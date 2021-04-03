All-County wrestling: First teamers make the most of unusual season

Josh Cherba

QUOTABLE: “Josh showed that through hard work and dedication anything’s possible,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He improved his game each and every year. Josh developed into a team leader and was always a crowd favorite with his explosive style.”

Henry Amborn

NOTABLE : Had a 16-3 record. Was undefeated in the regular season. Won the 145-pound Metro Classic Conference championship. First place at the WIAA Division 2 Delavan-Darien Regionals, second place at the Adams-Friendship Sectional and fifth place at the WIAA Division 2 Tournament.

QUOTABLE: “Henry is a relentless competitor,” St. Catherine’s Co-op coach Nick Loomis said. “He wrestled much of the season with a few nagging injuries. His ability to work through adversity even when injured was impressive. Henry’s dedication to the sport is unparalleled. He wrestles all three styles jumping from season to season without hesitation. His talent and heart are the reason he was able to come back from a 7-0 deficit in the fifth-place match, winning 12-7 and not allowing another point in the match. He avenged his first round loss in the state tournament.”