This year’s All-Racine County boys high school golf first team has a bit of a twist.

The Player of the Year was little surprise — Union Grove senior Jacob Brown followed in the soft-spiked footsteps of his older brother, two-time honoree Connor, to earn the honor.

In fact, Jacob averaged 37.7 strokes per nine holes to set a school record, breaking the previous mark of 38.0 — set by Connor in 2019. Jacob also earned the honor of Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year, which Connor never won.

Jacob Brown’s honor gives Union Grove the Player of the Year for the fourth time in the last five All-County teams selected — Connor Brown won in 2018 and 2019 and Simon Graham won in 2022 (there was no boys golf season in 2020 because of the pandemic).

Here’s the twist of the first team: Waterford placed three players on the first team — senior Mason Roanhouse, junior Adam Chart and sophomore Robbie Meyers. Having three players from one team isn’t unusual, but their presence gives the first team one more player than usual.

Meyers had the second-best average in the county, 40.0, while Chart and Roadhouse had virtually the same average — Chart’s was 42.29 and Roanhouse’s was 42.33. Since All-County averages are rounded to the tenth, they both are at 42.3, creating a tie for the final spot and giving the first team six players.

“Having three boys make the first team this year is an amazing accomplishment,” Wolverines coach Joe Rydzewski said. “That is a testament to the hard work they put in. These kids put in so much work at practice, after practice and on the weekends.”

Rounding out the first team are Union Grove senior Nathan Beutel and Burlington junior Benjamin Graham.

Here are looks at the first-team All-County selections:

Jacob Brown

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Averaged 37.7 strokes per nine holes, a single-season Broncos record; voted Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season; earned third-team All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin; Brown’s best round was a 4-under-par 68 to win medalist honors at the WIAA Division 1 St. Catherine’s/Lutheran Regional at Ives Grove Golf Links; the score was a Broncos’ regional record and he set several other records as well; the round was one shot off the all-time school record of 67 shot by Brown’s brother, Connor, in 2018; Brown won the first four SLC Major Meets of the season with a 71 at Ives Grove, a 73 at Evergreen in Elkhorn, a 76 at Rivermoor in Waterford and a 70 at Brighton Dale Links; he tied for third in the SLC Tournament (76) and also won the Racine County Invitational (73); he shot a 77 at the Marquette Sectional at Brown Deer Park in Milwaukee to finish sixth and punch his ticket to his second straight WIAA State Tournament appearance; at state, he shot 82-75—157 to finish 20th, moving up 39 places with his 75, which matched the best Division 1 round of the day; Brown will attend and continue his playing career at Madison College.

QUOTABLE: “Jacob had an incredible season,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “Although his family has a golf history (Brown’s father is Charlie Brown, the Wisconsin PGA Section Player of the Decade in the 2000s), Jacob came into his sophomore year pretty green. Jacob has put in so much work in the off season to get to the level he is at.”

Robbie Meyers

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Sophomore

NOTABLE: Meyers averaged 40.0 this season; he couldn’t play early in the season because of a broken thumb, but came back strong; he had his best round of the season in the Southern Lakes Conference Championships with a 76 to finish second, winning a WIAA tiebreaker against Jacob Brown and Nathan Beutel of Union Grove and leading the Wolverines to a near-upset of SLC champion Westosha Central; Meyers was third in the Racine County Invitational with a 77 to lead the Wolverines to the team title; he shot an 82 at the Ashenfelter Invitational in Janesville; in the WIAA tournament series, Meyers brought his game together, shooting a 78 in the Division 1 Waterford Regional to help his team beat Westosha and win its first regional title since 2014; he also shot a 78 at the Westosha Central Sectional to earn his second straight trip to the State Tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler; at state, Meyers finished 44th at 78-86—164; he and fellow sophomore Jackson Heath combined to win the Burlington Ryder Cup tournament with a 3-under-par 69.

QUOTABLE: “Robbie worked on his short game in a cast every day and would stay after practice still,” Waterford coach Joe Rydzewski said. “He is a remarkable kid that wants to be great. When he came back, it took him a few more weeks to hit his stride. Once he did, he was our best golfer and battling the best golfers in our conference every week.”

