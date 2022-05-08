All-Racine County Boys Swimming: Case, Burlington Co-op comprise first team

Once again, the Case High School swimming and diving team dominated the boys scene this winter, led by the 1-2 punch of senior diver Azaan McCray and sophomore swimmer Hugo Arteaga.

The Eagles are represented in eight of the 12 events on the All-Racine County first team, led by McCray, who was voted Athlete of the Year for the fourth straight year, the first to achieve that honor in any sport since All-County teams began in the late 1970s.

Arteaga earned four first-team medals, breaking two records held for years by two of the best swimmers in Case and Racine County history, and freshman teammate Brayden Moore matched Arteaga with four first-team spots.

Burlington Co-op, which includes swimmers from Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central and East Troy, had the other four first-team spots, led by its 200-yard medley relay.

Here are capsule looks at the members of the first team:

Azaan McCray

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, SCORES: 11 dives, 552.15 points; six dives, 316.70 points.

NOTABLE: Four-time Athlete of the Year, the first in any sport or season, boys or girls; All-Southeast Conference first team in diving; set half a dozen records, starting with Case records for six dives (316.70 against Kenosha Tremper) and 11 dives (552.15 at SEC Championships), which is also a pool record at the new RUSD Aquatic Center; set school record in two-man dive with Corbin Bochinski (378.60) at the SEC Relays; set pool record at Port Washington Pirate Invite (515.10), the first time McCray surpassed 500 points; set Kenosha Indian Trail pool record for six dives (266.60) during dual meet against IT; McCray qualified, and medaled four times for the WIAA Division 1 State Championships, finishing third this season after finishing fifth as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and third as a junior; McCray is a three-time WISCA All-State diver; he received All-SEC, All-State and All-American Academic honors with a 4.0 grade-point average; was selected to represent Case for the SEC Sportsmanship Award; in addition to diving, McCray also helped his team by swimming in several events and relays.

QUOTABLE: Case diving coach Jackie Turner: “Azaan is one of the hardest-working athletes I have ever coached. He always put in extra time and effort to become the best diver he could be.”

Case head coach Frank Michalowski: “Azaan is the athlete who can keep calm under pressure. He never showed frustration in a bad dive but would shake it off and move on to the next dive."

Hugo Arteaga

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 50-yard freestyle, 21.09; 100 butterfly, 50.41; 200 freestyle relay, 1:33.03; 400 freestyle relay, 3:30.50.

NOTABLE: Arteaga had a breakout year in 2022 after all but the last three weeks of his freshman year were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic; he set 10 pool, school and city records, including three held by two of the best swimmers in Case history; at the Southeast Conference Championships at the RUSD Aquatic Center, he broke the school and city records in the 50 and 100 freestyles previously held by state champion Dave Bukacek, lowering the 50 freestyle record to 21.09 and the 100 freestyle record to 46.49; at the WIAA Division 1 State Championships, he broke the school and city records in the 100 butterfly previously held by Chuck Allison, finishing in 50.41 to take fifth; at the Racine Invitational at the Aquatic Center, Arteaga set a pool record in the 200 freestyle of 1:45.44, third all-time in the event at Case; swam lead-off leg of 200 backstroke relay that set school record of 1:52.16 at the SEC Relays; he was first-team All-SEC in the 50 and 100 freestyles; he was voted by his teammates as the Eagles’ Most Valuable Swimmer.

QUOTABLE: “Hugo started the season with separation anxiety from club swimming to high school swimming,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “But as the weeks went by, Hugo started to come around and became more comfortable as the season progressed. He showed a lot of poise and talent as a big-meet swimmer who performs under pressure. In addition, Hugo is a natural sprinter and is one of the most gifted swimmers I have ever coached.”

Evander Craig

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Catholic Central)

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 100-yard breaststroke, 1:09.88; 200 medley relay, 1:48.12.

NOTABLE: Craig saved his best for last, swimming a lifetime-best in the breaststroke at the WIAA Division 1 Muskego Sectional; swam second (breaststroke) leg on the first-team medley relay that had its best time at the sectional and finished fifth; earned second-team All-County honors in the 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle relay (anchor leg); Craig lowered his previous best times in the 200 IM and breaststroke by more than 2.5 seconds at the sectional meet.

QUOTABLE: “Evander has been a leader by example throughout the season,” Burlington Co-op coach Ziggy Cornegan said. “He achieved personal bests in numerous strokes and distances.”

Spencer Gross

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Waterford)

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 200-yard medley relay, 1:48.12.

NOTABLE: Gross swam the third (butterfly) leg on the first-team medley relay that had its best time at the WIAA Division 1 Muskego Sectional and finished fifth; earned second-team All-County honors in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle relay (leadoff leg); Gross lowered his personal-best time in the backstroke by half a second at the sectional.

QUOTABLE: “Spencer was a quiet leader and let his swimming do the talking,” Burlington Co-op coach Ziggy Cornegan said. “He achieved placement (top six) at sectionals for the 100 fly and 100 back.”

