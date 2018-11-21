Milo Altamirano set the tone with his tireless work ethic.
And other first-team members of the All-Racine County Cross Country team, as selected by the county coaches, each established their identity in different ways this season.
There was Burlington's Kyle Derosier's determination to carry on after he lost one of his shoes at the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Championships. There was Waterford's Ian Williams stepping up as the leader of a young Waterford team.
There was Dan Pankowski, also of Waterford, serving notice of what caliber of runner he could be next year with a late-season surge. There was Union Grove's Kevin Hall making a strong comeback after a frustrating track season.
There was Hall's teammate, Hunter Reich, proving that he is a talent in just his second season in cross country. And there was Sam Henderson, who used a strong work ethic under the guidance of coach Rick Koceja to help give Catholic Central's small program a real identity.
Here are profiles of the first-team runners:
Milo Altamirano
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Placed 101st at WIAA Division 1 Cross Country State Championships in 17:03.7. Lowered his personal-beat time to 16:26 from 17:14 as a junior. Placed second at the Racine County Invitational and fourth at the Case Invitational.
QUOTABLE: "Milo's greatness is his willingness to outwork people," Case coach Dan Jarrett said. "There's probably eight people who are as talented as him in the county, but none were willing to out-prepare and out-work him."
Ian Williams
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Ranks fifth overall on Waterford's all-time 5,000-meter list. Placed second at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays and fourth in the SLC Tournament.
QUOTABLE: "Ian capped off his high school cross country career with an amazing senior season," Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. "Clearly, he was one of the top runners in Racine County. After graduating six of Waterford's top eight runners from 2017, Ian proudly took the reigns of the 2018 team and led a young team to a solid year."
Dan Pankowski
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Pankowski, the Wolverines' No. 2 runner, ran a season-best 17:30 at the Mukwonago Invitational.
QUOTABLE: "Dan had a strong junior season as Waterford's consistent No. 2," Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. "In all, Dan ran a total of four races — three over the final four races. Dan is an extremely talented runner. This season will hopefully prove to be a springboard for an exceptional senior year."
Kyle Derosier
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Advanced to the state tournament after a challenging sectional race and finished with a time 16:57 despite running with one shoe. Started the season with the fastest time at the Racine County Invitational with a time of 13:17. Won the Southern Lakes Conference Relays, the Chocolate City Invitational and the SLC Conference Tournament.
QUOTABLE: "Kyle has grown tremendously as an individual and, as a runner, he showed a ton of heart this year and will undoubtedly have a great running career ahead of him," Burlington coach Nick Brooks said.
Kevin Hall
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Coming off an injury-filled track season, Hall ran a personal best, and school-record time of 16:35 this season. Finished 157th at the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country State Championships. Hall didn't start competing in cross country until his sophomore season.
QUOTABLE: "He ran well and healthy all season to garner himself a trip to the state meet," Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. "He is the first state boy qualifier (from Union Grove) since 1996, and was a key part of the team winning its first conference competition since 1992."
Hunter Reich
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Sophomore
NOTABLE: In only his second year in cross country, Reich ran a personal-best time of 16:59. He was a key runner for the Broncos on their first Southern Lakes Conference Relays since 1992.
QUOTABLE: "He has been our No. 2 runner for the last half of the season, and has contributed to this team well," Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. "He finished 14th at a challenging sectional. This may be the beginning of a great running career."
Sam Henderson
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Junior
NOTABLE: Ran a personal-best time of 17:29 at Lake Country Lutheran. Sectionals. He was fifth at the Metro Classic Conference Tournament and seventh at sectionals.
QUOTABLE: “In his second season of competitive running, Sam, due to his work ethic and attitude, made tremendous improvement," Catholic Central coach Rick Koceja said. "He ran a PR by 55 seconds at sectionals, missing a trip to state by 1.3 seconds."
