sharpe and Orth are not solely tennis players — both are standout on the Hawks’ soccer team and both also play basketball.

Orth has more experience in tennis, starting to play around the age of 4, while Sharpe began in seventh grade and has only played high school matches over the last two years. Sharpe had his freshman season shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For both, the spring season was a learning experience.

Sharpe: “I came into the season being generally unconfident in anything I was doing. As the season went on, I got more comfortable with my serve and volleys and moving at the net.”

Orth: “This season was huge for me as a player. Through the highs and the lows the season brought, I knew I had a rock in Calvin, my other teammates, and my coaches.”