Bryce Helland

TEAM: Case

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:33.03.

NOTABLE: Swam the second leg of the 200 freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional; Helland was also a member of the Eagles’ second-team 200 medley relay (freestyle anchor leg); swam the third leg of 200 backstroke relay at the Southeast Conference Relays to help Case set a school record (1:52.16); helped 200 freestyle relay set a pool record at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center (1:33.71); helped the Eagles win the Cudahy and Racine Invitational meets; voted Case’s Most Valuable Backstroke Swimmer by his teammates; he is undecided about college.

QUOTABLE: “Bryce was an integral part of all the relays this season and a versatile swimmer as he could swim in any event I would put him in,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “The hardest part for me was deciding which event to put him in at all the meets. However, he finished the year strong.”

John Merrill

TEAM: Case

CLASS: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 400-yard freestyle relay, 3:30.50.

NOTABLE: Swam the second leg of the 400 freestyle relay at the Southeast Conference Championships; Merrill was also a member of the Eagles’ second-team 200 medley relay (breaststroke leg) at the SEC Championships; helped the Eagles win the Cudahy and Racine Invitational meets; voted Case’s Most Valuable Breaststroke Swimmer by his teammates.

QUOTABLE: “John started his sophomore year at Case as a transfer student and was searching for his swim legs after the first week of swim practice,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “As the season went on, I could see his love for the sport and he loves to compete. He trains with determination when he gets in the water at every practice.”

Brayden Moore

TEAM: Case

CLASS: Freshman

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard individual medley, 2:14.13; 100 freestyle, 50.40; 200 freestyle relay, 1:33.03; 400 freestyle relay, 3:30.50.

NOTABLE: Moore matched fellow Case swimmer Hugo Arteaga with four spots on the All-County first team; Moore swam his best 200 IM time at the Port Washington Invitational and his best 100 freestyle time at the Racine Invitational, the first high school meet held in the new Racine Unified Aquatic Center; swam the anchor leg of the 200 freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional and the anchor leg of the 400 freestyle relay at the Southeast Conference Championships; Moore swam the anchor leg of 200 backstroke relay at the Southeast Conference Relays to help Case set a school record (1:52.16); helped 200 freestyle relay set a pool record at the Unified Aquatic Center (1:33.71); helped the Eagles win the Cudahy and Racine Invitational meets; earned Case freshman High Point Award; voted Case’s Most Valuable Freestyle Swimmer by his teammates.

QUOTABLE: “For Brayden, swimming as a freshman was an eye-opening experience with the whole high school season,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “He’s a very talented swimmer and with a very bright future to take his talent to another level.”

Adam Ries

TEAM: Case

CLASS: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 500-yard freestyle, 5:46.10; 200 freestyle relay, 1:33.03; 400 freestyle relay, 3:30.50.

NOTABLE: Ries swam his best 500 freestyle during a Southeast Conference dual meet at Franklin; swam the third leg of the 200 freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional and the third leg of the 400 freestyle relay at the Southeast Conference Championships; he also earned second-team All-County honors in the 50 freestyle (24.56); helped 200 freestyle relay set a pool record at the Unified Aquatic Center (1:33.71); voted Case’s Most Valuable Relay Swimmer by his teammates.

QUOTABLE: “Adam worked on fixing the little things and tweaking his strokes to make him faster,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “Fixing the little things made differences in his times, resulting in PRs throughout the season. However, he still has untapped potential in where he can take his swimming career.”

Hopking Uyenbat

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Waterford)

CLASS: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard freestyle, 1:57.69; 200 medley relay, 1:48.12.

NOTABLE: Uyenbat earned first-team honors in the 200 freestyle for the second straight year and has been on the first team all three years for the Demons; he had his best time of the season at the WIAA Division 1 Muskego Sectional; swam anchor (freestyle) leg on the first-team medley relay that had its best time at the sectional and finished fifth; earned second-team All-County honors in the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle relay (anchor leg).

QUOTABLE: “Hopking was one of the most dynamic swimmers on the Co-op team this season,” Burlington Co-op coach Ziggy Cornegan said. “He achieved numerous personal-bests this season.”

Caleb Weis

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Burlington)

CLASS: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 100-yard backstroke, 1:00.03; 200 medley relay (1:48.12).

NOTABLE: Weis had the best finishes for the Demons at the WIAA Division 1 Muskego Sectional, taking third in the butterfly (55.63) and fifth in the backstroke; he had his best backstroke time at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships; swam leadoff (backstroke) leg on the first-team medley relay that had its best time at the sectional and finished fifth; Weis is a member of the National Honor Society, a member of Burlington’s public service group DRIVEN, the director of finance in the BHS Future Business Leaders of America chapter and attended State Forensics.

QUOTABLE: “He was our team captain and achieved placement at sectionals in the 100 fly and 100 back,” Burlington Co-op coach Ziggy Cornegan said.

