All-County wrestling: Burlington's Ehlen voted Wrestler of the Year

“At the Cheesehead tournament when he lost to him, I remember him coming off the mat,” Gribble said. “He was a little frustrated and felt he needed to learn to scramble better because that’s how he lost that match.

“But he also looked at me and said, ‘I can beat him.’ Even by losing that match, but wrestling him tight, I think he started to believe that he could actually beat him.”

Sure enough, Ehlen didn’t allow himself to get caught in a scramble in the rematch.

“In the first period (Ganos) attacked our legs and Max defended it off,” Gribble said. “We got into a scramble, which is generally not Max’s strongest position — that’s Ganos’ strongest position — and we were able to hold him off and not get scored on when we very easily could have been scored on.

“If Ganos gets that takedown, it changes the match because it changes how we have to react and what we have to do. So that was huge — just not giving that up.”

And when it was over, Burlington’s comeback kid had a first-place medal he plans to hang on the wall of his future house.