While he might have been in the shadow of his brother, former state champion Hayden Halter, Hudson Halter has done all right for himself.

The senior leaves Waterford High School with two state medals. After placing fourth at 120 pounds as a junior, Halter placed fifth in the same weight class this season. He was the only Racine County qualifier to medal at the tournament.

That was enough for Halter to be voted the All-County Wrestler of the Year by the county coaches. He won by a 4-2 vote over the other finalist, Union Grove senior Travis Moore.

"Hudson Halter joined elite company this season in the Waterford wrestling history books," first-year Waterford coach Abe Graziano said.

"It's exciting to see him being recognized for those achievements as the Racine County Wrestler of the year."

Here are profiles on the first-team wrestlers, as voted on by the county's coaches:

Evan Gill

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Sophomore

WEIGHT CLASS: 106

NOTABLE: Went 44-11, including 6-1 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets. Placed second in Southern Lakes Conference Tournament first in regionals and went 1-2 at WIAA State Tournament.

QUOTABLE: "Evan was one of our biggest point scorers all season, placing high or winning at several tough tournaments," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He is a young man that loves the sport and continues to spend time improving. Evan is a very competitive person that is going to continue to build on the success he had this season."

Patrick Skrundz

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Freshman

WEIGHT CLASS: 113

NOTABLE: Went 43-11, including 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets. Finished first in the Southern Lakes Conference, first in the regional and went 2-2 at the WIAA State Tournament.

QUOTABLE: "Patrick is a lover of the sport and is very dangerous from many positions," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He uses his 'funky' style to force opponents into poor positions. He is a young man that shows tremendous heart with a no-quit attitude. Patrick continued to improve throughout his freshman season, winning a conference title and earning a trip to the WIAA State Tournament."

Hudson Halter

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 120

NOTABLE: Finished with a 39-10 record. Won the Southern Lakes Conference championship for the second straight season. Finished first at the regionals and second at sectionals. Was fifth at the WIAA State Tournament, making him a two-time placewinner.

QUOTABLE: "Hudson Halter joined elite company this season in the Waterford wrestling history books," Waterford coach Abe Graziano said. "He became just the 26th multiple conference champion in school history and, a few weeks later, became just the ninth multiple time state champion in school history. It's exciting to see him being recognized for those achievements as the Racine County Wrestler of the Year."

Ben Guerra

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Sophomore

WEIGHT CLASS: 126

NOTABLE: Had a 40-9 record, including 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets. Finished second at the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament and fourth at regionals.

QUOTABLE: "Ben had a very successful sophomore season, even though it did not finish like he had hoped," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He was very solid all season, placing in several tough tournaments and dominating many of his opponents. He is a young man that really enjoys the sport. I expect Ben to have a good offseason and come back stronger and build on this season."

Cole Dummer

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Sophomore

WEIGHT CLASS: 132

NOTABLE: Had a 43-7 record, with 19 pins, seven technical falls and seven major decisions. Won Southern Lakes Conference and regional championships and was second at the sectional tournament. Has qualified for the WIAA State Tournament each of his two seasons at Union Grove.

QUOTABLE: "Cole did a fantastic job this season," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "His overall confidence in his abilities took a step in the right direction this season. He believes that he can compete with the best in the state. He is never out of any matches as seen by his come-from-behind win early in the season. He was down by six with a minute and a half left and continued to push and score points. When the dust settled, Cole had his hand raised with a three point victory."

Carter Lieber

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

WEIGHT: 138

NOTABLE: 21-11 record, Sectional Qualifier, Bauer Brawl Champion. Led team in pins, Academic All-State Wrestling Team.

QUOTABLE: "Carter was one of the captains on the team, leading by example and has a true passion for the sport," Case coach Dave Edwards said. "Carter has made the All-Academic State Wrestling Team two years running, showing he is a leader in the classroom as well as on the mat. Carter puts the work in that makes him successful, wrestling in the off season and attending camps. He fell just short of making it to the state tournament, but I feel that will drive him to reach his goals in the years to come. We are expecting great things from him and are very glad to still have him around. He adds a lot to the team, and people around him."

Nolan Myskewicz

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 145

NOTABLE: Finished 40-13 record, including 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets. Was third in the SLC Tournament and fourth in regionals.

