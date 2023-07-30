The landscape of high school swimming has certainly changed in the last five years.

In the 2017-2018 season, Prairie/St. Catherine’s began its first season as a swimming program, while Case, Horlick, Park and the Burlington Co-op had their own teams.

Fast forward to the 2022-2023 season. The Burlington Co-op and PSC Aquatics remain the same, but the three Racine high schools consolidated into their own co-op team, the Racine Unified team, that just completed its first season.

The All-Racine County first team was still led by the Unified team with representation in six of the 11 events, For the first time in recent memory, there were no divers on the Racine team (Burlington and PSC do not have divers).

Leading the way on the first team were Athlete of the Year Hugo Arteaga, a Case junior, and Brayden Moore, a Case sophomore, both members of the Unified team. Each had two individual spots and two relay spots on the first team.

Burlington Co-op had four first-team selections, led by sophomore Trey Smith, and for the first time, PSC Aquatics had a boys first-team selection, freshman Nathan Breit.

The second team was balanced — four selections from PSC, four from Burlington and three from Unified.

Here are capsule looks at the first-team selections (all distances are yards).

Hugo Arteaga

TEAM (SCHOOL): Racine Unified Co-Op (Case)

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS/TIMES: 50 freestyle (21.21), 100 butterfly (49.04), 200 freestyle relay (1:29.35), 400 freestyle relay (3:19.75).

NOTABLE: Arteaga repeats as the Athlete of the Year and is a three-time first-team All-County swimmer; he set a city and team record in the 100 butterfly at the WIAA Division 1 Sectional meet at the Unified Aquatic Center and set the Southeast Conference record in the event during the SEC Meet; he finished third in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 50 freestyle to become the first double state medalist from Racine since 2007; he won a medal in the 100 butterfly at state last year; at the state meet, Arteaga set his third city record in two years, leading off the 400 freestyle relay with a split of 46.45 to break the record of 47.45 set by Dave Bukacek in 1998; Arteaga has verbally committed to Indiana University-Purdue University-indianapolis (IUPUI) to continue his academic and athletic career.

QUOTABLE: “Hugo is a great asset to the team,” RU coach Erin Cain said. “He is a hard worker and very dedicated to the sport. I can’t wait to see where he goes from here.”

Brayden Moore

TEAM (SCHOOL): Racine Unified Co-Op (Case)

GRADE: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS/TIMES: 100 freestyle (47.28), 500 freestyle (5:19.10), 200 freestyle relay (1:29.35), 400 freestyle relay (3:19.75).

NOTABLE: Moore achieved many best times this season; he swam his best 50 freestyle time at the Southeast Conference Meet and his best 100 freestyle time at the WIAA Division 1 Racine Sectional to win the race and automatically qualify for state for the first time.

QUOTABLE: “Brayden has a lot of potential in the sport of swimming,” Cain said. “This was his first year swimming in the state meet and he not only helped two relays qualify, but he also qualified for two individual events. He is a great leader on the team.”

Jacob Hendricks, Nathaniel Foster

TEAM (SCHOOL): Racine Unified Co-Op (Case)

GRADES: Junior, freshman

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS/TIMES: 200 freestyle relay (1:29.35), 400 freestyle relay (3:19.75).

NOTABLE: Hendricks and Foster, along with Arteaga and Moore, helped the two relays take second (200 freestyle relay) and fourth (400 freestyle relay) at the WIAA Division 1 Racine Sectional, and both relays qualified for state.

QUOTABLE: “Jake continued to make improvements to his times this year,” Cain said. “He proved himself in the pool and showed that he was ready to compete every time he stepped up on the blocks.

“As a freshman, Nathaniel made great improvements and is a valuable part of the team. Going to state as a freshman is impressive and it takes dedication to get there.

“This is a young relay team — I asked a lot of them this year and they rose to the challenge each and every time.”

Trey Smith

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (East Troy)

GRADE: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS/TIMES: 200 individual medley (2:00.07), 100 backstroke (52.58), 200 medley relay (1:44.65).

NOTABLE: Smith broke the team records in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke this season and qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Championships in both events; he had his record 200 IM time at state, finishing 20th; he swam his record backstroke time at the Racine Sectional and was 12th at state in the backstroke (52.62); Smith was voted MVP by the team and was voted to be a captain as a junior next season; the 200 medley relay had its best time at the sectional, finishing sixth.

QUOTABLE: “Trey is a very versatile swimmer,” Burlington Co-op coach Hannah Garcia said. “I can put him in any event and he will always give 110%.”

Franklin Mayer

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Waterford)

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS/TIMES: 100 breaststroke (1:08.18), 200 medley relay (1:44.65).

NOTABLE: Mayer had his best breaststroke time at the WIAA Division 1 Racine Sectional, finishing sixth; he also swam in the 100 freestyle and on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays for the Demons.

QUOTABLE: “Franklin brings so much life to the team,” Garcia said. “He is always encouraging his teammates and a strong leader in the water.”

Hopking Uyenbat, Caleb Weis

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Uyenbat: Waterford; Weis: Burlington)

GRADE: Both are seniors.

FIRST-TEAM EVENT/TIME: 200 medley relay (1:44.65).

NOTABLE: Uyenbat, a four-year swimmer for the Demons, also swam in the 200 freestyle time and had his best time at the Racine Sectional (1:54.82) to make the All-County second team; Weis, a senior captain, also swam in the 100 butterfly (55.24), just 0.01 second from making the All-County second team; Weis was a member of Burlington’s award-winning forensics team and received a UW-Whitewater Chancellor’s Scholarship.

QUOTABLE: “Hopking is a dedicated athlete,” Garcia said. “He was always asking questions and looking for ways to improve himself to become more successful.

“There are so many great qualities to Caleb. He is a motivated, focused, hard worker. Caleb is extremely supportive of his team and a fantastic leader.”

Nathan Breit

TEAM (SCHOOL): Prairie/St. Catherine’s Co-op (Prairie)

GRADE: Freshman

FIRST-TEAM EVENT/TIME: 200 freestyle (1:48.52).

NOTABLE: Breit was the first swimmer in PSC Aquatics program history to medal at the WIAA Division 2 State Championships at Waukesha South High School, finishing fifth in the 100 backstroke in 53.61 to lower his team record by 1.04 seconds and earn second-team All-County honors; he had the best time among county swimmers in the 200 freestyle, dropping 4.37 seconds at the state meet to 1:48.52; he helped PSC finish 15th in the 32-team state field with 41 points; Breit owns two team individual team records and is part of all three team relay records.

QUOTABLE: “Nathan has a very bright future both in swimming and academics,” PSC coach Myra Fox said. “He’s a very coachable athlete and sets a great example for the rest of the team. He’s respectful and always works every set to his best.”