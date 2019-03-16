High school wrestling in Racine County was a whirlwind this season.
Burlington and Waterford each had tremendous success individually, and the Demons qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Team Tournament for the second year in a row.
Jaden Bird, who wrestled at 113 pounds for Burlington, was voted All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year by the county’s coaches after his 44-4 season and third-place finish at the state tournament.
Hayden Halter won a state championship for the second year in a row wrestling at 120 pounds for Waterford and was nominated for wrestler of the year. Coaches voted 4-2 in favor of Bird.
Here is a closer look at the first-team wrestlers, as selected by the Racine County coaches:
Cooper Willis
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Freshman
WEIGHT CLASS: 106
NOTABLE: 47-4 record, including 9-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference. Had 59 takedowns and 26 pins. Won the Lake Geneva Badger, Mequon Homestead, Sun Prairie and Mequon Homestead tournaments and was second at the Mid-States at UW-Whitewater. Placed first at the SLC, regional and sectional tournaments and was fourth at the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Cooper has been a real pleasure to coach this season,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “Coming into the season, we knew Cooper had great experience and technical skill but what impressed me the most this season was how well he was mentally prepared and how calm he was in tough situations.”
Jaden Bird
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Sophomore
WEIGHT CLASS: 113
NOTABLE: 44-4 record, 10-0 in Southern Lakes Conferences matches. First place at Slinger, Freedom Irish Invitational, Mequon Homestead, SLC, regionals and sectionals. Placed second at the Fond du Lac Cardinal Invitational and third at state.
QUOTABLE: “Jaden really took a big step forward and looked like a different wrestler from last year,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “He worked very hard to improve himself technically, mentally and physically and earned himself a third-place finish at the WIAA State Tournament. He dedicates himself to the sport and, as a teammate, is always looking to make his teammates laugh.”
Hayden Halter
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Sophomore
WEIGHT CLASS: 120
NOTABLE: 41-6 record. Had 23 pins, 57 takedowns and 83 near-fall points. Finished first at Howard/Manley duals in East Troy, Ed Stech Invitational at West Allis, Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, regionals, sectionals and the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament. Was fourth at the Kaukauna Cheesehead Invitational. Only state champion among Racine County wrestlers.
QUOTABLE: “Hayden is as tough mentally as anyone I’ve ever coached,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He’s a fierce competitor that’s not afraid of top competition. His ability to focus, through even the toughest situations, is second to none.”
Cade Willis
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Sophomore
WEIGHT CLASS: 126
NOTABLE: 34-4 record, 7-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference. Second at SLC tournament. First at regionals, sectionals, Sun Prairie, and Mid-States Tournament. Went 2-2 at state tournament but did not place. Had 44 takedowns and 11 pins.
QUOTABLE: “Cade has wrestled some tough competition this year, as all four of his losses were to state place winners,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “This tough competition is what drives Cade to succeed and work hard every single day. Cade wants to continue to improve and knows that hard work is what it will take.”
Zach Weiler
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
WEIGHT CLASS: 132
NOTABLE: 46-5 record. First at Slinger, Fond du Lac Cardinal Invitational, Southern Lakes Conference, regionals and sectionals. Second at Mequon Homestead and third at Freedom Invitational. Finished fifth at the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Zach has had a great career at Burlington High School, combining for 146 wins during his time here,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “He has been a two-year captain, a two-time state qualifier and has continually gone above and beyond for his teammates. He was one of the hardest workers in the practice room and plans to wrestle at the next level. We will miss Zach next year, but I am excited about what the future will bring for him.”
Ben Kumprey
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Junior
WEIGHT CLASS: 138
NOTABLE: 32-6 record, 8-1 in Southern Lakes Conference matches. Second at Southern Lakes Conference. First at regionals and sectionals. Qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Ben is a very talented wrestler that is capable of scoring in many different positions,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “He is a three-time state qualifier that was right in the mix all year beating some very good wrestlers along the way. He’s got one year left and I know he’ll make the most of it.”