Nathan Beutel

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Beutel averaged 40.1 strokes; he earned All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team honors with teammate Jacob Brown; Beutel shot three rounds of 76, one of them in the Racine County Invitational at Meadowbrook Country Club to finish second and another in the SLC Championships on the Highlands course at Grand Geneva to tie Brown for third and win the WIAA tiebreaker to take third; he shot an 80 at both the WIAA Division 1 St. Catherine’s/Lutheran Regional at Ives Grove Golf Links and at the Marquette Sectional at Brown Deer Park; in the sectional, he won a three-man playoff for the final state qualifying berth with a par on the first extra hole to join Brown at the state tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler; at state, Beutel shot 83-79—162 to tie for 33rd individually; Beutel, who received All-State academic honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, will continue his playing career at NCAA Division III UW-Stevens Point.

QUOTABLE: “The work that Nathan has put in to be the player he is today is impressive,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “He hits the ball a long way and has really worked on improving his short game, which showed this season. He’s also one of the most likable players around. He really has the potential for a lot of growth in his game, and I am excited to see that growth happen.”

Benjamin Graham

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Averaged 42.1 this season and voted the Demons’ Most Valuable Golfer; earned All-Southern Lakes Conference second-team honors; he shot his best round of the season, a 79, in the third SLC Major Meet of the season; Graham qualified for the sectional meet for the second straight year, shooting an 83 at the WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional; he shot 81 at the Westosha Central Sectional and missed qualifying by two strokes; he was sixth in the Racine County Invitational with an 83; Graham is a four-sport athlete, playing soccer and kicking for the football team in the fall, playing basketball in the winter and golf in the spring.

QUOTABLE: “Benjamin is a great athlete who is committed to multiple sports and continues to shoot consistently low 80s and high 70’s in matches,” Demons coach Nick Schilleman said. “He is a great team leader who pushes himself while helping his teammates improve their game and lower their scores. Putting is his strength and his ability to read the green and execute the putt is second to none. I am looking forward to next year to see how far he can go in the tournament and hopefully go to state.”

Adam Chart

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Averaged 42.3 this season; earned All-Southern Lakes Conference second-team honors; shot an 82 to finish fourth in the Racine County Invitational and help the Wolverines win the team title; he shot an 83 in the SLC Tournament to help the Wolverines pull off a near upset of SLC champion Westosha Central; he shot an 81 to finish 10th in Division 2 and 24th overall in the Ashenfelter Invitational at Janesville Riverside; Chart shot a 77 to finish second at the WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional and help the Wolverines beat Westosha for their first regional title since 2014; he shot an 81 at the Westosha Sectional.

QUOTABLE: “Adam improved a ton in his junior year,” Waterford coach Joe Rydzewski said. “By the end of the year, he became a consistent golfer for our team whom I knew was going to shoot around 80. Adam was our team captain this year. He led by example every day and often worked with the younger golfers on the team.”

Mason Roanhouse

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Averaged 42.3 this season; earned All-Southern Lakes Conference second-team honors; shot an 83 to finish fifth in the Racine County Invitational and help the Wolverines win the team title; ; shot an 86 at the SLC Tournament and at the WIAA Division 1 Waterford Sectional to help the Wolverines beat Westosha Central for their first regional title since 2014; shot an 85 at the Westosha Sectional.

QUOTABLE: “Mason was the most consistent golfer from start to end for us,” Wolverines coach Joe Rydzewski said. “He was always shooting in the low 80s. Mason was a senior in his third year on varsity and Mason has been one of the best golfers in the conference his entire three years playing for Waterford.”

Academic All-State

The following golfers received Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin:

CASE: Noah Ferguson, Mason Hartung, Tyler Kubiak.

UNION GROVE: Nathan Beutel, Caden Eichner.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Nick Delimat, Alan Howell, Omri Moynihan.

Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they had a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or above. It is limited to players who competed in 75% of their teams’ matches. There were 432 boys from 125 state schools honored and their average GPA was 3.74.