All-Metro Classic Conference: Caseras, Seib top soccer, volleyball teams

Racine County players dominated the recently-released All-Metro Classic Conference boys soccer team, taking seven of the 11 first-team spots and 11 spots overall.

Leading the first team was St. Catherine’s senior forward Juan Casares, the MCC Offensive Player of the Year. His Angels teammate, senior defender Bryan Vazquez, also made the first team.

State WIAA Division 3 champion Prairie led the first team with four selections, all juniors — goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg, defender Carsten Ovesen, midfielder Daniel Bravo and forward Cam McPhee.

Prairie landed two more players, senior forward Daniel Dreifuerst and junior midfielder Eric Morocco, on the second team. St. Catherine’s senior midfielder Aleksi Estrada and Racine Lutheran junior defender Nehemiah Felaschi, also earned second-team honors.

The MCC Player of the Year was Greendale Martin Luther senior midfielder Jesus Altamirano and the Defensive Player of the Year was Whitefish Bay Dominican senior defender Ben Frediani. Besides Altamirano and Frediana, the first team was rounded out by Dominican junior midfielder Filiberto Saavedra, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More senior midfielder Lukas Schwenke and Kenosha St. Joseph junior forward Andrew Alia.