Cody Welker
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Junior
WEIGHT CLASS: 145
NOTABLE: 35-7 record, 9-0 in Southern Lakes Conference matches. Finished first at the Fond du Lac Cardinal Invitational, Southern Lakes Conference, regionals and sectionals. Finished fourth at the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Cody is passionate about wrestling and is one of the hardest- working kids I know,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “After wrestling 120 last year, he moved up to 145 this season and looked as strong as ever. He finished the season on a positive note at state but I know he has higher aspirations.”
Alex Guardiola
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
WEIGHT CLASS: 152 pounds
NOTABLE: 43-4 record. First at Howard/Manley Duals, Ed Stech Invitational at West Allis, Southern Lakes Conference, regionals and sectionals. Second place at the Al Dvorak Tournament in Machesney Park, Illinois and third place at Kaukauna Cheesehead tournament. Fourth place at WIAA Division 1 State Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Alex is a very gifted and talented wrestler,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He makes the sport of wrestling look easy with his tremendous athleticism and lightning quickness. Alex is a crowd favorite and likes to put on a show. His duck under is the best I’ve ever seen.”
Jake Skrundz
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Junior
WEIGHT CLASS: 160
NOTABLE: 22-4 record, 6-0 in Southern Lakes Conference matches. First at SLC, regionals and sectionals. Finished third at the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Jake missed much of the season due to injury but battled back to take third place at state,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “He has an exciting style where he loves to compete and impose his will on his opponent.”
Zach Kaminski
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Junior
WEIGHT CLASS: 170
RECORD: 27-15 record. Finished first at Southern Lakes Conference and sectionals. Second place at regionals. Third place at Lake Geneva Badger Invitational. WIAA Division 1 State qualifier.
QUOTABLE: “Zach has the ability to peak at the right time,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He always wrestles his best during the postseason. His physical style wears his opponents down late in matches. Zach’s strength and toughness are some of his best attributes.”
Zach Wallace
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Sophomore
WEIGHT CLASS: 182
NOTABLE: 34-12 record, 10-0 in Southern Lakes Conference matches. First in SLC and Freedom Invitational. Second at regionals and sectionals. Qualifier for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Zach is a very athletic wrestler that is fun to watch because of how fast and explosive he is,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “He had a great sophomore season at a weight class where he doesn’t see many kids his age, winning a conference title and competing at the WIAA State Tournament.”
Jarrel Campbell
SCHOOL: Park
GRADE: Junior
WEIGHT CLASS: 195
NOTABLE: 28-10 record, including 5-2 in Southeast Conference dual meets. He accumulated 89 takedowns and 12 pins on the season. First at the Nicolet Knight Scramble and the Whitewater Invitational. Finished the year avenging two previous losses to the sixth-ranked wrestler, which allowed him to qualify for the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Jarrel was extremely disappointed with his end-of-the-year performance last year and worked hard all season to make sure he achieved his goal this year,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “He wanted to earn a trip to the state tournament and did exactly that. He told me after the state tournament this year: ‘Coach, I’m on that podium next year.’ “
Boyd Biggs
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
WEIGHT CLASS: 220
NOTABLE: 36-16 record. First at Southern Lakes Conference, third at regionals, second at sectionals. Qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “Boyd has as much heart as anyone on the team,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He’ll always fight to the bitter end. His heart and never-say-die attitude is what got him through to the state tournament. Boyd is one of our best scramblers. Even though he wrestles at 220 pounds, he scrambles like a lightweight.”
Wyatt Hayes
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
WEIGHT: 285
NOTABLE: 27-6 record, 7-1 in Southern Lakes Conference matches. Finished second at Slinger, Fond du Lac Cardinal Invitational, and Southern Lakes Conference tournament. Finished first at regionals and sectionals. Qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament at 220 pounds.
QUOTABLE: “Wyatt is a two-time state qualifier and a senior captain that continued to improve through his four years at Burlington,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “He capped off his senior season by getting a big overtime win at team state. The team will miss his laid back sense of humor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.