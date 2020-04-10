All-Metro Classic Conference: St. Catherine's Hunter, Lutheran's Strande earn Player of Year honors

The basketball champions of the Metro Classic Conference — the St. Catherine’s boys and Racine Lutheran girls — each produced an MCC Player of the Year and combined to place seven players on their respective first and second teams.
Angels’ junior guard Tyrese Hunter, who earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors, was the MCC Boys Player of the Year and Crusaders senior guard Caroline Strande, a unanimous first-team AP All-State selection, was the MCC Girls Player of the Year.
Boys basketball
Led by Hunter, undefeated St. Catherine’s led the way with three players on the All-MCC first team and one on the second team.
Hunter was joined on the first team by junior teammate Kamari McGee, a fourth-team All-State selection, and senior Elijah Lambert.
Rounding out the first team were senior Joey Immekus of Greendale Martin Luther and Whitefish Bay Dominican seniors Ben Jelacic and Alex Antetokounmpo,
Four Racine County players earned second-team honors — Prairie junior Antuan Nesbitt, Catholic Central senior Bennett Wright, Racine Lutheran junior Brady Wilks and St. Catherine’s junior Jameer Barker.
Receiving honorable mention were Catholic Central senior Brandon Pum, freshman Ashe Oglesby and sophomore Asanjai Hunter of Prairie, Racine Lutheran junior Jackson Woodward and St. Catherine’s senior Elijah Sabala.
Girls basketball
Strande finished off her Lutheran career as the fifth-leading girls scorer in state history and was one of two Crusaders players on the All-MCC first team.
Joining Strande on the All-MCC first team, an honor she has earned four straight years, was junior teammate Morgann Gardner.
Rounding out the first team were senior Lauren Heathcock of Shoreland Lutheran, senior Katie Matrise of Kenosha St. Joseph and senior Sydney Burris and junior Vanessa Solano of Greendale Martin Luther.
Three county players made the second team — Prairie senior Andrea Palmen, St. Catherine’s senior Sophie Wentorf and sophomore Nevaiah Bell-Tenner of Racine Lutheran.
Receiving honorable mention were senior Izzy Phillips and sophomore Julia Klein of Catholic Central, senior Kate McPhee of Prairie, juniors Alexis Peterson and Mya Seitz of Racine Lutheran and senior Annemarie Letsch of St. Catherine’s.
Wrestling
The St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie combined team won the MCC Tournament and that was reflected in the All-MCC team as the team placed six wrestlers on the first team and three on the second team.
First-team selections were Serenity Ford (113 pounds), Angel Aranda (126), Daniel Sanchez (132), Abel Mulder (182), Traykiese Gillentine (220) and Alex Mulder (285).
Earning second-team honors were John Perugini (145), Elijah Lafountain (170) and Zachary Cruz (195).
Gateway SportsWeb All-Broadcast team
Eight of Racine County’s 10 boys basketball teams were represented on the 11th annual Dick Graceffa Racine County Boys All-Broadcast Team. Graceffa is the voice of Racine County and Kenosha County boys basketball on gatewaysportsweb.org,
Leading the first team were Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee, a pair of juniors from undefeated St. Catherine’s. Case also had two players on the first team in junior JaKobe Thompson and sophomore Terryon Brumby. Rounding out the first team was Prairie junior Antuan Nesbitt.
The second team was comprised of seniors Cameron Glembin of Waterford, Elijah Lambert of St. Catherine’s and Bennett Wright of Catholic Central, and juniors Joey Berezowitz of Burlington and Brady Wilks of Racine Lutheran.
Earning third-team honors were seniors Chas Miles of Catholic Central, Sam Rampulla of Union Grove and Jay Jay Rankins-James of Case, junior Jackson Woodward of Racine Lutheran and sophomore Asanjai Hunter of Prairie.
St. Catherine’s head coach Nick Bennett was named the Racine County Coach of the Year.
