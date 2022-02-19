All-Racine County Boys Cross Country: Underclassmen dominate first team

Youth is king on this year’s All-Racine County Boys Cross Country first team.

Three sophomores, led by Runner of the Year Trever Buchanan of Waterford, earned first-team honors and two juniors also made the first team.

There are just two seniors on this year’s seven-runner list, greatly different from last year’s first team, which was comprised totally of seniors.

Buchanan, a unanimous choice of the county’s 10 cross country coaches, had the best time in the county last fall by 39 seconds and he finished in the top 100 in the Division 1 race at the WIAA State Championships in Wisconsin Rapids.

Five teams are represented on the first team — two each from Waterford and Case and one each from Prairie, Park and Burlington.

The Boys Coach of the Year for the second straight year is Prairie coach Jim Larsen, also a unanimous choice.

Here are capsule looks at the seven first-team runners:

Trever Buchanan

SCHOOL: Waterford

CLASS: Sophomore

NOTABLE: Buchanan, a second-team All-County selection last year, ran lifetime-best 16:47.3, the best time among county runners last fall by 39 seconds, at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at UW-Parkside; he finished third and earned a trip to the state meet at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, where he finished 98th in 17:34; he finished fifth at Southern Lakes Conference Championships at Fox River Park in 17:21 and earned first-team All-SLC honors; Buchanan finished in the top 10 in all but one race prior to state, including six top-five finishes; he is the second-fastest sophomore and sixth-fastest overall boys runner in the history of the Wolverines’ cross country program.

QUOTABLE: "Trever was a quiet leader of the team letting his running do his talking,” Waterford coach James Hanke said. “He had a great year and left himself wanting a better next two years.”

Carter Sura

SCHOOL: Park

CLASS: Senior

NOTABLE: Sura, a four-year varsity runner and team captain last fall, qualified for the WIAA State Championships for the first time by finishing 16th in 17:40 at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at UW-Parkside; he was the fifth and final individual state qualifier by seven seconds; Sura finished 137th of 187 runners in the Division 1 race at state (18:03); ran his lifetime-best of 17:26 in finishing sixth at the Southeast Conference Championships at Grant Park in South Milwaukee to earn first-team All-SEC honors; Sura was first-team All-County as a sophomore and second-team as a junior.

QUOTABLE: "His hard work throughout his career really paid off,” Park boys coach Brent Paeth said. "His goal was to get to state, which he achieved his senior season. It has been an honor to coach Carter and see him develop into a successful distance runner. I'm proud of his dedication to our program and his competitiveness.”

Nolan Boerner

SCHOOL: Prairie

CLASS: Junior

NOTABLE: Boerner, a second-team All-County selection last year, ran a lifetime-best 17:37 to finish 11th at the WIAA Division 3 Prairie Sectional at UW-Parkside and make his second straight trip to the WIAA State Championships; he was the fifth and final individual state qualifier by six seconds; he finished 63rd in 18:12 in the Division 3 field at state at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids; Boerner won the boys race at the Metro Classic Conference Championships at Parkside in 18:07 to lead the Hawks to the team championship; he won the Prairie Invitational; in addition to running, Boerner is an accomplished cellist and plays in the Racine Symphony Orchestra.

QUOTABLE: “Nolan had a goal of getting back to the state meet and I was happy to see him achieve that goal,” Prairie coach Jim Larsen said. “Nolan is a gifted classical musician and he does an amazing job balancing his school load, his music practice schedule and the commitment to the cross country team to help lead the workouts and push himself. He'll do what's asked and he's not afraid to push beyond his comfort zone.”

Carson Buckli

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Sophomore

NOTABLE: In his first full season of cross country, Buckli had a best time of 17:49 at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at UW-Parkside, finishing 18th and missing a state berth by nine seconds; finished 14th in the Southeast Conference Championships at Grant Park in South Milwaukee in 17:57 to earn second-team All-SEC honors.

QUOTABLE: "Carson's first high school cross-country season was a great start to his high school running career,” Case boys coach Matt De Witt said. “He already had a great running base, thanks to his dad being a runner. Carson is a great teammate and shows great sportsmanship to his fellow competitors."

John Merrill

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Sophomore

NOTABLE: Ran his best time of the season, 17:49, at the Southeast Conference Championships at Grant Park in South Milwaukee, earning second-team All-SEC honors; finished 31st in 18:18 at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at UW-Parkside.

QUOTABLE: "John moved back to Racine after some time living in Kansas,” Case boys coach Matt De Witt said. “His second season of high school cross country was very successful. He improved his time from last year by over a minute. John has been able to take his 400 and 800 meter track speed and use it to run some great races."

Tanner Sylvester

SCHOOL: Burlington

CLASS: Senior

NOTABLE: Had his lifetime best in his final high school race, finishing in 17:53 to take 20th in the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at UW-Parkside; he was 14th at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships (18:16) at Fox River Park to earn second-team honors for the second straight season; he was second-team All-County last season; Sylvester will attend the University of Kentucky and is planning to major in marketing.

QUOTABLE: “Tanner Sylvester truly is the textbook definition of an individual who gives it his all,” Burlington coach Matt Nie said. “Tanner is a positive role model who quite literally leads from the front. His team members have great respect for his work ethic and watch him time and time again put it all on the line. Tanner has overcome injury, illness, and mid-season quarantine to end his high school career by running the fastest, gutsiest race of his life. As a coach, you could not ask for a more determined and positive team captain.”

John Czajka

SCHOOL: Waterford

CLASS: Junior

NOTABLE: Had his best time of the season at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at UW-Parkside, finishing in a lifetime-best 18:15 to take 28th; earned All-Southern Lakes Conference honorable mention, finishing 24th in the SLC Championships at Fox River Park in 18:48; Czajka lowered his 5,000-meter time from 19:47 in his sophomore season.

QUOTABLE: “John steadily dropped his time all year until running his best race at the sectional,” Wolverines coach James Hanke said. “He dropped over a minute and half from last year's time.”

