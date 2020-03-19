All-County wrestling: Burlington's Ehlen voted Wrestler of the Year

As Max Ehlen was hanging on against Oregon freshman Owen Heiser and he was seeing high school wrestling career flash before his eyes, one thought came to his mind.
Not again.
In two previous appearances at the WIAA Division 1 Individual Wrestling State Tournament, Ehlen had been one and done. And this was how the Burlington senior was going to finish?
Instead, not only did Ehlen finish off Heiser, he left Madison two days later as the sixth Burlington wrestler to win a state championship. That made the 145-pound Ehlen the easy choice as the All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year by the county’s coaches.
“That was my goal from the very beginning as a little kid just learning how to wrestle,” Ehlen wrote in an email interview. “All I wanted to do was win a state championship for Burlington.
“This is everything I’ve been working for and to see it all come together for my last high school tournament was very cool.”
But Ehlen could easily have been 0-3 in his three state appearances. In that opening match, Heiser had turned Ehlen three times for reversals and only a late takedown allowed Ehlen to tie the score and send the match into overtime.
“The first thing going through my head was this can’t happen again, especially as a senior,” Ehlen wrote. “I thought I gotta get through this match right now and get it done. There was definitely a sense of this being now or never.”
After settling down emotionally, Ehlen needed just 20 seconds in the overtime to score a takedown and defeat Heiser 13-11. From that point, he didn’t stop until he had joined Tom Fitzpatrick, the late Mike Kramer, Justin Schmalfeldt, Josh Bird and Hayden Halter as Burlington’s only state champions.
And Ehlen earned that medal the hard way. His mission in the championship match was trying to handle Hartland Arrowhead junior Jack Ganos, who was 43-3 and ranked No. 1 in Division 1 at 145 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
In fact, Ganos had scored a 5-2 decision over Ehlen during the Cheesehead Invitational at Kaukauna Jan. 4. That turned out to be the final loss of Ehlen’s high school career.
Ehlen was ready for the rematch, which he won 2-0 with a third-period reversal.
“I think knowing he was ranked No. 1 going into the tournament, I was definitely thinking that I needed to be greasy and that if I came out and wrestled my match, I was going to win,” Ehlen wrote. “I knew he couldn’t intimidate me because I knew I could beat him.
“The key moment of the match for me wasn’t even scoring in the the third period. It was me stopping him from scoring in the first period, which gave me the confidence to go out and win that match.”
Burlington coach Jade Gribble feels the foundation for Ehlen’s championship was laid when Ehlen lost to Ganos Jan. 4.
“At the Cheesehead tournament when he lost to him, I remember him coming off the mat,” Gribble said. “He was a little frustrated and felt he needed to learn to scramble better because that’s how he lost that match.
“But he also looked at me and said, ‘I can beat him.’ Even by losing that match, but wrestling him tight, I think he started to believe that he could actually beat him.”
Sure enough, Ehlen didn’t allow himself to get caught in a scramble in the rematch.
“In the first period (Ganos) attacked our legs and Max defended it off,” Gribble said. “We got into a scramble, which is generally not Max’s strongest position — that’s Ganos’ strongest position — and we were able to hold him off and not get scored on when we very easily could have been scored on.
“If Ganos gets that takedown, it changes the match because it changes how we have to react and what we have to do. So that was huge — just not giving that up.”
And when it was over, Burlington’s comeback kid had a first-place medal he plans to hang on the wall of his future house.
“The end of the match was probably the most exciting moment of my life,” wrote Ehlen, who plans to work as a lineman for his career. “I was super-pumped and probably the most confident I’ve ever been in my life.
“It felt good to finally come through in the end and go get that championship. It was definitely one of the best moments of my life.”
- Burlington, which featured six medalists at the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Tournament, was voted by the county coaches as Program of the Year.
The Demons won invitationals at Slinger, Fond du Lac and Mequon Homestead and was second at Wisconsin Dells. They also won the the Southern Lakes Conference and regional tournaments.
And at the state tournament, Jalen Bird (113 pounds), Max Ehlen (145), Cody Welker (152), Ben Kumprey (160), Qwade Gehring (182) and Zach Wallace (195) all won medals, with Ehlen winning a championship.
“I just think it was a special year because of the special group of kids we had,” Gribble said. “Wrestling is such a mental sport with the one-on-one and the dieting you have to do.
“It’s been an up-and-down season and to finish the way we did, it’s incredibly satisfying. It was, by far, the best state tournament Burlington’s ever had and that is such a fun way to end it. I can whole-heartedly say all our kids were wrestling their absolute best at the end of the year.”