Jacob Brown had some big shoes to fill for the Union Grove High School boys golf team over his four years on varsity.

Big brother’s shoes, to be exact.

Brown did that and more for the Broncos, breaking several records held by his brother Connor, a four-year standout for Union Grove who recently graduated from UW-Eau Claire after a solid golf career there.

That’s pretty much what you would expect from the sons of one of the best golfers Wisconsin has ever produced. Their dad is Charlie Brown of Sturtevant, the Wisconsin PGA Section Player of the Decade for 2000-09 and a three-time WPGA Player of the Year.

Brown, who was voted the All-Racine County Golfer of the Year this season by the county’s coaches, finished with an average of 37.7 strokes per nine holes, down from 39.0 the previous year, when he was right behind the graduated Simon Graham (38.9).

“His 37.7 average will go up on the record board (at Union Grove) as the lowest boys’ average in school history,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said.

Brown’s average was better than that of his brother, who averaged 38.2 as a junior and 38.0 as a senior in winning the All-County Player of the Year honor twice. Jacob did one thing Connor never did, however — earn Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year honors.

Brown set more than one record, however, for the Broncos. At the WIAA Division 1 St. Catherine’s/Lutheran Regional at Ives Grove Golf Links, he shot a 4-under-par 68, a Broncos’ regional record, to lead the Broncos to the regional title over SLC champion and rival Westosha Central. The round was just one shot off Connor’s all-time school record of 67 from 2018.

After missing his freshman season because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2000, Jacob started picking up his game and was All-County honorable mention as a sophomore. His game blossomed as a junior and that carried through to the end of his senior year, which he capped by finishing 20th at the WIAA Division 1 State Championships at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Prior to that, Jacob won the first four SLC Major Meets of the season and finished third in the SLC Tournament. He also won the Racine County Invitational at Meadowbrook Country Club.

Jacob will attend Madison College to continue his golf career.

“He’s a great competitor and has been a great, fun kid to coach,” Swanson said. “I’m excited to follow his career at Madison College and beyond.”

The Journal Times sent Brown questions via email. Here are the questions and their responses.

JOURNAL TIMES: You joined Connor as the All-County Player of the Year and your average this year was better than Connor’s. I’m sure your dad worked with you on your game, but did Connor also help you?

JACOB BROWN: “Yes, Connor helped me and provided perfect advice for when I got to the bigger tournaments and playoffs and all in all good advice for the mental side of my game and my composure on the course.”

JT: You had a dominant season in the Southern Lakes this spring, winning 4 of the 5 Majors and earning Player of the Year honors. You also won the County Tournament and your second straight regional title, then went to state and finished in the top 20. Of everything you have done this year, what do you consider your biggest accomplishment? How do you assess your season as a whole, both playing and working with your team?

BROWN: “In my opinion, my biggest accomplishment this year teamwise was winning regionals and individually, it was qualifying for state. What I’m most proud of myself for is never giving up this season, even when rounds got really tough. For example, I started my first seven holes at the sectional 6 or 7 over par and I managed to get over it and finish in 1-under par for the rest of the round.”

JT: I know Connor played both baseball and golf before high school and ended up choosing golf, but did you have a similar decision to make?

BROWN: “Yes I did. I went to both golf and baseball tryouts and went from there and almost instantly I started to grasp what my brother and dad would always talk about with golf and the things they enjoy about it.”

JT: I know you were in the freshman class that was affected by the pandemic. Did you work on your game during that time? How much did that help set things up for your final three years? Over the last three years, how often did you practice, alone or with your dad helping?

BROWN: “I actually didn’t work on my game much as I wasn’t interested in golf. I went to the range maybe two or three times. Over the last few years and since I started playing golf for Union Grove my sophomore year, I’ve hit balls at least three or four times a week and since my junior year around five or six days a week. “My dad has always been a huge help — he has taught me every aspect of the game to be successful and ultimately how to play golf.”

JT: What has coach Swanson meant to your success over the last four years, both as a student-athlete and as a person?

BROWN: “Coach Swanson has been awesome over my years at Union Grove. His relaxed personality on the course is unmatched and helps me stay optimistic on the course and even in the classroom.”