Trever Buchanan separated himself from the rest of the high school cross country pack last fall.

The Waterford High School junior ran six times under 17 minutes for 5,000 meters — no other Racine County boys runner had even one time that fast — and was a near-unanimous choice by the 10 county boys coaches for All-County Runner of the Year for the second straight season. He also earned first-team honors for the second straight time.

Buchanan had the fastest time in the county, 16:28 at the Laser Relays, and the next closest runner to any of his times was more than a minute slower — senior Ryan Peplinski of Union Grove had a best time of 17:34.

Buchanan finished second at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at UW-Parkside in 16:55 to advance for the second straight year to the WIAA State Championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, where he finished 54th in 16:58.

Waterford coach Emily Schnell was voted the Boys Coach of the Year in a 5-4 vote.

All four grades are represented on the All-County first team for 2022.

Two seniors, three juniors, one sophomore and one freshman comprise the seven-member first team, and five schools are represented — two each from Case and Horlick and one each from Waterford, Union Grove and Prairie.

Here are capsule looks at the seven first-team selections. The first team was determined by the runners’ times at their respective sectionals, which were all run at UW-Parkside.

Trever Buchanan

SCHOOL: Waterford

CLASS: Junior

NOTABLE: Buchanan repeats as the All-County Runner of the Year and was a first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference selection by finishing second at the SLC Meet in 16:50; he was second at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at UW-Parkside (16:55); Buchanan ran his best time of the season, a personal-best 16:30, to win the Wolverine Invitational on his home course in Waterford by 13 seconds; he won the Small Schools race at the Laser Relays, and was fourth overall, in 16:28; he also was seventh at the Mukwonago Invitational (16:50) and sixth at the Marquette Invitational (17:18).

Nolan Boerner

SCHOOL: Prairie

CLASS: Senior

NOTABLE: Boerner, a first-team All-County selection for the second straight year, ran his season-best time of 17:50 at the WIAA Division 3 St. Joseph Sectional at Parkside to finish seventh and make his third straight trip to the WIAA State Championships; at state, Boerner finished 70th in 18:10; he was the champion of the Prairie Invitational at H.F. Johnson Park for the second straight year in 17:56; he was fourth in the Metro Classic Conference Championships at Parkside in 18:21; Boerner had the best time among county runners at the Blackshirt Invitational in Waukesha (18:32); he was second in the Lancer Invitational at Parkside (18:31), third in the Senior Boys race at the Tremper Dog Days Invitational (18:39) and 10th in the Falcon Invitational (18:11); Boerner is also an accomplished cellist.

Carson Buckli

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Junior

NOTABLE: In his second full season of cross country, Buckli earned first-team All-County honors for the second straight year and All-Southeast Conference first-team honors for the first time; he had a best time of 17:38, the third-best time in the county behind Trever Buchanan of Waterford and Ryan Peplinski of Union Grove, at the Southeast Conference Championships at Grant Park in South Milwaukee to finish seventh; at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at Parkside, he finished seventh in 17:55 to earn a trip to the WIAA State Championships in Wisconsin Rapids; at state, he finished 177th in 18:53 at The Ridges Golf Course; he won a five-team meet at Johnson Park in 17:58; he was fourth in 18:07 at the Druckrey Invitational at Grant Park Golf Course in South Milwaukee, seventh in the Falcon Invitational (17:49) and 27th in the Eagle Invitational at Parkside (17:55).

Giovanni Maccanelli

SCHOOL: Horlick

CLASS: Sophomore

NOTABLE: Maccanelli had an impressive sophomore season, running one of his best times of the season (18:08) at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at Parkside to finish 12th, missing a state berth by just seven seconds; he ran his best time of the season, 18:00, in the Southeast Conference Championships at Grant Park in South Milwaukee to finish 14th; he was fifth in a five-team meet at Johnson Park (18:32) and was second in the freshman/sophomore race (19:30) at the Racine County Invitational at the Burlington School Forest.

Ryan Peplinski

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Senior

NOTABLE: Peplinski, a second-team All-County selection last year, had his best performance of the season, at least time-wise, at the 53-team Midwest Invitational at Janesville — he ran his personal-best time of 17:34, second-best all season among county runners behind Trever Buchanan of Waterford, and finished 112th in the field of 315 runners; Peplinski finished seventh in the Southern Lakes Conference Championships (17:58) and was 16th in the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at Parkside (18:28); he was second overall (18:52) in the Racine County Invitational at the Burlington School Forest to lead Union Grove to the team title; he was eighth in the SLC Relays (18:42), 12th in the Wolverine Invitational (17:52) and had the best finish among county runners in the Angel Invitational at Parkside (57th, 18:33).

Landon Franke

SCHOOL: Horlick

CLASS: Freshman

NOTABLE: Franke had a nice high school debut in cross country last fall, taking second in a five-team meet in late September at H.F. Johnson Park in 18:07, which was also his best time of the season; He finished 26th in the Southeast Conference Championships at Grant Park (18:30) and was a respectable 18th in the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at Parkside (18:38).

John Merrill

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Junior

NOTABLE: Ran his best time of the season, 17:56, at the Southeast Conference Championships at Grant Park in South Milwaukee; he finished 19th (18:43) at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at Parkside; Merrill was 35th (18:17.77) at the Eagle Invitational at Parkside, 11th (18:18.4) in the Falcon Invitational and sixth (18:52.86) in a five-team meet at H.F. Johnson Park.