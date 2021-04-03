All-County wrestling: First teamers make the most of unusual season

There were no regular-season tournaments featuring elite state-wide competition to sharpen their skills.
There were far fewer matches across the board.
Still, those limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t prevent Racine County high school wrestlers from having memorable seasons. And the medal haul at the state tournament was impressive, despite the limitations.
While there was no individual state champion from the county for the first time since 2017; Waterford senior Hayden Halter and Union Grove junior Cooper Willis placed second in their respective weight classes.
Union Grove senior Cade Willis and Waterford senior Josh Cherba were third. And Catholic Central junior Henry Amborn, who wrestles for the St. Catherine’s Co-op program, rallied for a fifth-place medal in the Division 2 Tournament.
Here are profiles on the first-team All-County wrestlers, as voted on by the county’s coaches:
Sawyer Kastenson
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Freshman
WEIGHT CLASS: 106
NOTABLE: 4-3 record. WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional finalist and Brookfield East Sectional qualifier.
QUOTABLE: “Sawyer is a first-year wrestler who came out mid-season to help contribute to the team’s success,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He’s a natural athlete with lots of fight, who quickly became a team favorite.”
Brady Johnson
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Sophomore
WEIGHT CLASS: 113
NOTABLE: 6-4 record. Placed fourth at the WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional.
QUOTABLE: “A fierce competitor who hates to lose. Brady’s a gamer,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He cranks the intensity up on game day. He’s a great leader and coach for the smaller guys in the wrestling room.”
Jaden Bird
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
WEIGHT CLASS: 120
NOTABLE: 14-3 record. 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets, first in the WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional and Brookfield East Sectional, sixth at the WIAA Division 1 Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “One of our three captains, Jaden has been one of my sounding boards as we’ve managed our team through this unique season,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “Although I will miss Jaden, I am very excited for him to continue wrestling at Wabash College next year. I have immense respect for Jaden, I have watched him grow into a thoughtful and determined young man who used a very difficult time as an opportunity to grow into a better wrestler and person.”
Hayden Halter
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
WEIGHT CLASS: 126 pounds
NOTABLE: 149 career wins. Two-time WIAA Division 1 state champion. Four-time place-winner at the WIAA Division 1 Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Every team needs a Hayden Halter,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He’s someone to display how you become a champion. Hayden never took days off in the wrestling room. He always brought the hammer and escalated the intensity in the room.”
Cade Willis
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
WEIGHT CLASS: 132
NOTABLE: 16-1 on the season. First place at WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional, first place at Brookfield East Sectional, third place at state tournament. Three-time state qualifier and two-time place winner. Overall record at Union Grove was 133-17.
QUOTABLE: “Cade did a tremendous job this season after falling just short of qualifying for state his junior year,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said “This disappointment drove his success this season to a third-place finish at the WIAA State Tournament. Cade’s work ethic and dedication to Union Grove Wrestling is appreciated and will be greatly missed in the upcoming seasons. He plans on continuing his academic and wrestling career at Augsburg University in Minnesota.”
Josh Cherba
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
WEIGHT CLASS: 138
NOTABLE: 127 career victories. Placed third at the WIAA Division 1 Tournament twice. Was a four-time state qualifier.
QUOTABLE: “Josh showed that through hard work and dedication anything’s possible,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He improved his game each and every year. Josh developed into a team leader and was always a crowd favorite with his explosive style.”
Henry Amborn
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central
GRADE: Junior
WEIGHT CLASS: 145
NOTABLE: Had a 16-3 record. Was undefeated in the regular season. Won the 145-pound Metro Classic Conference championship. First place at the WIAA Division 2 Delavan-Darien Regionals, second place at the Adams-Friendship Sectional and fifth place at the WIAA Division 2 Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Henry is a relentless competitor,” St. Catherine’s Co-op coach Nick Loomis said. “He wrestled much of the season with a few nagging injuries. His ability to work through adversity even when injured was impressive. Henry’s dedication to the sport is unparalleled. He wrestles all three styles jumping from season to season without hesitation. His talent and heart are the reason he was able to come back from a 7-0 deficit in the fifth-place match, winning 12-7 and not allowing another point in the match. He avenged his first round loss in the state tournament.”
Cooper Willis
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Junior
WEIGHT CLASS: 152
NOTABLE: Had a 15-1 record. Placed first at WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional, first at Brookfield East Sectional and second at WIAA Division 1 Tournament. Is a two-time state qualifier and two-time place winner.
QUOTABLE: “Cooper moved up from the 120 pound weight class last season and that is a tremendous move in a year,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “He was able to use his length and technique to make it to the state finals. This was the first time since 1999 that a Union Grove wrestler completed in the state finals. Cooper’s best match was in the state semifinals, where he was able to use his riding ability and secure a 3-1 victory.”
Travis Moore
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Sophomore
WEIGHT CLASS: 160
NOTABLE: Went 12-3 this season. First place at the WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional and first at Brookfield East Sectional. Finished in the top eight at 160 pounds at the WIAA Division 1 Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Travis made great strides this year as a sophomore wrestling in a very difficult weight class,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “His confidence in his technique and strength was a major difference in his development this season. Travis dominated the 160-pound weight class in regionals and sectionals by not allowing a single point in any of his matches during those two tournaments.”
Evan Danowski
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Junior
WEIGHT CLASS: 170 pounds
NOTABLE: 13-3 record. WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional champion, and Brookfield East Sectional champion. Was a two-time qualifier for the WIAA Division 1 Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Evan’s a big move wrestler who’s not afraid to take risks,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He has tremendous confidence in his abilities and performs the best when the lights are the brightest.”
Will French
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
WEIGHT CLASS: 182 pounds
NOTABLE: 12-3 record. WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional champion, Southern Lakes Conference second team. Placed fourth at Brookfield East Sectional.
QUOTABLE: “He’s an awesome kid,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. He’s a great student, great wrestler and a great teammate. He does everything you ask of him and isn’t intimidated by anything. He only weighed 170 pounds, but wrestled up at 182 pounds and somehow found a way to wear out his opponents. He has a never-ending gas tank.”
Zach Wallace
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
WEIGHT CLASS: 195
NOTABLE: Went 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets. Was unable to wrestle at regionals because of injury. Was a returning state runner-up with No. 2 state ranking all season. Wallace committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth to play football.
QUOTABLE: “Zach has been with our program for several years because his father coaches our middle school team,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “Zach is an exciting athlete who brings that explosiveness and excitement to the wrestling mat. It has been a pleasure to watch Zach grow and mature into the young man he is today. Zach plans to study Technology Education and someday give back to his community.”
Zeke Tiedt
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Junior
WEIGHT CLASS: 220 pounds
NOTABLE: Had a 12-2 record. Went 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets. Was first at the WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional and third at the Brookfield East Sectional.
QUOTABLE: “Zeke is a very strong young man who continues to get better,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “Unfortunately, he just missed out on making it to the state tournament. Zeke pinned all of his opponents until the sectional tournament. I’m very excited to have Zeke for one more season. I know he will do the work necessary to achieve his goals next season.”
Grant Otter
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Sophomore
WEIGHT CLASS: 285
NOTABLE: 9-2 record. Went 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets. Placed third at the WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional.
QUOTABLE: “Grant dominated his competition all season,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “He has a great feel for the sport and has already started working to improve for next year. I am excited to see him take the next step to reach his goals.”