All-Racine County Boys Swimming/Diving Athlete of the Year: McCray sets highest bar

In the 2018-2019 school year, Azaan McCray entered high school at Case and decided to give diving a try, taking up the sport after suffering two broken wrists as a gymnast two years prior.

He told his mother, Zahra, he was going to try diving for a year and see how things turned out.

Looking back, he didn’t expect his athletic career to end up like this.

The Eagles senior seamlessly transitioned to diving after recovering from his injuries and made enough progress and improvement as a freshman to earn a fifth-place medal at the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships and to be voted the All-Racine County Swimming/Diving Athlete of the Year.

As he got better, the success kept coming — a fourth-place state medal as a sophomore and back-to-back third-place medals as a junior and this season as a senior–and three more Athlete of the Year honors.

McCray’s success is not only remarkable, it is historic. With this year’s All-County honor, he is the first county high school athlete in any sport, boys or girls, to win four Athlete of the Year awards.

In boys diving, the only other four-time state medalist is 2013 Park graduate Andrew Suchla. Suchla holds the city records for 11 dives and six dives, and McCray is second all-time in both diving categories.

McCray’s diving coach at Case, Jackie Turner, said McCray is as humble as he is talented.

“He is someone who never complains and is grateful for all the coaching and support he received at each practice and competition,” Turner said. “Azaan is an all-around exceptional individual in both athletics and academics.

“I am so proud of all his accomplishments and I am so proud that I have been his coach the last four seasons.”

Eagles head coach Frank Michalowski said McCray was more than a diver — he was an exceptional team player.

“He never backed down from a challenge and always gave his all to the team and the coaching staff,” Michalowski said. “That was evident his senior year as he also swam in individual and relay teams to help the team in any way he could.

“Azaan is a class act, and his sportsmanship to others was second to none.”

McCray answered questions by email for this story and as a change of pace in honor of his unique accomplishment, his Athlete of the Year profile is in a question and answer format.

JOURNAL TIMES: You are the first swimming/diving athlete to win four straight Athlete of the Year honors and you’re the first to do it in any sport. How does it feel to make history?

AZAAN MCCRAY: “It's a surreal and humbling experience. When I started diving I was just excited at the prospect of being a part of a team and hopeful of making varsity. As my first season progressed, Jackie (Turner, his diving coach at Case) realized the possibility that I could qualify for state and I was able to medal my freshman year. Ever since that first state medal, I realized what I was capable of, but the thought of making history never really crossed my mind. It all feels like an out-of-body experience and to say I was able to make history in Racine County means a lot to me.”

Did it feel weird to have a full season after the two-meet season the year before? Were you even sure there would be a full season this year because of the pandemic?

“It felt really nice to have a full season. I was very thankful to be back in the pool every day and working on perfecting my dives. I was a little worried about a shortened season this year. There were some serious COVID concerns during my season with teammates being quarantined and some districts around Southeast Wisconsin going virtual. … It was a thought that lingered in the back of my mind. … I tried not to focus on that and stayed on the task of getting those dives in whether we would be shut down or not.”

Did your season happen pretty much the same as any other regular season? If not, what were the changes or adjustments you had to go through?

“This season was certainly not a regular season. There were of course pandemic concerns … but there were also a lot of other challenges. One of these challenges was going back to physical therapy (weekly) at Children's Hospital. The other was not being able to train year-round at Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer. … The pain was enough to hold me out for two meets and I wasn't able to go on to compete in any more swimming for the last four weeks of the season.

“There was also the change of facilities in which we practiced. We went from Park High School to the Racine (Unified) Aquatic Center. It was different trying to acclimate to a new practice facility that was different from the one I had used for the entirety of my high school career. It was a great experience to be able to dive at the new Aquatic Center and it was really helpful in perfecting my dives.”

Reflect back on your state performance; you said at the time you wouldn’t change anything. Do you still feel that way?

