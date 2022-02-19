All-Racine County Boys Cross Country: Buchanan unanimous choice as Runner of the Year

Waterford High School’s Trever Buchanan is a chip off the old (runners’) block.

His father, Paul, a 1997 Union Grove graduate, was a state cross country qualifier for the Broncos in 1996 and had a respectable finish.

Buchanan is not quite at his father’s pace, but it likely won’t be long before he is.

The Wolverines sophomore improved on his best time from last season by almost a minute and posted the only sub-17 minute time among Racine County runners this season. He qualified for the WIAA State Championships and finished in the top 100.

For all these reasons, Buchanan was a unanimous choice of all 10 of the county’s coaches to be the All-County Boys Runner of the Year.

Prairie coach Jim Larsen was unanimously voted the Coach of the Year.

Buchanan picked a perfect day to have his best time, finishing the 5,000-meter course at UW-Parkside in 16:47.3 at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional. It was the best time among county runners during the season — Park senior Carter Sura had the next-best time, 17:26, at Grant Park in South Milwaukee in the Southeast Conference Meet.

“The day of sectionals, we had near perfect weather and I knew that was my chance to break 17 minutes in the 5K,” Buchanan said. “I met my season goal.”

Buchanan said the beginning of the season seemed slow, so he began to do more workouts that focused on speed rather than endurance.

In his first 5,000-meter race of the season, the Rebel Invitational at Parkside on Sept. 4, he finished in 17:36.4, just better than his best freshman time, 17:37, that put him on the All-County second team.

The speed training paid off as he dropped time in each of his next three meets, running 17:13.99 at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays (Sept. 9), 17:13.01 at the Marquette Invitational (Sept. 18) and 17:07.05, his personal best at the time, at the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays (Sept. 25).

He fell back a little in his next two races, then popped his best time at the sectional.

He finished the season by finishing 98th at the state meet at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids in 17:34.2.

Buchanan’s father had a lot to do with his desire to be a runner. As he was growing up, he heard some of his dad’s running stories. When he got closer to high school, he joined a running club, and that led to bigger things.

“I have always been into running and competition,” Buchanan said. “I joined a running club before high school and I was invited to run with the high school guys. My freshman year I lettered in varsity and would like to keep getting better.

“He encourages me to train in the offseason.”

That shouldn't be a problem. Waterford coach James Hanke said Buchanan’s desire to be a great runner is one of the best he’s seen.

“His drive is as good as I have coached in my 15-plus years of cross country coaching,” Hanke said.

Buchanan doesn’t keep track of his workouts, he just goes out and runs at least six days a week.

He has already set a goal to beat the Waterford school record of 15:42.8 set by Aaron Derner in 2010. He’s also on track to beat his dad’s best high school time of 16:11, then the Union Grove record, set during Paul’s senior year.

“I plan to break (Derner’s) record my senior year,” Buchanan said. “I will train hard and go fast. I hope I can inspire others that working hard toward your goals pays off.”

• Larsen was voted the All-County Boys Coach of the Year by his peers for the second straight year.

Larsen guided the Hawks to the Metro Classic Conference team championship and his top runner, junior Nolan Boerner, won the individual title.

Prairie was fifth at the WIAA Division 3 Prairie Sectional at UW-Parkside, with Boerner finishing 11th and qualifying for state.