QUOTABLE: "Nolan a very solid part of the team's success the last four years. He has always flown a little under the radar, but has always been very tough on the mat and willing to do whatever is needed for the team. In his career at Burlington, he has been a big contributor of four conference championships and three regional titles."

Austin Skrundz

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 152

NOTABLE: Finished 44-10, including 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets. Was a two-time SLC champion, second at regionals and qualified for the WIAA State Tournament. Was honorable mention Academic All-State by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association.

QUOTABLE: "A rare two-time team captain, Austin has been a great leader for the Burlington wrestling program," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He has taken the time to help teammates on and off the mat while still working to improve and be the best version of himself. He is very coachable and has put countless hours into the sport. He finishes his career with 94 wins with a shortened COVID season."

Kade Boyd

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Sophomore

WEIGHT CLASS: 160

NOTABLE: Finished 41-12, including 6-1 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets. Was first in the SLC Tournament, second at regionals and went 1-2 at the WIAA State Tournament. Was second-team Academic All-State by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association.

QUOTABLE: "He was a talented sophomore who just continued to get better throughout the season," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "Kade turned a corner this year — very early in his career, he struggled in close matches, but as the season progressed, he started to find a way to win close matches. That continued into the postseason, where he won a conference title and qualified for the WIAA State Tournament."

Mateo Fuentes

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 170

NOTABLE: Went 8-4 in an injury-shortened season and qualified for the sectionals. Was team captain and earned Academic All-State honors by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association. Will be attending UW-Parkside this fall.

QUOTABLE: "Mateo was injured in the early part of the season, but through hard work and rehab was able to rejoin the team," Case coach Dave Edwards said. He qualified for sectionals and had a chance to earn a trip to the state meet. Mateo is a leader in all ways, in the practice room and in the classroom. I have a ton of respect for Mateo. He had to persevere through a very tough year and showed his true grit. When you coach an athlete, you are always looking for someone with Mateo’s work ethic, dedication, and commitment. He makes coaching easy and he will be missed. They don’t get better than Mateo."

Travis Moore

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 182

NOTABLE: Finished 44-7. Was a three-time state qualifier. As a senior, he was Southern Lakes Conference, regional and sectional champion. Moore was a one-time medalist at the WIAA State Tournament and lost one match short of medaling his senior year in overtime. Overall record for four years on varsity was 122-36. Will attend UW-Platteville this fall.

QUOTABLE: "Travis has grown tremendously over the past four years," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "I saw him as a quiet, hardworking freshman trying to keep up with the seniors, to a senior who led his team by his actions and words. This dedication has led Travis to a successful four years at Union Grove and his mark on the program for years to come."

Elijah LaFountain

GRADE: Senior

SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran

TEAM: St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central

WEIGHT CLASS: 195/182

NOTABLE: Finished 34-9 record with 23 pins. Placed third at Badger State and was a WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Regional champion.

QUOTABLE: "Elijah was a first-year coach's dream athlete," St. Catherine's Co-op coach Ben Mieloszyk said. "He was a lone upperclassmen who led 13 brand new wrestlers throughout a trying year of wrestling. Elijah’s attitude, leadership and compassion for the sport was contagious for our athletes. He is very task-driven person that will never give up and always remains coachable. I’m excited to watch Elijah pursue his career path and help change lives within the community he serves."

Grant Otter

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 220

NOTABLE: Finished 40-10, including 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets. Placed second at the SLC Tournament and first in regionals.

QUOTABLE: "One of our captains, Grant has had an outstanding career at Burlington, winning 40 matches his junior and senior seasons also winning a conference and regional title," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He has always wrestled like a small guy while being a big guy which has led to a lot of exciting matches. He has been an integral part of our team's success the last four years taking part in four team conference championships and three regional titles."

Declan Nason

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Freshman

WEIGHT CLASS: 285

NOTABLE: 18-11 record. Finished second in the Southeast Conference and in regionals. Earned Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-State honors.

QUOTABLE: "Declan, as a freshman, showed his maturity and ability to wrestle with the best," Case coach Dave Edwards said. "He was able to rise up and be successful at a tough weight class for a freshman. Declan beat wrestlers that had qualified for the state meet, showing with more work, he will be 'that guy.' Declan is a multi-sport athlete, never misses a practice, nor does he complain. He wrestled injured a lot of the season, showing his dedication, determination, and love for competition. Declan dedicates himself to getting better 24/7, and never misses an opportunity to improve."