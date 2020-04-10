All-Metro Classic Conference: St. Catherine's Hunter, Lutheran's Strande earn Player of Year honors

Girls basketball

Strande finished off her Lutheran career as the fifth-leading girls scorer in state history and was one of two Crusaders players on the All-MCC first team.

Joining Strande on the All-MCC first team, an honor she has earned four straight years, was junior teammate Morgann Gardner.

Rounding out the first team were senior Lauren Heathcock of Shoreland Lutheran, senior Katie Matrise of Kenosha St. Joseph and senior Sydney Burris and junior Vanessa Solano of Greendale Martin Luther.

Three county players made the second team — Prairie senior Andrea Palmen, St. Catherine’s senior Sophie Wentorf and sophomore Nevaiah Bell-Tenner of Racine Lutheran.

Receiving honorable mention were senior Izzy Phillips and sophomore Julia Klein of Catholic Central, senior Kate McPhee of Prairie, juniors Alexis Peterson and Mya Seitz of Racine Lutheran and senior Annemarie Letsch of St. Catherine’s.

Wrestling

The St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie combined team won the MCC Tournament and that was reflected in the All-MCC team as the team placed six wrestlers on the first team and three on the second team.