“Looking back, I am still happy with my performance. Of course, now that I have time to go back and replay in my head I can see and point out the little things that I could change. I could always go in a little straighter, jump a little higher, or point my toes a little more, but I'm still happy and proud of how I performed. … My biggest regret is that I could not complete more higher difficulty dives, which would have earned me huge points.

“I would have loved to be able to throw some harder dives, but the fracture in my vertebrae restricted my ability to learn and execute these new dives. Not being able to practice as much my junior year still had effects on my progress this year and the dives I could have done. Had I had these higher difficulty dives like my competitors, I certainly would have been able to strive for a higher place and compete for the state title.”

Talk about how much Jackie was a factor in your performance this season. What were some specific things she did to help your training?

“Jackie has had such a large impact on not only who I have become as a diver but also as a person. She always makes sure that I am working my hardest and aiming for perfection. While she is the best coach I have had, what she has done for me goes beyond coaching. Jackie has worked tirelessly for me and is the most dedicated coach I have had.

“Before my state meet, the most important thing she did for me was help my mental state. She prepared me to have fun, remain calm, and be confident. Weekly talks on the side of the pool at practice to make sure I was ok physically and mentally. Going into my final state meet, I was very relaxed and calm just coming off my sectional title. However, this state meet was the most fun and joy I've had at a meet and it was the calmest and confident I have ever been.

“Jackie not only put me in the position to compete at the level that I did but to feel the way I did about my dives. She sacrificed so much for me over the last four years, never missing a practice, and pouring countless hours into my training, all while raising her own young family and suffering the loss of her father, Dave.”

Have you decided on a college? Are you expecting to compete in diving in college?

“For college, I have decided on attending UW-Milwaukee Honors college (he was also accepted to the same program at the University of Wisconsin in Madison). I will be majoring in Philosophy and Communication on a Pre-Law track. It was a difficult decision on whether or not to attend the flagship campus, seeing that my dad was a graduate of Madison. However, I felt for me and my style of learning, the small class sizes and honors route was a better fit for me at UW-Milwaukee.”

“After much soul searching I have decided with a heavy heart to end my diving career on a high note so I can fully apply myself 100 percent to my academics as I look ahead to attending Law School. I maintained a 4.0 (grade-point average) and No. 1 rank at Case and it has not been easy balancing grades and diving.

“I will continue to be involved with diving, coaching younger kids and being involved in the progress of my younger sister, Raimee, who will be a diver at Case in the coming years.”

Looking back over your high school career, can you fathom what you have done over four years that extremely few other athletes have been able to accomplish? What means the most to you and why?

“It is a lot to take in and I don't think I can fully grasp it. When I started diving I was always at the bottom of the pack in my club meets and I saw diving as an experiment. I remember telling my mom I'm only going to try high school diving for one year and see how it goes. It's crazy to think about the fact that I went from a below-average diver to a four-time state medalist and four time All-County Athlete of the Year. It really is hard to understand the weight on what I have accomplished. It is truly an honor to have earned this recognition.

“If I had to pick which medal means the most, it would be my first state medal. That was the one that showed me what I could be. I would add that my another medal during the pandemic 2020 would be the year we had no season last school year. That medal and sectional win will remain important to me as well. It was the one that showed me I can persevere through challenging times.”

How have your teammates and (Case head coach) Frank Michalowski helped you along the way?

“I have been very fortunate to be surrounded by nice teammates over the years. … They have all been so supportive and I’ve been able to make some really good friends. It meant a lot to me having Brayden Moore and Bryce Helland come to state to watch me with their families. Their support really made a difference and gave me a little more motivation.

“Frank has been such a big influence in many ways. … To be an athlete of coach Frank means to have high moral and ethical standards for yourself, teammates and your sport. His strong presence and the love for this sport enables athletes like myself to perform at a high level in and out of the pool. … I'm fortunate to have been part of his swim and dive legacy he created for RUSD.”

